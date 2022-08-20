Read full article on original website
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great EventsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
Project sWISH provides Chicago Public Schools students with last-minute back-to-school supplies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sixty-eight days of summer flew by for Chicago Public Schools students who return to class Monday. Sunday a local foundation helped kids get in the back-to-school spirit. The event at Chicago's DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center was the first time Project sWISH has put on an event this big to help parents and students. "I like that they did a raffle, and I won a big bag full of goodies," said Layla Radovcic. But the district is still facing some challenges, including a national bus driver shortage. Project sWish, a foundation that utilizes sports and entertainment to bring the...
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, Illinois
The Thompson FamilyMissing Persons Awareness Network. 43-year-old Lydia Thompson and her 40-year-old husband Everett had two boys, 8-year-old Andrew and 11-year-old Everett, Jr. They raised their family in the 8100 block of Rhodes Avenue in Chicago, and the couple owned EAT, a restaurant in Park Manor. Lydia’s father passed away and willed the home to Lydia and her siblings. Each one owned one-third of the property. Lydia had a brother named Kenneth White, who had just been released from prison due to a rape conviction. Kenneth came to live at the house, which made everyone unhappy. Everett’s family felt Kenneth was a “freeloader”, the Charley Project reports. About four months after he moved in, Lydia called 911 and told authorities that Kenneth threatened to kill her with an ax. The police came, but no one was arrested or charged with an offense.
Father Pfleger offers $10,000 reward for killer of teenage girl
Outraged over the shooting of five young people including the killing of 19-year-old Tacara Tunstall last Saturday, August 13, Father Michael Pfleger is offering a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest of her killer. After losing his foster son, 18-year-old Jarvis Franklin on May 30, 1998, caught in the crossfire...
Chicago shooting in Brainerd leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, CPD says
Chicago police are investigating a shooting on the South Side that left one person killed and two others injured.
Meet the 22-Year-Old Behind the Messages on Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield Building
For more than two decades, Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield building has been using the lights in its building to spell out messages on what it calls the city's "biggest billboard." It all started with electrician Chris Gillott on the day Walter Payton died. Then, in November 1999, the building...
Our Chicago: CPS students head back to class earlier amid 3rd pandemic school year
Chicago students return to school Monday, two weeks earlier than normal.
Man, 31, killed in broad daylight triple shooting in Washington Heights
The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital.
nypressnews.com
Chicagoans show off their city after Darren Bailey calls it a ‘hellhole’
Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago a “hellhole” twice on Thursday, bringing out Chicagoans’ city pride on Twitter in response. Bailey, who is running against incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election, appeared late last week at a GOP rally during the Illinois State Fair, where he attacked Chicago and its Democratic leadership for failing to address crime and other issues.
Hot dog poll: Fat Johnnie’s, ‘a great Southwest Side tradition’
CHICAGO — When WGN News Now asked where is Chicago’s best hot dog, we received hundreds of responses, recommending more than 80 locations. After narrowing it down and putting it to a vote, you decided Fat Johnnie’s Hot Dogs is among the most delicious dogs in the city. If you didn’t know what you were looking […]
Healing circle honors 3 men killed in tragic Chicago hit-and-run outside South Side gay bar
The pub is one of the longest-serving Black gay bars in America and the National Black Justice Coalition is calling for the incident to be investigated as a hate crime.
austintalks.org
Field School students to start classes at renovated Key Elementary building
Students attending a private Christian school will start the year in a renovated building that used to be Francis Scott Elementary School until CPS shuttered it nearly a decade ago. Now the building will house pre-K through seventh grade students attending The Field School. “We’re so excited to be in...
PHOTOS: 30 Extraordinary Shots Of Chicago’s 2022 Air & Water Show
As you probably know, the Chicago Air & Water Show returned over the weekend for its first full-scale version since 2019 following a full cancellation in 2020 and a scaled-back version featuring a solo demonstration by the Navy Blue Angels last year. Presented by the City of Chicago it is the largest free show of its kind in the entire country and features a variety of military and civilian performances. This year The Navy Blue Angels, the Golden Knights Army Parachute Team, and multiple other performers took to the skies from 10 am until 2 pm on both Saturday and Sunday to provide some sublime spectacles in the skies above Chicago. As ever, Chicago’s array of talented photographers were out in full force to capture the event. Some rushed to the viewing locations between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue, some up to the city’s artificial peaks to capture the event from above, and others took to Lake Michigan to get the best views of Chicago’s formidable skyline. Here we’ve rounded up our favorite snaps from the weekend. Scroll through these astounding photos of planes twisting, turning, darting, and weaving across the Chicago skies!
cwbchicago.com
Using forged work records, man traveled around Chicago while on electronic monitoring for heroin distribution: prosecutors
Prosecutors have charged a five-time felon with using forged employment records to secure permission to move around Chicago while he was on electronic monitoring for a manufacture-delivery of heroin case in 2019. The charges are the first leveled against someone accused of benefiting from a forgery mill run by a now-fired City Colleges of Chicago basketball coach.
Essence
8 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Chicago
From bookstores to bars, here are some of our favorite loud and proud Black-owned Chicago businesses. There’s something special about Chi-town. From the people, to the culture, to food – there’s a reason 30 million people visit this city each year. But more importantly, Black people are the fabric of what makes Chicago truly unique. Chicago’s African-American roots are well before the historic Great Migration to Chicago, but rather with Chicago’s founding by the Haitian-American Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable.
fox32chicago.com
Man suspected of pushing person onto CTA tracks arrested in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man suspected of pushing a person off a CTA platform on the Near West Side in early August has been arrested. James Stamps, 28, of Joliet, was taken into custody Monday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in Little Village, according to Chicago police. On...
wgnradio.com
OTL #827: Guaranteed income pilot program, Pre-trial assistance, Boosting arts & culture in rural Illinois
Mike Stephen learns about Chicago’s new guaranteed income pilot program from Sky Patterson, reporting fellow at City Bureau, discusses pre-trial assistance with Cliff Nellis of the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, and explores how Illinois Humanities works to boost arts and culture across the state with Matt Meacham, program manager for statewide engagement.
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub, Chicago police say
A man has been charged with murder after three men were fatally struck outside a gay bar in the South Shore neighborhood.
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the city
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Chicagoans hit back via Twitter to Republican candidate for Illinois governor, Darren Bailey’s latest attack on Chicago. Pond at Chicago's Lincoln parkImage by Mariostomazou/Depositphotos.com.
Black-owned Bridgeport hair salon broken into for second time this year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the second time in several months that a Bridgeport salon was broken into.The salon is Black-owned and woman-owned, and the owner told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza she's had enough."It's like a slap in the face. It's like we're trying to do so much to integrate the community and then we're being pushed away," said owner Brittnay Matthews.Matthews was on vacation with her family and came back to shattered glass.In ring camera video, the sound of the glass hitting the ground is audible.All she kept hearing on the video was "pow pow pow pow pow."Matthews could...
Family of man who died after falling from boat in Chicago's 'Playpen' raising money for funeral
The family of a man who drowned after falling from a boat last week in Chicago's "Playpen" are raising money to cover the cost of his funeral services.
