TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for the suspect who shot two men outside the Las Americas grocery store near 31st and Sheridan Monday afternoon. Police said they were called out to a shooting in the parking lot of Las Americas around 12:45 p.m. Monday. After investigating, officers said they learned the two men had just pulled into the parking lot when a white Jeep pulled up, fired multiple shots, then took off.

TULSA, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO