FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Attorneys Are Appealing the Conviction of 'JB' WhiteDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The AtomTyler Mc.Los Alamos, NM
The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the CaseDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Dentist and Guard Member Is Offering Free Treatments to Veterans on SaturdayDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousandsJ.R. HeimbignerSanta Fe, NM
losalamosreporter.com
County: Operation Save The Bears Is Underway With 100 Bear-Resistant Dumpsters Distributed
Operation Save the Bears is underway! 100 bear-resistant dumpsters have successfully been distributed county-wide, and deployment of over 680 bear-resistant roll carts to be distributed to residential households has begun, beginning with North Community 3 residential neighborhood (see map above). Operation Save the Bears intends to protect Los Alamos citizens,...
losalamosreporter.com
Time To Restore Trinity To Four Lanes
Tonight, the Los Alamos County Council will hear an update on the Canyon Road Reconstruction Project. According to Chair Randy Ryti, this discussion will also include a review of the road diet on Trinity Drive. I want to thank Chair Ryti for bringing this item back for consideration. Now is...
losalamosreporter.com
Council To Discuss Canyon Road Project, Trinity Drive Road Diet At Tuesday’s Work Session
An item on the Los Alamos County Council agenda for this evening’s Council hybrid work session indicates that Council may take action of some kind on the current road construction activity on Canyon Road. There is no back-up material linked to the agenda item and an explanation indicates that...
losalamosreporter.com
Kids Battle Weeds On Bayo Canyon Trail
View of overgrown trail from the front wheel of a bike on Bayo Canyon Trail in desperate need of attention on Friday. Courtesy Photo. Three local youth athletes were spotted on Sunday morning battling the weeds that have overgrown the Bayo Canyon trail toward Kwage Mesa armed only with hand tools. The weeds created a significant safety concern for local youth cyclists who took action with tools borrowed from neighbors and parents.
losalamosreporter.com
Keep Trinity Road Diet
Trinity Drive from the Hospital to Oppenheimer Drive is a residential street with multi-family housing on each side. Drivers needing to turn left in that stretch were in constant danger of being rear-ended when the street was 4-lanes because turning left required slowing or stopping in the left lane because there were no turn-bays or the middle turn lane we now have. The sidewalks were dangerous and miserable to walk along especially during snow and rain events as it was impossible not to get splashed by dirty road water. It was unsafe for the transit buses to stop for passengers, and bicyclists had ceased risking travel on Trinity. The road diet has been a very pleasant relief from the drag strip of 4-lanes.
losalamosreporter.com
More Photos From The Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo
Competitors in the Los Alamos County Rodeo Mutton Busting Saturday (August 13) at Brewer Arena on North Mesa. Photo by Miles Breaux. This poor calf ran for its life during the Los Alamos County Rodeo as children of all ages tried to take the ribbon off its tail. Photo by Lena Zielie.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Taking Stock Of Los Alamos County’s Nuisance Code Process
Los Alamos is on the verge of an important milestone—completion of the Chapter 18 update—the nuisance code. This represents the final chapter of a multi-phased project designed to bring the Los Alamos County Development Code up to date and to determine clear standards for the Community Development Department (CDD) to assess and enforce nuisance conditions that are clearly identified threats to public health, safety, and welfare on private property.
losalamosreporter.com
Inspired Jewelers Announces Grand Opening Weekend And Ribbon Cutting Aug. 27-28
Michelle And Kevin Talley are opening Inspired Jewelers Saturday, Aug. 27 at 555 Oppenheimer, Suite 204. Photo Courtesy Chamber of Commerce. Inspired Jewelers’ owners Michelle and Kevin Talley are hosting a Grand Opening weekend of their new retail store from noon-5:30 p.m. on both Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 at 555 Oppenheimer, Suite 204 in Los Alamos. The Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the opening with a Ribbon Cutting at noon on Saturday, August 27.
losalamosreporter.com
Local Meet Up Group Announces Changes And New Activities
Hosts for the local meet up group ‘The Los Alamos Social Club’ are, from left, James Gunn, Andrea McCann, Brian Lippy, Anna Dillane and Lisa Roberts. Not pictured is Skye Sandborgh. Courtesy photo. LOS ALAMOS SOCIAL CLUB NEWS. “The Los Alamos Yours to Discover” group is now called...
losalamosreporter.com
Rotarians Participate In Clean Up Los Alamos Day
Despite steady rain, Rotarians participated in Saturday’s Clean Up Los Alamos Day by tending to the Memorial Garden at Los Alamos High School. The garden, a partnership between the Rotary Club of Los Alamos and the Los Alamos Public Schools, honors students who have passed away while enrolled at the high school. It was dedicated in December 2012. Pictured are, from left, Stacey Castille, Hannes Wiertzema, a Rotary Youth Exchange student from German, Oliver Morris, Dan Castille, Tim Bullock, and Elizabeth Allen. Photo by Matt Allen.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Light Opera In Rehearsal For ‘Summer Of Love’ Musical Revue
Practicing their version of ‘I Feel Pretty’ from West Story are, from left, Kandice Favorite, Claire Singleton, Elisa Enriquez and Heather Beemer. Photo Courtesy LALO. Rehearsing ‘You Gotta Have Heart’ from Damn Yankees are, from left, Rodney McCabe, Scot Johnson, Jeff Favorite, Darryl Garcia and Patrick MacDonald. Photo Courtesy LALO.
losalamosreporter.com
Obituary: Brian Wayne Emkeit Aug. 20, 1941 – Aug. 18, 2022
We are sad to announce the passing of Brian Wayne Emkeit of Los Alamos, New Mexico. He fought a long hard battle with prostate and bone cancer. Brian died at the age of 80 on August 19, 2022, just 12 hours before his 81st birthday. Brian was born on August...
losalamosreporter.com
NMSP Makes Arrest In Connection With Sunday’s Shooting In Velarde
An argument in Alcalde on Sunday turned violent leaving one man hospitalized and landing one man in jail. The investigation began on August 21, 2022, at around 1:30 p.m., when New Mexico State Police officers were called to 176 County Road 52 in Velarde for a man who had been shot. Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man who had been shot. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called in to investigate the case.
