CBS Chicago

Project sWISH provides Chicago Public Schools students with last-minute back-to-school supplies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sixty-eight days of summer flew by for Chicago Public Schools students who return to class Monday. Sunday a local foundation helped kids get in the back-to-school spirit. The event at Chicago's DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center was the first time Project sWISH has put on an event this big to help parents and students. "I like that they did a raffle, and I won a big bag full of goodies," said Layla Radovcic. But the district is still facing some challenges, including a national bus driver shortage. Project sWish, a foundation that utilizes sports and entertainment to bring the...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, Illinois

The Thompson FamilyMissing Persons Awareness Network. 43-year-old Lydia Thompson and her 40-year-old husband Everett had two boys, 8-year-old Andrew and 11-year-old Everett, Jr. They raised their family in the 8100 block of Rhodes Avenue in Chicago, and the couple owned EAT, a restaurant in Park Manor. Lydia’s father passed away and willed the home to Lydia and her siblings. Each one owned one-third of the property. Lydia had a brother named Kenneth White, who had just been released from prison due to a rape conviction. Kenneth came to live at the house, which made everyone unhappy. Everett’s family felt Kenneth was a “freeloader”, the Charley Project reports. About four months after he moved in, Lydia called 911 and told authorities that Kenneth threatened to kill her with an ax. The police came, but no one was arrested or charged with an offense.
nypressnews.com

Chicagoans show off their city after Darren Bailey calls it a ‘hellhole’

Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago a “hellhole” twice on Thursday, bringing out Chicagoans’ city pride on Twitter in response. Bailey, who is running against incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election, appeared late last week at a GOP rally during the Illinois State Fair, where he attacked Chicago and its Democratic leadership for failing to address crime and other issues.
WGN News

Hot dog poll: Fat Johnnie’s, ‘a great Southwest Side tradition’

CHICAGO — When WGN News Now asked where is Chicago’s best hot dog, we received hundreds of responses, recommending more than 80 locations. After narrowing it down and putting it to a vote, you decided Fat Johnnie’s Hot Dogs is among the most delicious dogs in the city. If you didn’t know what you were looking […]
austintalks.org

Field School students to start classes at renovated Key Elementary building

Students attending a private Christian school will start the year in a renovated building that used to be Francis Scott Elementary School until CPS shuttered it nearly a decade ago. Now the building will house pre-K through seventh grade students attending The Field School. “We’re so excited to be in...
Secret Chicago

PHOTOS: 30 Extraordinary Shots Of Chicago’s 2022 Air & Water Show

As you probably know, the Chicago Air & Water Show returned over the weekend for its first full-scale version since 2019 following a full cancellation in 2020 and a scaled-back version featuring a solo demonstration by the Navy Blue Angels last year. Presented by the City of Chicago it is the largest free show of its kind in the entire country and features a variety of military and civilian performances. This year The Navy Blue Angels, the Golden Knights Army Parachute Team, and multiple other performers took to the skies from 10 am until 2 pm on both Saturday and Sunday to provide some sublime spectacles in the skies above Chicago. As ever, Chicago’s array of talented photographers were out in full force to capture the event. Some rushed to the viewing locations between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue, some up to the city’s artificial peaks to capture the event from above, and others took to Lake Michigan to get the best views of Chicago’s formidable skyline. Here we’ve rounded up our favorite snaps from the weekend. Scroll through these astounding photos of planes twisting, turning, darting, and weaving across the Chicago skies!
cwbchicago.com

Using forged work records, man traveled around Chicago while on electronic monitoring for heroin distribution: prosecutors

Prosecutors have charged a five-time felon with using forged employment records to secure permission to move around Chicago while he was on electronic monitoring for a manufacture-delivery of heroin case in 2019. The charges are the first leveled against someone accused of benefiting from a forgery mill run by a now-fired City Colleges of Chicago basketball coach.
Essence

8 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Chicago

From bookstores to bars, here are some of our favorite loud and proud Black-owned Chicago businesses. There’s something special about Chi-town. From the people, to the culture, to food – there’s a reason 30 million people visit this city each year. But more importantly, Black people are the fabric of what makes Chicago truly unique. Chicago’s African-American roots are well before the historic Great Migration to Chicago, but rather with Chicago’s founding by the Haitian-American Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable.
wgnradio.com

OTL #827: Guaranteed income pilot program, Pre-trial assistance, Boosting arts & culture in rural Illinois

Mike Stephen learns about Chicago’s new guaranteed income pilot program from Sky Patterson, reporting fellow at City Bureau, discusses pre-trial assistance with Cliff Nellis of the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, and explores how Illinois Humanities works to boost arts and culture across the state with Matt Meacham, program manager for statewide engagement.
CBS Chicago

Black-owned Bridgeport hair salon broken into for second time this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the second time in several months that a Bridgeport salon was broken into.The salon is Black-owned and woman-owned, and the owner told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza she's had enough."It's like a slap in the face. It's like we're trying to do so much to integrate the community and then we're being pushed away," said owner Brittnay Matthews.Matthews was on vacation with her family and came back to shattered glass.In ring camera video, the sound of the glass hitting the ground is audible.All she kept hearing on the video was "pow pow pow pow pow."Matthews could...
