ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'For a whole week, I was just breaking down': How 3 renters are coping with the record-breaking cost of rent in New York City

By Aditi Shrikant, @Aditi_Shrikant
CNBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 106

dirk white
4d ago

Makes over six figures and ant afford the rent. Not to mention she doesn't have a car payment. That is absolute madness. I would not live in NY City if you paid me. Just move my rent 838.00 two bedroom two full bath and free cable very nice.

Reply(2)
18
Ser Ver
4d ago

Well what you expect when real estate is ran, and controlled by jew Yorkers. negotiate, or wiggle room, Hahah,, you can't negotiate with ppl that has nothing but prime love for money. better off moving out of the city and let their buildings sit empty. Greed is the real factor, even kicking out loyal tenants who resided in a residence for years. don't even bother, leave NY

Reply(8)
33
passion 40
4d ago

..working ppl cant afford to pay theses astronomical rents, there not renting a mansion,instead of landlords making money there be losing tenets.

Reply(7)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vacationstravel.com

Ace Hotel Brooklyn: The most hip hotel in NYC?

Recognising Brooklyn’s draw as a destination, the Ace Hotel has added to its portfolio. With its latest opening that makes a great base to discover this hip New York borough. Traveller: Caroline Smith. Room: Double (Twin Queen) Address: 252 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, New York. Date: June 2022. Price range:...
BROOKLYN, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken tenant for over 3 decades fighting back against landlord seeking $3k rental increase

A Hoboken tenant for over three decades is fighting back against his landlord, who is seeking a roughly $3,000 rental increase as part of a prolonged court battle. “The ultimate issue in this case is whether the landlord on this property received a just and fair return in his investment because that is what he is untitled to under the constitution,” said Dana Wefer, counsel to Jeff Trupiano in the matter, said in a sit down interview last week.
HOBOKEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

New Yorkers left disgusted by video of sucker punch at Brooklyn mall

NEW YORK -- An unprovoked attack caught on camera at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn ended with an even more disturbing finish.As CBS2's Christina Fan reported Tuesday, the video shows how bystanders failed to act.The incident happened on Saturday and left the victim with serious physical injuries.Mall surveillance video shows the suspect in a white t-shirt and black shorts walk up the victim, who was standing in line, and sucker-punch him in the back of the head. The 36-year-old victim then falls face down onto the ground.Just as shocking is what happens next.Of the half-dozen onlookers, nobody comes to the...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Rent#Linus Realestate#New Yorkers
bkreader.com

Community study reveals major needs affecting Haitian New Yorkers

Yolette Williams of the Haitian-American Alliance held a meeting at the Evangelical Crusade Church discussing their needs assessment for Brooklyn’s Haitian-American community. / This article is part of a series about how Haitian American nonprofit organizations in New York […] Click here to view original web page at texasmetronews.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

$4M recovered after AG Letitia James uncovers kickback scheme

New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday announced she has secured $4 million from a group of 29 New York City landlords after uncovering an illegal kickback scheme by the management companies they employed to deregulate hundreds of rent-stabilized apartments in New York City. The Office of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Why rent in NYC is out of control right now

But are New Yorkers willing to pay up? One challenge for renters is the requirement that they earn 40 times the rent when applying for an apartment. With the median asking rent in Manhattan around $4,000, that means the minimum income to qualify for an apartment at that price is $160,000. The median household income in New York City is $67,000.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
House Rent
CNBC

$14.9M palatial estate in Connecticut priced to break local record

The wealthy enclave attracts executives who want to be commuting distance from New York City, about 40 miles south. The estate has undergone numerous changes over the decades, with past owners making upgrades and dramatic expansions. Hidden behind a stone wall spanning 1,500 feet in one of Connecticut's wealthiest neighborhoods...
bronx.com

NYPD Custodian, Garfield Pratt, 55, Arrested

On Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2306 hours, the following 55-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. NYPD Custodian. Charges:. strangulation. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC

At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers

EDITORS’ NOTE: Earlier this month, to curb the threat of more shut offs, ConEdison reduced voltage in Brooklyn and Queens by eight percent. Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy, Elmhurst, Jamaica Estates, Mott Haven and Melrose were all affected by the reduction. On Aug. 8, eastern Brooklyn residents were asked not to use “energy-intensive” household appliances such as washers, dryers and microwaves until repairs were complete. The heat waves earlier this month remind Brooklynites that energy conservation directly impacts quality of life, and that power infrastructure and the environment can reap exhaustive consequences: no one likes the August heat!
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn woman shot 6 times recalled as a ‘decent’ but troubled person: She ‘didn’t deserve this,’ aunt says

A Brooklyn woman shot six times in her building lobby by an unknown assailant was a good person whose life went bad after struggling with mental health issues, a relative said Tuesday. Hope Staton, who had recently reporting three separate assaults from her ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, was found mortally wounded on the entryway floor of her building on Rockaway Parkway near ...
BROOKLYN, NY
tornadopix.com

Collapsed New York Church sues to expel non-profit organization and seeks to sell $33.5 million

The battle over the famous, but crumbling West Park Presbyterian Church, on Amsterdam Avenue, and West 86th Street, has moved to a second front: the Manhattan Supreme Court. The small congregation wants to sell the 140-year-old building to developer Alchemy for $33.5 million. As Realty Check previously reported, the church has appealed to the Landmark Preservation Commission to revoke its historic status for difficult reasons. LPC is expected to consider the application shortly after Labor Day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

‘Instagrammed to Death’ or a Return to Pre-Pandemic Normal?

The the far western stretch of Washington Street in Dumbo, along the Brooklyn waterfront, where the arch of the Manhattan Bridge frames the Empire State Building in the distance. | BravoKiloVideo / Shutterstock. Instagram has been making appearances in the Planetizen news feed since 2013, when an article originally published...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy