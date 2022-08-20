Read full article on original website
Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Prosecutors Are Awaiting Forensics in the Alec Baldwin ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each OtherDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Santa Fe Teachers Will Use Personal Sick Leave if They Catch COVID-19Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn PolicyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
losalamosreporter.com
Rotarians Participate In Clean Up Los Alamos Day
Despite steady rain, Rotarians participated in Saturday’s Clean Up Los Alamos Day by tending to the Memorial Garden at Los Alamos High School. The garden, a partnership between the Rotary Club of Los Alamos and the Los Alamos Public Schools, honors students who have passed away while enrolled at the high school. It was dedicated in December 2012. Pictured are, from left, Stacey Castille, Hannes Wiertzema, a Rotary Youth Exchange student from German, Oliver Morris, Dan Castille, Tim Bullock, and Elizabeth Allen. Photo by Matt Allen.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Community Safety Department is hiring
The Albuquerque Community Safety Department is a public safety department that works in collaboration with the police and fire departments. The ACS is currently looking for people to join their team. Director Mariela Ruiz-Angel stopped by to develop on the subject. ACS has 911 dispatch send trained professionals with backgrounds...
losalamosreporter.com
Middle Schoolers Invited To Hawk Hangout Thursday Afternoon
Come rollerblade or just hang out! Los Alamos Middle School students are invited to the Ice Rink to eat snacks, roller skate, and hang out. Transportation to the ice rink is provided by Atomic City Transit. Ride Bus #6 from the Middle School and hop off before Omega Bridge. Courtesy LAC.
From park to camp to closed: the evolution of Coronado Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most visible reminders of Albuquerque’s challenge with homelessness is now closed. Weeks after promising to shut the park down, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and other city officials made the final declaration last Wednesday, August 17. But how did Coronado Park transform into a homeless camp from what used to […]
losalamosreporter.com
County: Taking Stock Of Los Alamos County’s Nuisance Code Process
Los Alamos is on the verge of an important milestone—completion of the Chapter 18 update—the nuisance code. This represents the final chapter of a multi-phased project designed to bring the Los Alamos County Development Code up to date and to determine clear standards for the Community Development Department (CDD) to assess and enforce nuisance conditions that are clearly identified threats to public health, safety, and welfare on private property.
KRQE News 13
City councilor clears up rumor about potential sanctioned homeless camp
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in northwest Albuquerque are on edge as a homeless encampment continues to grow near their homes. Tents and shopping carts are starting to fill up an empty field at the corner of Irving and Eagle Ranch. Nearby neighbors say they’re concerned as the encampment gets bigger.
newmexicopbs.org
Albuquerque’s Roots: COLORES Special
In one of the most agriculturally rich landscapes in New Mexico, Albuquerque has thrived along the Rio Grande for centuries. Albuquerque’s Roots celebrates our local food shed and looks back at how we sustain a rich agricultural practice to this day. Our local farmers and consumers are actively engaging...
rrobserver.com
Martina Gutierrez is latest RRPS teacher to nab state honor
In today’s proliferation of social media and the global usage of it by teenagers, one might think it’s difficult to get them interested in world history. That’s not the case for Martina Gutierrez, who teaches four sections of world history and two class periods of human rights to sophomores at Rio Rancho High School.
pinonpost.com
MLG dodges key forum held by business leaders
On Monday, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham dodged a key NAIOP forum with business and commercial real estate leaders that was held in Albuquerque. Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Ronchetti was the only candidate in attendance after the governor did not show up. As the forum began, Ronchetti’s campaign manager unveiled...
losalamosreporter.com
Time To Restore Trinity To Four Lanes
Tonight, the Los Alamos County Council will hear an update on the Canyon Road Reconstruction Project. According to Chair Randy Ryti, this discussion will also include a review of the road diet on Trinity Drive. I want to thank Chair Ryti for bringing this item back for consideration. Now is...
losalamosreporter.com
LAHS Key Club Members And Kiwanis Advisors Join In Cleanup Day
Members of the Los Alamos High School Key Club and their Kiwanis Advisors participated in “Cleanup Day” Saturday by picking up trash on the high school campus. The good news is that they had to look high and low to find any trash. Pictured are, from left, Don Casperson, Kiwanis Advisor, Adeline Feng, Key Club Lieutenant Governor for the Sangre de Christo Division, Rebecca Li, Key Club Vice-president, Ming-Yuan Lo, Key Club President, and Morrie Pongratz, Kiwanis Advisor. Photo by Karin Church.
losalamosreporter.com
Obituary: Brian Wayne Emkeit Aug. 20, 1941 – Aug. 18, 2022
We are sad to announce the passing of Brian Wayne Emkeit of Los Alamos, New Mexico. He fought a long hard battle with prostate and bone cancer. Brian died at the age of 80 on August 19, 2022, just 12 hours before his 81st birthday. Brian was born on August...
Opinion: The Teachers Union Has Declared an Impasse and the Albuquerque Public Schools Board Has Tabled Changes
"Despite five months of negotiations, the Albuquerque Public Schools board tabled changes to the district’s negotiated agreement with the local teachers union in an unprecedented vote Wednesday evening." —Esteban Candelaria.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Operation Save The Bears Is Underway With 100 Bear-Resistant Dumpsters Distributed
Operation Save the Bears is underway! 100 bear-resistant dumpsters have successfully been distributed county-wide, and deployment of over 680 bear-resistant roll carts to be distributed to residential households has begun, beginning with North Community 3 residential neighborhood (see map above). Operation Save the Bears intends to protect Los Alamos citizens,...
losalamosreporter.com
Local Meet Up Group Announces Changes And New Activities
Hosts for the local meet up group ‘The Los Alamos Social Club’ are, from left, James Gunn, Andrea McCann, Brian Lippy, Anna Dillane and Lisa Roberts. Not pictured is Skye Sandborgh. Courtesy photo. LOS ALAMOS SOCIAL CLUB NEWS. “The Los Alamos Yours to Discover” group is now called...
KRQE News 13
Organization hosts New Mexico gubernatorial candidate forum
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor’s race is getting nasty with back-and-forth TV ads, but on Monday, it was only GOP candidate Mark Ronchetti speaking to business owners at a commercial real estate development association’s gubernatorial candidate forum. “You get a massive centralized government in Santa Fe...
Santa Fe Reporter
City of Santa Fe Launches Approval Process for Re-Developing Midtown Campus
The City of Santa Fe moved closer yesterday to a Nov. 9 City Council vote on plans for the Midtown campus by submitting applications related to the land development plan for the site to the Planning and Land Use Department. According to a news release, two “interdependent documents,” one for land development and one for community development, establish the master plan and public policy objectives, respectively. “Midtown is moving forward!” Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement. “We’re seeing important progress with both the zone change and the master plan. Community voices continue to play a key role in defining what will happen on the site and we’re hearing from interested developers who recognize Midtown as the new center of Santa Fe. I’m excited to see all of the work of preparation with the community and planners now turn into action.” The plans, the news release notes, “represent the culmination of several years of planning with the public, city staff, consultants, developers, and elected officials” and are “based on objectives expressed by residents of Santa Fe for a multi-use civic district that’s environmentally sustainable, socially equitable, affordable, economically robust, and continually responsive to public wishes for its evolution.”
rrobserver.com
Legacy Church buys RR movie theater property
The movie-going public won’t notice anything, except improvements to seating and the lobby, said Gary Moore, owner of Premiere Cos. Rio Rancho – Legacy Church has acquired the Premiere Theater property, according to an announcement from the church. The deal will enable the church to continue services on...
With two Starbucks stores in NM set to unionize, organizers feel solidarity
Thursday was supposed to be Shawn Harper-Ray’s day off. That day last week at the Starbucks in Santa Fe on St. Michael’s Drive between Calle Lorca and Plaza del Sur Drive, a couple of workers called in sick. One of Harper-Ray’s co-workers contacted them to say a manager...
KOAT 7
Appeal by neighborhood association targets sole approved homeless camp in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In August, the city of Albuquerque approved a safe outdoor space just off of O-25 and Menaul. Last week, the Albuquerque City Council passed legislation not allowing any more applications for those spaces. At the same meeting, a local neighborhood association appealed the safe outdoor space.
