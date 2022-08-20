New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced she has secured $4 million from a group of 29 New York City landlords after uncovering an illegal kickback scheme by the management companies they employed to deregulate hundreds of rent-stabilized apartments in New York City. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) reached a settlement with 29 LLCs (the owners) affiliated with Sentinel Real Estate Corporation for wrongdoing committed by employees at the now-defunct property management firms the owners used: Newcastle Realty Services, LLC (Newcastle) and Highcastle Management, LLC (Highcastle). Newcastle and Highcastle inflated and falsely stated renovation costs for rent-stabilized apartments in an attempt to deregulate them and their employees accepted more than $1 million in kickbacks from contractors in exchange for hiring them on renovation jobs. The owners failed to provide sufficient oversight of Newcastle’s and Highcastle’s practices.

