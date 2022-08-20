ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police release new details on east Tulsa grocery store shooting investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for the suspect who shot two men outside the Las Americas grocery store near 31st and Sheridan Monday afternoon. Police said they were called out to a shooting in the parking lot of Las Americas around 12:45 p.m. Monday. After investigating, officers said they learned the two men had just pulled into the parking lot when a white Jeep pulled up, fired multiple shots, then took off.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Investigation Underway After Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In Tulsa

An investigation is underway after Tulsa Police say someone pulled a gun on a woman and stole her mom's car on Tuesday night. According to police, it happened just before midnight near 61st and Mingo. Officers say a juvenile who was wearing a mask pulled out a handgun and demanded...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Broken Arrow, OK
Crime & Safety
pryorinfopub.com

Pryor Police Looking for Whereabouts of Brandon Lean Sudduth

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Earlier today Pryor Police Chief Dennis Nichols reported that on August 19 at approximately 10:45 pm, the Pryor Police Department received a report of an assault that occurred at The Parks apartment complex. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Tylor Adams who had a serious head injury. Adams was taken to a Tulsa Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. On August 20, Adams was pronounced legally deceased by attending physicians.
PRYOR, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Investigate After Teen Girl Shot Multiple Times

Tulsa Police are looking for the person who shot a teenager several times Monday night near Admiral and Harvard. Tulsa Police said the 16-year-old girl was alive and sitting up in a chair inside the house when EMSA arrived. Officers said she is now at a nearby hospital in serious...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for persons of interest in financial crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people in reference to a financial crime. The two men and woman are accused of working with each other to steal $4,120. Anyone who recognizes the three should contact Detective Shaw at Robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org. Reference case number 2022-310082.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Intent To Kill#Police#Violent Crime
News On 6

Stillwater Police Search For Car Burglar

The Stillwater Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Aug. 21 car burglary. The burglary happened around midnight early Sunday morning. Stillwater PD urges anyone with information to contact their tipline at 405-533-TIPS (405-533-8477).
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two sent to the hospital after crash on Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Wednesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 75 near West 23rd Street. Troopers say witnesses told them one car was driving recklessly and rear-ended another car. Both drivers were taken to the...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

2 Shot While Riding Bikes Near Apache, Police Investigating

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near North Peoria and Apache that injured two people Saturday evening. Police say the two victims were riding bikes along North Saint Louis around 7:20 p.m. when they were shot. Officers say both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Armed robbery suspect pulled over in stolen car

TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Catoosa was pulled over in a stolen car in Tulsa on Saturday, Tulsa police said in a press release. Tulsa police said they saw a silver Nissan driving near 31st and Memorial and discovered the car had been reported stolen by Catoosa police during an armed robbery.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Catoosa armed robbery suspect arrested in stolen car, TPD says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a suspect in a Catoosa armed robbery Saturday, TPD said. Police say they saw the silver Nissan driving near 31st and Memorial and checked the tag. Officers then discovered the car had been reported stolen by the Catoosa Police Department during an armed robbery.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy