Serena Williams tells Selena Gomez she has ‘serious boundaries’ when it comes to ‘mental fitness’
Serena Williams says she has “serious boundaries” when it comes to taking time for herself and looking after her mental wellbeing.The tennis superstar, who recently revealed her plans for retirement, sat down for a candid conversation with Selena Gomez’s wellness platform, Wondermind.In the short clip, shared to Gomez’s Instagram account, the actor asks Williams what “mental fitness” means to her.“Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down,” Williams said.“I did this years ago before mental health was a topic among everyone’s mind. It was more just like, alright I’m shutting myself down today. Subconsciously it was...
Selena Gomez welcomes her 30th birthday in a yacht alongside rumored partner Andrea Iervolino
Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday in Italy, surrounded by her closest friends and a rumored new love. The singer, actress, and businesswoman were captured boarding the luxurious yacht in Positano with a helping hand from Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. According to Elle magazine, Gomez and Iervolino...
Madonna is pushing to make music with her close friend Britney Spears
Britney Spears is back to making music! The singer has announced a collaboration with Elton John, marking her first musical release since 2020. According to a source, this is only the beginning for Spears, with there being a long roster of artists hoping to collaborate with her,...
Selena Gomez shares cute moment with little sister Gracie: Watch the video
Selena Gomez shared a cute video of herself and her little sister singing and hugging at an Olivia Rodrigo concert.
Madonna and her son Rocco Ritchie celebrate their birthday together in Italy
Madonna is living it up in Italy! The pop icon and her son Rocco Ritchie’s birthday is days apart, and it looks like they jetted to Sicily for a double birthday celebration. On Monday, Madonna shared a gallery of photos from their beautiful dinner, and they were...
EW.com
Grace Jones joins Beyoncé's Renaissance after rejecting 'temporary attention' from pop collaborations
Beyoncé and Grace Jones? Together? On one song? Renaissance has officially revived our weary souls — especially after the latter once rejected the idea of collaborating with contemporary pop stars. The legendary performer joins Bey on the Renaissance track "Move" after previously writing in her 2015 memoir, I'll...
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially married, Hyland's "Modern Family" costar Sofia Vergara confirmed the news Saturday evening on Instagram. After postponing their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple wed in front of their friends and family at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, CA on Aug. 20, according to a photo posted by another one of the actor's "Modern Family" costars, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The couple's wedding party included Ciara Robinson, who served as Hyland's maid of honor, and bridesmaids Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree. The women celebrated Hyland with a bachelorette party in Mexico in July. POPSUGAR has reached out to Hyland and Adams's representatives for comment on the couple's happy news.
toofab.com
Mark Wahlberg Gripes Again About 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella 'Doing Tattoos'
"I literally have no authority over her until she realizes she needs me financially" Mark Wahlberg says he doesn't get any respect in his household ... at least when it comes to raising a teenager. The megastar made an appearance on Monday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where he chatted...
‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Shuts Down Fan Comments After Claims of Being ‘Driven Apart’
A star of TLC's 'Welcome to Plathville' spoke out against being 'driven apart' on Instagram and called for family unity.
‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding
The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
Caitlyn Jenner Was ‘Nervous’ About Reuniting With Estranged Family At Kendall’s Tequila Party
Caitlyn Jenner, 72, had a “hard” time “being around” her ex Kris Jenner, 66, and some other members of the Kardashian family, who she’s been estranged from, when she attended Kendall Jenner‘s tequila launch party for 818 in Malibu, CA on Aug. 18. The reality star, who came out as transgender in 2015, was “nervous” at the event but pushed through it for her daughter, according to one source. “Caitlyn was very nervous about going to Kendall’s event last night. She knew she had to be there, and that Kendall really wanted her to come, but it was still hard being around all of them (her estranged family members) at the same time,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
AOL Corp
Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
Taylor Swift responds to ‘Shake It Off’ lawsuit: ‘The lyrics were written entirely by me’
Taylor Swift is declaring that she did not infringe upon another song’s copyright, following the 2017 lawsuit by songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, insisting that the singer was copying their 2001 song Playas Gon‘ Play for her hit song ‘Shake It Off.’ The 32-year-old musician, who was...
Brian Austin Green Snuggles Up To Son Zane, 2 Mos, On A Walk: Photos
Super dad! Brian Austin Green proved once again he is quite the doting father, as he shared a sweet snap of himself on a walk with his son Zane, whom he welcomed with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess in June. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum held Zane to his chest in a front-facing baby carrier as he captioned the photo, “Getting so big so fast !! Almost 2 months already.”
NME
Elton John and Britney Spears share cover art for new collaboration
Elton John and Britney Spears have shared the cover art for their upcoming collaboration, ‘Hold Me Closer’. Check it out below. Last week, reps for both artists sent out a release stating the pair had worked on a joint track together. The confirmation followed multiple claims that the pair were “secretly recording” a new version of John’s 1972 single ‘Tiny Dancer’. The single is available for pre-save here.
ETOnline.com
Ireland Baldwin Debuts Blonde Buzz Cut: See the Pics
Ireland Baldwin's got a new 'do! The 26-year-old model took to Instagram Saturday night to show off her bleached blonde buzz cut. "don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will. buzzed by @hairmettle 💕," Baldwin captioned the post, which showed off her much shorter haircut.
Madonna Shares Family Vacation Photos From Son's Birthday in Italy
To celebrate her and her son's birthdays, Madonna has treated the whole family to an Italian vacation, and the "Material Girl" is letting fans in on the big celebration. The singer's son, Rocco Ritchie, turned 22 years old on August 11, while August 16 marked her 64th birthday, and the legend took to Instagram to show off a few glimpses into the festivities.
Nicolas Cage Fans Shocked By His New Red Hair and Beard
National Treasure star Nicolas Cage is trying out a fiery new style, and fans have a lot to say about the Hollywood icon’s new look. Sure, it’s long been known that Nicolas Cage rarely shies away from making a statement. He’s been known for creating some unique experiences for himself during his decades-long career in the Hollywood spotlight.
ETOnline.com
Bobby Flay Opens Up About Girlfriend Christina Perez and If He'd Ever Get Married Again (Exclusive)
Bobby Flay is gushing about his girlfriend. Earlier this month, ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Bobby and his daughter, Sophie Flay, at Barbuto in New York City, and the 57-year-old chef had nothing but kind words for his girlfriend, Christina Perez. "They’re going great. I'm a very, very lucky person,"...
Kendall Jenner Addresses "Out of Hand" Narrative About Her Family in Kardashians Teaser
Watch: Kendall Jenner Addresses Narrative About Kardashian Family. Kendall Jenner is done keeping up with the constant stories about her family. Ahead of the second season of the Kardashians—which premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu—a new teaser for the show has been released. "The narrative is so out of hand about me and my family," the 818 Tequila founder says in a confessional, "There's just no changing it."
