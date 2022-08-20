EXCLUSIVE: Hot off the success of its record-breaking Netflix film Purple Hearts, Alloy Entertainment has unveiled four new features in development, three of which are based on books that the company has developed in-house. The first film, Getting Rid of Matthew, based on the bestselling novel by Jane Fallon, follows Helen, who finally gets her wish after years of begging her lover Matthew to leave his wife. And immediately comes to regret it. Hernán Jiménez (Love Hard, Elsewhere) will direct from his own script. The second feature, to be written and directed by Chris Hazzard & Michael Fontana (Undercover, Adulting), is an...

MOVIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO