Read full article on original website
Jessica Patrick
3d ago
nothing on this article is about "warning signs at night" & doesn't even mention anything about night so not only is this so called article not detailed & given a title that mentions nothing about it, but this isn't even a full article
Reply(3)
87
Angel_of_Mist
2d ago
This is very MISLEADING, and poorly written. Are these editors even educated enough to even write an article correctly?
Reply
28
Sissy Parker
1d ago
Left hanging again on another unfinished article!! NewsBreak, you need to get off of whatever is causing this!! Do you have proofreaders???
Reply
10
Related
nypressnews.com
Cancer: The warning sign that appears when you eat – ‘More challenging to diagnose’
Ovarian cancer targets the two small organs that store the eggs needed to make babies. “Although ovarian cancer is still considered relatively rare, it remains the sixth most common cancer in females,” said Chloe Cruickshank, Specialist Cancer Nurse at Perci Health. The expert also shared the tell-tale signs that make the condition “more challenging to diagnose”.
How to spot when your cough could be an early sign of lung cancer
CAN’T stop coughing? Don’t ignore it, say experts, it could be an early sign of lung cancer. The NHS has launched a campaign calling on people to know the signs and symptoms of lung cancer, and to seek help from their GP as soon as possible if they have health worries.
nypressnews.com
Cancer symptoms: The telltale sign of the disease that may show up ‘after a hot shower’
The condition is often picked up by tests aimed at counting the amount of space the red blood cells take up in the blood. Doctors will also diagnose the disease based on the signs and symptoms, age, overall health, and medical history. The main signs health practitioners look for during...
nypressnews.com
Diabetes warning: ‘Hidden’ symptoms could be an ‘early sign’ of condition
According to the charity Diabetes UK: “More people than ever have diabetes. More people than ever are at risk of type 2 diabetes.” Although diabetes can be life-threatening, many people do not even realise they have the condition in its early stages. Navin Khosla, medical writer at NiceRx...
IN THIS ARTICLE
If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health. Before you flush, take stock of what's in the toilet bowl.
Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms
An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
New mom puzzled when she’s shopping alone and clerk asks her how old her child is
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend’s daughter was in her early 20s when she had her first child. One afternoon, her daughter’s husband told her to get out of the house and take some time to herself. He would watch their six-week-old baby while she took a few hours to get out of the house.
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why do 90% of smokers not get lung cancer? Finally, scientists gave an answer
90% of lifelong smokers do not get lung cancer /Pawel Czerwinski. In the United States, approximately 90% of lung cancer deaths are responsible by tobacco products, with cigarette smoking being the number one leading cause of lung cancer.
survivornet.com
Coughing Woman, 29, Prescribed Cough Syrup By Doctors Who Thought She Had ‘A Simple Bug:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A woman sales manager had a persistent cough and was prescribed cough syrup and antibiotics; it later turned out to be lung cancer. Her symptoms included cough, swollen neck, pain, and swollen lymph nodes. Lung cancer, the second most common type of cancer, is the leading cause of cancer deaths...
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
There are six types of belly button… and here’s what yours says about you
HUMANS are all different and that's what makes us unique. Most of the time, your taste in music, your hair cut or even your job can be a big indicator of personality. However, experts say that there is one body part that could be the biggest indicator of your personality - the belly button.
nypressnews.com
Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’
The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo
According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
nypressnews.com
Liver disease: The ‘early’ symptom that shows up at night – ‘see your GP’
Liver disease, or ARLD for short, is triggered by excess alcohol consumption, as its name suggests. There are three main stages of this condition, with an early symptom showing up when you got sleep. The NHS shares that trouble sleeping occurs once you start experiencing a build-up of toxins in...
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
survivornet.com
Singer, 30, Postpones Pap Smear To Go On Dream Vacation: Then She Was Diagnosed With Cancer And Now Can’t Have Baby
Sarah Waters discovered she had an aggressive form of poorly-differentiated squamous cell carcinoma earlier this summer. Now, she’s urging all women to “never” postpone Pap smears. Cervical cancer is usually detected through a routine Pap smear. During this test, your doctor will collect a sample of cells...
Comments / 29