ComicBook
Spy x Family to Share Major Midseason Update Soon
Spy x Family is one of this year's biggest hits, and it is easy to see why. The show's gorgeous animation is just a bonus when you look at its lovely characters and story. Of course, this means all eyes are on the fall as Spy x Family will resume season one this October. And now, we have learned a major update on the midseason comeback is close.
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
AI-powered ‘robot rapper’ signs major record deal and has already released first single
A VIRTUAL artist has released a single as the first augmented reality rapper signed with famed label Capitol Records. With face tattoos, gold grills, and a fast-paced cadence, FN Meka has all of the unmistakable traits of today's rappers except a real body. FN Meka rapped alongside platinum artist Gunna...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
Motley Fool
HBO Max and Discovery+ Are Combining Into One Service: What This Means for You
How will HBO Max be impacted by its merger with Discovery+?. Discovery acquired WarnerMedia from AT&T this past April, to form Warner Bros. Discovery, one of the largest media companies. CEO David Zaslav announced the future merger of HBO Max and Discovery+ in summer 2023, as part of their strategy...
'Cyborg time traveller from 2050' says one movie is scarily accurate to real life in future
Guys, guys, guys! We really are living in a simulation! Well, according to a ‘cyborg time traveller from 2050’, that is. A man named Orrin who claims to be a cyborg from the future (what’s so funny?) told his social media followers: “There is a Matrix. This [our existence] is very much like The Matrix movie. This is all a simulation.”
"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived
A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Finally Reveals One of Its Worst Wishes yet
Dragon Ball Super has revealed one of its WORST wishes yet – as seen in Chapter 87 of the Dragon Ball Super manga. Over the course of the series, we've seen people seek out or use the Dragon Balls for selfish and petty or outright evil reasons – but never have we seen a wish as dark, gruesome, and twisted as the one seen in this final chapter of the long-running Granolah Arc.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Theme Songs Announced
My Hero Academia is slated to bring its latest season to life this fall, and all eyes are on the show ahead of its comeback. After all, season six promises to bring one of the story's most intense arcs yet to life on screen. As the anime nears its return, fans are waiting on edge for more updates about what season six will bring along. And now, we have learned which two songs will accompany the season as themes.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
Engadget
The Morning After: Sony is making more movies based on PlayStation IP
So HBO’s The Last of Us is almost here, but Sony forges forward with even more shows and/or movies based on PlayStation game franchises. With mixed levels of anticipation, I’d say. Sony is reportedly working on a Gravity Rush movie with Ridley Scott's production team. The movie will...
hypebeast.com
Marvel Gives Daredevil a New Hooded Costume
It seems that Charlie Cox‘s live-action Daredevil isn’t the only one who’s getting a new suit, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has just received a new look in his own Marvel comic series as well. Previewing the cover art for Daredevil #5 that’s scheduled for release in November, the entertainment giant has revealed a new hooded costume for the street-level superhero.
Dragon Ball breaks Fortnite record set by Naruto
The Dragon Ball Vs Naruto rivalry will never end, not even in Fortnite. The world of Dragon Ball is huge. The world of Naruto is huge. Both franchises defined generations for fans. For Dragon Ball, it was the Z franchise that helped turn Cartoon Network into a powerhouse. That, Gundam Wing and other late-80s, early 90s anime imports that are. For Naruto, they brought anime to Saturday mornings and became a massive hit. Naruto’s turn on broadcast television was probably only second to Pokemon.
"Seinfeld" Star Wayne Knight, AKA Newman, Shared His True Feelings About How The Series Ended
"It didn’t quite land in the way that they wanted."
epicstream.com
How to Watch Mobile Suit Gundam: The Ultimate Watch Order
Mobile Suit Gundam is a classic mecha anime under the Gundam franchise. While a lot of viewers tend to go through all the Gundam TV series, movies, and OVAs, our focus today will be the Mobile Suit Gundam. In fact, here is an ultimate watch order of Mobile Suit Gundam that can serve as a viewing guide.
epicstream.com
Dragon Ball Super Will Take A Break Before The New Arc Begins
Dragon Ball Super has been trending lately thanks to the North American theatrical release of the new movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and the latest Dragon Ball Super manga chapter by Toyotarou and Akira Toriyama, which featured the surprising return of Frieza and the debut of his powerful new form, Black Frieza. Now that the Granolah the Survivor Arc is over, a new arc is confirmed to be in the works for the popular shonen manga series.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Shares What About the Series Makes Him the Happiest
Attack on Titan has been around for over a decade at this point, and its anime is one of the biggest to ever tackle the industry. Creator Hajime Isayama has taken care of the story since it began, and as the anime inches closer to its final episodes, you can understand why the artist is looking back on his legacy. Isayama did just that in a recent interview with Makoto Yukimura, the creator of Vinland Saga, and it was there the artist shared one thing about Attack on Titan that makes him happy.
