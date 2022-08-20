ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 29

Jessica Patrick
3d ago

nothing on this article is about "warning signs at night" & doesn't even mention anything about night so not only is this so called article not detailed & given a title that mentions nothing about it, but this isn't even a full article

Reply(3)
87
Angel_of_Mist
2d ago

This is very MISLEADING, and poorly written. Are these editors even educated enough to even write an article correctly?

Reply
28
Sissy Parker
1d ago

Left hanging again on another unfinished article!! NewsBreak, you need to get off of whatever is causing this!! Do you have proofreaders???

Reply
10
Related
nypressnews.com

Cancer: The warning sign that appears when you eat – ‘More challenging to diagnose’

Ovarian cancer targets the two small organs that store the eggs needed to make babies. “Although ovarian cancer is still considered relatively rare, it remains the sixth most common cancer in females,” said Chloe Cruickshank, Specialist Cancer Nurse at Perci Health. The expert also shared the tell-tale signs that make the condition “more challenging to diagnose”.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Warning Sign#Breast#Testicle#Diseases#General Health
RadarOnline

Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lefty Graves

New mom puzzled when she’s shopping alone and clerk asks her how old her child is

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend’s daughter was in her early 20s when she had her first child. One afternoon, her daughter’s husband told her to get out of the house and take some time to herself. He would watch their six-week-old baby while she took a few hours to get out of the house.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.

Comments / 0

Community Policy