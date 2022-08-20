Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inmates graduate job prep program in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Nine inmates had a graduation ceremony celebrating the completion of a five-week job skill program. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office held the ceremony in Watsonville. The "In2Work" Program is designed to give graduates job-ready food service skills while in custody to help them transition back into the workforce and community. "I The post Inmates graduate job prep program in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Watsonville Community Hospital could be under new management by next week
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Pajaro Valley Health Care District now has enough money to move forward with the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital. The announcement was made Tuesday, after a multi-million dollar donation from Kaiser Permanente. "It's pretty amazing that in six months, health officials have almost reached their...
benitolink.com
Clean California Initiative to bring public art to San Benito roadways
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. At the Aug. 18 Council of San Benito County Governments (COG) meeting, nothing on the agenda had directors talking quite like Item 6: a presentation from Caltrans District 5 Transportation Art Coordinator Corby Kilmer. In the presentation, Kilmer provided updates on...
Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville High School says a shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1:40 p.m. The school wasn't sure why they were put asked to shelter-in-place by Watsonville Police. They did comment, however, that the shelter-in-place was put for an incident outside the home. This afternoon, officers issued a “shelter-in-place” for Watsonville High School and The post Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place appeared first on KION546.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
benitolink.com
Coalition Looks for Community Support for Library Expansion
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. The Coalition for a New Community Library and Resource Center gathered at the San Benito County Free Library to discuss news concerning the expansion of the existing library and funding. Nora Conte, the county librarian, said she is still waiting for...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz hopes to move campers out of the Benchlands beginning in September
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The city of Santa Cruz is scheduled to move campers from the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park next month. The move is not going to happen all at once but in phases. Campers were scheduled to move out last month, but it was postponed to...
Santa Clara County doctors ‘stressed out beyond belief’
Santa Clara County could see an exodus of primary care doctors, as physicians say they’re at a breaking point after years of heavy workloads and dismissive leadership. Primary care doctors at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center said they’re being asked to prioritize quantity over quality health care. All physicians in the division, roughly 75 people, signed a letter detailing their concerns to county leadership last summer. Doctors said their workload, which started increasing five years ago, coupled with reduced resources and a burned out workforce is hurting patient care.
Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A man known for contributing to the bagged salad industry passed away Sunday in Denver at age 67. Steve Taylor, born and raised in Salinas, joined Fresh Express in 1987 and helped create the packaged salad industry. He became Chairman and CEO of Fresh Express in 1993 and sold the company The post Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67 appeared first on KION546.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Coast secures $62.4 million for transportation infrastructure
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Transportation Commission has added $2.2 billion to help with repairs and improve transportation infrastructure in California, $62.4 million will be allocated to projects on the Central Coast. The following projects will receive funding: $46 million will be used to change the pavement and improve the ride quality and safety on US 101 in Monterey The post Central Coast secures $62.4 million for transportation infrastructure appeared first on KION546.
Sandoval: Homes end homelessness and it takes a village to build them
The underlying causes of homelessness are complex, but they can be narrowed down to structural inequities and, ultimately, the lack of housing. We see trends of homelessness increasing when the cost of housing increases. Despite a lot of progress being made in the homelessness and housing sectors, we are still seeing more people fall into homelessness than exit it. To stem the flow of homelessness, we must focus—as a community, a region, a state and a country—on building more affordable housing.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Ready to start a new work journey? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Member Services Representative at Bay Federal Credit Union. Manager, Infrastructure Systems and IT Security at Cabrillo College. Medical Assistant at The County of Santa Cruz. Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville High graduate makes national FFA competition
WATSONVILLE—Juan Herrera has been keeping busy since he graduated from Watsonville High School (WHS) in 2021. After landing a job with K&D Landscaping while still in school, Herrera rose up through the ranks, starting in the maintenance crew and finally working on larger residential and commercial projects. It was during his time at K&D that he discovered his love of construction management, which he is now pursuing through an internship with Granite Construction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Serial killer who said he killed to ward off earthquakes dies at 75
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California inmate who confessed to 13 murders — which he said he committed to prevent earthquakes — in the early 1970s has died in prison. Herbert William Mullin, 75, died Thursday at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton. According to California prison officials, his death appeared to be from natural causes.
Attention beachgoers: Head to Santa Cruz and save money on the new Highway 17 Beach Express service
Santa Cruz METRO today announced the launch of the Highway 17 Beach Express, providing weekend Highway 17 Express service to the Santa Cruz Wharf and Main Beach from San Jose Diridon Station. Beach Express Schedule. The Beach Express will operate on weekends through September 11, 2022. Departures from San Jose...
rwcpulse.com
Karen Stitt's friends, family remember a vibrant soul who was brutally murdered
Editor's note: Descriptions of crime in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Karen Stitt was just 15 years old when the Palo Alto High School student was brutally raped and murdered in 1982. Her body was found with 59 stab wounds, yards from the Sunnyvale bus stop where she was awaiting a ride home after visiting with her boyfriend, according to police.
'She's not safe': SJ parent scared to send child to school after brutal campus fight, graphic video
Just days after the return to campus at Bernal Intermediate School, a graphic video from Tuesday captured the moment a female student punched another girl repeatedly in the head.
benitolink.com
Avenida Cesar Chavez honors farm labor leader
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. On Aug. 20, 100 people attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the naming of Avenida Cesar Chavez, in honor of the farm labor leader and civil rights activist. Hollister City Council agreed on Aug.1 to change the name of a portion of Union Road between Hwy 25 and Fairview Road to Cesar Chavez Way.
‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Monterey says the bronze Dennis the Menace park statue has been stolen again. The city says it happened at some point early Sunday morning and was taken from Dennis the Menace Park at 777 Pearl Street. The statue was on a concrete base, but a grinder was used to The post ‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park appeared first on KION546.
California inmate Herbert W. Mullin dies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a priest...
kion546.com
Northridge Mall still not secure according to reports, photos submitted by the city
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Four days after Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay said the owners of the abandoned Northridge Mall had to have the property secured, photos and reports filed by the city of Milwaukee indicate work still needs to be done. “It is obvious from these reports and photos...
Comments / 0