Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville City Council Holds Special Meeting
Taylorville City Council approved a second amendment to the city’s Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Ameran and two other entities. All aldermen were present except for Alderman Doug Brown. Mayor Bruce Barry says that this agreement has potential to lower the city’s power bill down the road. City...
advantagenews.com
Regulations for marijuana stores considered in Alton
The Alton City Council is discussing what it wants the city's adult use marijuana stores ordinance to look like. Third Ward Alderman Ray Strebel introduced the proposed amendments to the city code that could lead to the zoning for the stores and add a section to the city code to reflect what is described as in the "best long-term interest" of the city.
Illinois EPA awards grants to save money and energy
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has announced the award of $346,773.60 in grant funding to three Illinois wastewater treatment facilities as part of the Office of Energy’s Energy Efficiency at Public Water Infrastructure Program. The funded projects will reduce the amount of energy consumed by wastewater treatment operations, thereby […]
WAND TV
Illinois EPA awards third round of grants to public wastewater treatment plants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is awarding $346,773.60 in grant funding to three Illinois wastewater treatment facilities as part of the Office of Energy’s Energy Efficiency at Public Water Infrastructure Program. According to IEPA Director John J. Kim, the funded projects will reduce the amount of...
wlds.com
Three Downstate Counties to Consider Non-Binding Secession Referendum in November
Brown County, Hardin County, and a northeast portion of Madison County will be voting this November on a non-binding referendum to split the state in two. According to the website Red State Secession, if the majority of voters in these counties vote for the split they will join 24 other counties in southern and central Illinois that have voted in favor of this idea within the last 5 years.
Cities in St. Louis County change panhandling laws after uptick
After a recent increase in panhandlers, several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their rules to curb begging in the streets.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County – Ignorance, Misrepresentations and Lies Continue
During the last Shelby County Board meeting which we first covered in this article, we sat in amazement as we listened to the comments from certain board members and one particular lie from a county employee who misrepresented the matter being discussed on a grand scale. With the current ambulance...
stlouiscnr.com
Riverboat Cruise Will Offer Opportunity to View A Final Milestone In Landmark Project to Replace the Historic Merchants Bridge
The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway is providing a rare opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the unique perspective of a riverboat cruise on Friday, August 26. A limited number of tickets will be available for members of the public who would like to join invited guests and media for the cruise, which will begin boarding at 11:30 a.m., depart at noon and return to the dock at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on a first-come-first-served basis at https://www.gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets/#u-riverboat-tickets-u. The cruise will depart from 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63102, at the base of the Gateway Arch steps.
advantagenews.com
Brighton street project continues
The Georgene Acres subdivision in Brighton is now about a week-and-a-half into a project that includes pouring new curbs, gutters, and streets. It’s a project that has been high on the priority list, according to the village’s mayor. Matt Kasten tells the Big Z road projects around the...
wlds.com
Roodhouse Rez Reopens Under Caution
The Roodhouse Rez reopened on Friday. The Journal Courier reports that Illinois EPA returned an acceptable sample of below recommendations for an algal bloom early Friday morning. Mayor Tom Martin reopened the lake to recreational activity after speaking with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Martin told the Journal Courier...
firefighternation.com
Company Upset About Firefighters’ Response Time for Madison (IL) Warehouse Fire
Aug. 19—An attorney for the metal recycling company that owns two warehouses that burned down in Madison last week says it took too long for firefighters to respond to the massive fire. “Everyone, everyone is concerned about why there was … this monstrous gap in time between the call...
Ameren may turn to natural gas to make up for shuttering Rush Island coal plant
Ameren Missouri may restart natural gas burners to offset the court-ordered shuttering of a coal-fired power plant that violated federal law, the company told state regulators Wednesday. The St. Louis-based electric utility announced late last year that it would retire its Rush Island Energy Center in early 2024 after a...
thebengilpost.com
Death of Larry Eugene Altermott
Larry Eugene Altermott, 74 of Benld, died at John Cochran VA Medical Center, St. Louis, MO on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 9:09 a.m. He was born on January 3, 1948, in Alton to Joseph “Buck” Altermott and Betty Marie Baldridge Altermott. He married Carla L. Altermott on...
theshoppersweekly.com
JCHS to present “Haunted So. Illinois” program
The Jefferson County Historical Society will present “Haunted Southern Illinois” at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27 in the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village. Kari Dillingham has been teaching Spanish and Social Studies classes at Centralia High School since 2004. Before becoming an educator, she earned degrees from Southeast Missouri State University, University of Tennessee, and Southern Illinois University. To spice up some of the dryer details for her students, she included ghostly and eerie stories about places, such as Starved Rock, Kaskaskia and the Old Slave House. Since Europeans first made their way down the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers, there have been strange and creepy tales to share about the land of Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, August 22nd, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 30-year-old Salem man for battery and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to the Taco Bell restaurant where Bradley Breeze of East Bryan had gotten into an altercation with another employee. Breeze had reportedly thrown a tortilla at his co-worker. When police arrived they learned Breeze was wanted on an outstanding Coles County traffic warrant and Macon County contempt warrant in a family court case. He was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of bond on the warrants.
Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
Granite City hosts Steel Worker Rally
Granite city steelworkers rallied Saturday, August 20 after an announcement by United States Steel that it's entering a "non-binding letter of intent" with Sun-Coke Energy Inc.
Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
KMOV
Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
