Surrounded by friends, family and shoppers, Michelle and Kevin Talley celebrate their new business, Inspired Jewelers with a Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting on Saturday, August 27. The Grand Opening weekend continues on Sunday, August 28, from noon-5:30 p.m. Located at 555 Oppenheimer Drive, Suite 204, they will be open every Wednesday – Sunday, noon to 5:30 m. The Talleys participated in the first year of the Los Alamos Business Accelerator program. Applications are being accepted for this year’s program now through Aug. 30. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.losalamosmainstreet.com/business-accelerator Photo Courtesy Ryn Herrmann.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO