Read full article on original website
Related
Natural Remedies For Anxiety That Actually Work, According To A Psychologist – Exclusive
Anxiety can be hard to handle, but medication isn't the only answer. Psychologist Kristen Farrell-Turner discusses natural remedies that actually work.
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
The Profile and Danger of a Covert Narcissist
Covert Narcissist Traits (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Darlene Lancer. You may be fooled by a covert narcissist, but they're every bit as much narcissists as the stereotypical extroverted narcissists. Some narcissists may emphasize one personality trait over others. A person with an outgoing personality might always showoff and need to be the center of attention, while another narcissist might be a vindictive bully, an entitled playboy, an imperious authoritarian, or an exacting know-it-all, as articulated by Madonna, “Listen, everyone is entitled to my opinion.”
7 sneaky warning signs of a codependent relationship, according to relationship therapists
If you sometimes feel guilty about taking time for yourself instead of doing something for your partner, you could be in a codependent relationship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Natural Remedies To Stop Hair Loss, According To Experts
We get it: hair loss and shedding is a frightening reality for a lot of us. Whether the cause is stress, genetics, or a medical condition, it’s daunting to see strands of hair on your brush or in the shower. You may wonder when it’s going to stop and how bad it’s going to get. Maybe you’ve loaded up your medicine cabinet with bottles of biotin and any gummy you can find on the market that claims it can help with hair loss. Even though your first best step should be visiting a dermatologist to talk about your concerns and get a professional opinion on your hair loss, natural remedies can also provide some relief. Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, MBBS, MS, Hair transplant specialist & medical head at ClinicSpots, recommends these four natural remedies for hair loss.
Medical News Today
What are the best activities for someone with dementia?
Dementia describes a group of symptoms related to a decline in brain function. Certain activities may enhance the quality of life of someone who has dementia. There are many activities a person can do with someone who has dementia. This article considers 30 of the best activities for people with dementia and provides tips on how to organize them.
Opinion: Phrases Often Said By Victims In Toxic/Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
nypressnews.com
Diabetes warning: Five vegetables that reduce the body’s ability to ‘control’ blood sugar
DIABETES type 2 is benign if you keep blood sugar levels in check. Diet is central to this. However, there are some foods that can drive up blood sugar levels by reducing the body’s ability to “control” them. Here are five vegetables that produce this undesirable effect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Tomato fever is misleading name for Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease, say doctors
A few days after a report in The Lancet issued an alert on the rising cases of tomato fever or tomato flu in India, doctors and health experts have called it a misleading colloquial name for Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD). Tomato fever is not a scientific name. It...
MedicalXpress
Psychologists discover connection between a 'calm mind' and better capacity for self-control
People who have a "calmer mind"—that is, their neuronal processes take longer on average and whirl around less than others—have greater self-control. This was the finding of Dr. Tobias Kleinert, Prof. Dr. Markus Heinrichs and Dr. Bastian Schiller from the Department of Psychology at the University of Freiburg, together with Prof. Dr. Kyle Nash and Dr. Josh Leota from the University of Alberta/Canada, and Prof. Dr. Thomas König from the University Hospital of Bern/Switzerland.
Opinion: The Dangers of Having Compassion For A Narcissist
Growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.
psychologytoday.com
Why Manipulators Prey on Your Emotions
Emotions can be a powerful tool for manipulators to use against you. Emotional abuse creates long-term changes in victims. There is hope for getting out of emotionally abusive situations. Emotions are a powerful force. They can determine our thought patterns, if we allow them to, and in turn affect our...
psychologytoday.com
Is Borderline Personality Disorder an Adaptation?
BPD is often seen as a brain dysfunction, but some evidence suggests that it’s an adaptation. One view holds that BPD is a coherent response to unstable patterns of early attachment. If BPD is an adaptation, this would call into question the stigmatizing language that we use to describe...
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 3 most clever zodiac signs
We often encounter people with immense wit and intellect. They possess a way of thinking that is unique in their own way. They also have some very clever thoughts and opinions, which ultimately make life easier for them. It does make one wonder whether this quality is nature or nurture. In any case, there can be a possibility that their clever personality can be due to their zodiac signs. So, according to EliteDaily, these are the three most clever zodiac signs.
Psych Centra
54 Possible Effects of Physical and Emotional Rejection in Childhood
If you’ve experienced persistent rejection in childhood, you may now fear emotional intimacy, have low self-esteem, or deal with anxiety symptoms. These effects can shape your adult relationships. Children don’t often have the perspective and maturity to understand that rejection may have nothing to do with them and everything...
KIDS・
Voices: Being diagnosed with endometriosis finally taught me how to say ‘no’
It’s not that I was unfamiliar with pain before all of this. I’ve been in and out of physical therapy since middle school. I stopped taking Advil and jumped to prescription ibuprofen early on.My relationship with my body had been partially shrouded by a lingering fear, a knowledge that I was not the one fully in control here, ever since the first time they glued wires to my head, that first shock of loud clanking from an MRI machine. When the first seizure wasn’t the last and I realised I wasn’t like the other girls at school.The woman I...
I’m a doctor and here’s why delaying the menopause could help you live longer
DELAYING the menopause could help women live longer, an award-winning scientist has claimed. Dr Jennifer Garrison, who leads the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, said the hormonal change caused by the menopause triggered “faster” aging across the rest of the body. Dr Garrison told the Life Itself...
Medical News Today
What to know about rotten teeth
Rotten teeth are teeth that have become damaged by decay or infection. They usually occur due to inadequate oral hygiene. People with rotten teeth may experience pain, sensitivity, and difficulty eating. As healthy teeth are critical for overall well-being, rotten teeth require urgent dental treatment. Treatment depends on the severity...
nypressnews.com
Diabetes: The 49p food that can help avoid ‘sharp rises in blood glucose’ – ‘Eat more’
In general, the charity recommends to “eat more” of pulses like beans. Furthermore, this advice is also echoed by a research paper, published in the journal Human nutrition Clinical nutrition. The study explains that cooked dried legumes have been previously shown to “stimulate low blood glucose responses”....
Comments / 0