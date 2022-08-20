Read full article on original website
CNBC
72% of recent homebuyers have regrets about their purchases. As the market cools, these steps can help you avoid disappointment
The hot seller's market in recent years prompted buyers to go above and beyond to seal the deals on their prospective homes, a recent survey finds. As the housing market shows signs of cooling, buyers would be wise to abandon shortcuts some people used to get ahead of the competition.
CNBC
How the Barbie movie is changing Mattel's business
Mattel is betting big on its 63-year-old Barbie brand with a star-studded big screen debut slated for July 2023. While Barbie's iconography is strong, the brand has struggled from time to time. From 2013 to 2018 Mattel's net sales and gross profits were falling, but with Ynon Kreiz's arrival as CEO in 2018, the company's intellectual property verticals have undergone deep expansion, and its performance has been positive since early 2020.
Is This Fashion Brand Really Sustainable Or Just Expensive, And More Ethical Shopping Questions Answered
Let's say you come across a fashion brand that gives off a "sustainable and ethical" vibe. How can you tell if they're really committed to those ideals — or just expensive?
CNBC
Top Amazon seller Packable begins liquidating and announces job cuts after failed SPAC attempt
Packable, the parent company of top-ranking Amazon seller Pharmapacks, is laying off employees and ceasing operations, according to documents viewed by CNBC. The health and beauty product retailer was at one point the largest seller on Amazon's third-party marketplace. Packable is liquidating after a failed effort to go public through...
CNBC
Do not let market emotions knock you off long-term plan, says Merrill Wealth Management president
Andy Sieg, president of Merrill Wealth Management, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss markets ahead of the open on Wednesday. "We're very balanced in our view right now," Sieg tells CNBC.
CNBC
Practical, romantic or controlling? Here's what a therapist has to say about location-sharing in a relationship
The first kiss, meeting their friends and the "what are we?" conversation are all steps we typically take on the road to a relationship. Today, though, there are plenty of device-dependent gestures that hold weight during a flourishing romance. Sharing a Netflix password, messaging a meme, initiating the first FaceTime:...
CNBC
This 31-year-old quit her job, lives in a bus and makes $15,000 a month doing voiceovers: I 'work less and make the same amount'
When Alice Everdeen started freelancing as a voiceover artist in March 2020, she worked under a laundry basket lined with a mattress topper. The contraption, meant to block out sound, worked well enough: In her first full month on freelance services platform Fiverr, her side hustle made $3,500, Everdeen says. That's what she made monthly in her full-time job as a content manager at a dietary supplement company in Austin, Texas, she adds.
fashionweekdaily.com
Kristina Blahnik On The Future Of Manolo Blahnik and Growing Up With A Legendary Uncle
Who better for Manolo Blahnik to entrust the next generation of his business to than his niece Kristina Blahnik? As the brand’s CEO, she brings a rare mix of business experience and creativity and a background in architecture to keep the company going for generations to come. The London-based exec tells The Daily what it was like growing up with the legendary designer and what it’s like working with him today.
‘Purple Hearts’ Producer Alloy Entertainment Unveils Film Development Slate; Includes Adaptations Of Books ‘Getting Rid Of Matthew’, ‘Pyrates’, ‘Kisses & Croissants’ And ‘99 Days’
EXCLUSIVE: Hot off the success of its record-breaking Netflix film Purple Hearts, Alloy Entertainment has unveiled four new features in development, three of which are based on books that the company has developed in-house. The first film, Getting Rid of Matthew, based on the bestselling novel by Jane Fallon, follows Helen, who finally gets her wish after years of begging her lover Matthew to leave his wife. And immediately comes to regret it. Hernán Jiménez (Love Hard, Elsewhere) will direct from his own script. The second feature, to be written and directed by Chris Hazzard & Michael Fontana (Undercover, Adulting), is an...
Motley Fool
Suze Orman's Best Advice for Success
Covering your financial bases can make you powerful. Suze Orman's best advice for success is to build yourself solid foundations and put yourself in a position of power. If you carry high-interest debt, paying it off can increase your financial security. Orman also advises building an emergency fund that can...
CNBC
I think people are afraid of being too short going into Jackson Hole, says Jim Cramer
A look at the day's market activity. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, SVB's Shannon Saccocia, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova and CNBC's Jim Cramer. With CNBC's Steve Kovach.
“We Have to Elevate How We Make Clothes—Change That and You Can Change Fashion”—Lucas Ossendrijver on His New Theory Project
It’s been a minute since Lucas Ossendrijver was making headlines. The Dutch designer exited Lanvin back in 2018, after 14 years at the French label, where he invented its menswear codes more or less from scratch and was at least partly responsible for ushering in the high-fashion sneaker trend that still dominates today, but lately he’s been busy behind the scenes. Last July, Theory announced it had hired Ossendrijver to design capsule collections. Many Paris-New York roundtrips ensued, and come next month his first offering for the company, which has long specialized in wear-to-work tailoring, will arrive in stores.
Fast Company
Quiet quitting: Why doing less at work could be good for you, and your employer
In many offices (not to mention on Zoom, Teams, and Slack), employees and managers alike are whispering about the Great Resignation. The UK saw a sharp rise in people quitting their jobs in 2021, and one fifth of UK workers still say they plan to resign in the next year in search of greater job satisfaction and better pay.
Harper's Bazaar
Kate Moss launching wellness brand Cosmoss
Kate Moss has announced the launch of her own wellness brand, Cosmoss, positioned as "self-care created for life's modern journeys," according to the company's Instagram account. Launching on the 1st September at cosmossbykatemoss.com, it "draws on the extraordinary life experience of Kate Moss — ready to share her journey of self-acceptance and freely be herself".
YOGA・
Jägermeister's Willy Shine Reveals The Cocktail Rule Everyone Should Know - Exclusive
It is a truth universally acknowledged that not every bar is cocktail-ready; some joints are simply better suited to bottled beers. While a place like the Korova Milk Bar is a perfect fantasy for a story like "A Clockwork Orange," you most definitely wouldn't want to order milk punch from the place in real life. That is self-evident. Other warnings, however, might not be written in neon signs for everyone to see. For that, we have Jägermeister Brandmeister Willy Shine, who has been working in the industry and cooking up cocktails since the '90s.
CNBC
Don't try quiet quitting, says Kevin O'Leary: It's 'a really bad idea'
Kevin O'Leary is not on board with quiet quitting. The term, which has become popular on TikTok and in media since late July, essentially means setting boundaries in your workplace and not taking on more work than necessary. One in 10 employees say they are currently putting in less effort than they did six months ago, according to an August 2022 ResumeBuilder.com survey of 1,000 working Americans.
CNBC
Indian spiritual guru, followed by Will Smith and Tom Brady, has a message for people desperate for a luxury lifestyle
Sadhguru, the yoga master turned social media celebrity with over 8.6 million Instagram followers, says his philosophy is to always feel "blissed out" — adding that adopting this mindset might change your feelings about needing a luxurious lifestyle. "If you misunderstand your lifestyle for life you will always suffer...
YOGA・
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Peloton, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nordstrom and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Bed Bath & Beyond – Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond surged 14% on a Wall Street Journal report that the retailer had secured new financing that would help boost its liquidity. Peloton – Shares jumped 18% after news that...
CNBC
After a year-long dip, American consumer spending power will be back in 2023
Goldman Sachs expects household cash flow to reverse a year-long decline beginning right after Christmas. Gains will begin small and accelerate through the next year, making up for the recent decline in cash from federal stimulus payments, and that could help avert the recession that both the stock market and most small businesses have been fearing.
