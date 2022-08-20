Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th YearDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The AtomTyler Mc.Los Alamos, NM
Opinion: Attorneys Are Appealing the Conviction of 'JB' WhiteDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the CaseDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Dentist and Guard Member Is Offering Free Treatments to Veterans on SaturdayDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
losalamosreporter.com
Boese Brothers ‘Octobeerfest’ Planned For Sept. 23-24
Rise and stein! It’s almost Oktoberfest time. Join Boese Brothers Brew Pub Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24 for their annual ‘Oktobeerfest’. The fun goes from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday with live music, food trucks, and of course, beer! Boese Brothers is located at145 Central Park Square in Los Alamos. For tickets go to https://www.boesebrothersbrewery.com/
losalamosreporter.com
County: Cone Zone – Week Of Aug. 29
Link to online Newsletter: https://conta.cc/3As88Rd. The projects listed in this section are being managed by County Public Works staff through contractors. For more information, please e-mail lacpw@lacnm.us, call (505)662-8150, or visit the “Projects/Public Works” link at http://www.losalamosnm.us. Please slow down and use caution within the construction work zones. Please note the below information is based on a schedule provided by the contractors and may change due to weather or other delays.
losalamosreporter.com
Inspired Jewelers Now Open For Business At 555 Oppenheimer Drive
Surrounded by friends, family and shoppers, Michelle and Kevin Talley celebrate their new business, Inspired Jewelers with a Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting on Saturday, August 27. The Grand Opening weekend continues on Sunday, August 28, from noon-5:30 p.m. Located at 555 Oppenheimer Drive, Suite 204, they will be open every Wednesday – Sunday, noon to 5:30 m. The Talleys participated in the first year of the Los Alamos Business Accelerator program. Applications are being accepted for this year’s program now through Aug. 30. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.losalamosmainstreet.com/business-accelerator Photo Courtesy Ryn Herrmann.
losalamosreporter.com
420 TeaTime To Open In White Rock
The Cheshire cat is out of the bag! 420 TeaTime LLC owner Christa Tyler is excited to announce that she will soon be opening a new cannabis retail, edible lounge, and tea shop to serve White Rock and Los Alamos. Located in the former Pig + Fig Café space at 35 Rover Blvd., Suite G, the interior has been fully remodeled to accommodate 420 TeaTime and the sale of cannabis products as well as non-cannabis options of tea and pastries.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Customer Care Phone System Is Currently Not Working
The phone management system for the Los Alamos County Customer Care Center (505 662 8333) is currently not working. Citizens who need to reach the Customer Care Center are encouraged to email staff at CustomerCare@lacnm.us or visit the walk-up windows in the Municipal Building at 1000 Central Ave. Anyone who...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Mountain Bikers Take Top Spots At La Tierra Torture
Quanah Moseley celebrating his victory on the top of the podium on Saturday at the La Tierra Torture in Santa Fe, NM. Cullen McLean finishing strong on Saturday. Cullen aced the 8-mile field besting all but four of the adult competitors. Courtesy photo. James Tyldesley finding a good position in...
losalamosreporter.com
Obituary: Ethen L. ‘Swede’ Ekberg Sept. 1, 1929 – Aug. 23, 2022
Longtime Espanola resident Ethen L. “Swede” Ekberg, 92, ended his standoff with that mortal foe cancer peacefully at home on August 23, 2022. Ethen was born the 7th of 8 children on September 1, 1929, at the family farm near Broadwater, Neb. To say Swede could accomplish anything...
