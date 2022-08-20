ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Fire Damages House in Lisbon

Several departments responded to a house fire in Lisbon on Monday night. Firefighters were called to a home on Newent Road around 7:44 p.m. after getting a report of a fire. Heavy flames could be seen coming out of the home. In total, firefighters from 11 fire departments responded to...
LISBON, CT
WTNH

Police investigate tractor-trailer fire on 1-91 South in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a crash on I-91 Southbound in Windsor on Monday afternoon, police said. According to the Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer crash resulted in a fire between Exits 38A and 37. The three right lanes remain closed as of this time. State Police Troop H said there are […]
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Excessive water on road closed Route 8 North in Seymour for hours

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Excessive water on the road caused Route 8 North in Seymour to close for hours on Tuesday evening. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Route 8 North was closed between Exits 22 and 23 due to water over the road just after 7 p.m. Traffic began moving again after 10 […]
SEYMOUR, CT
Register Citizen

Car and truck went into Connecticut River in Rocky Hill by accident, fire chief says

ROCKY HILL — A car and a pickup truck that ended up in the Connecticut River over the weekend were driven into the water by accident, the town’s fire chief said Monday. No one was injured during the incident, and both vehicles have been removed from the water, Chief Michael P. Garrahy said. He said firefighters were able to contain the vehicles’ gasoline leaks by setting up booms in the river to absorb the fuel, which floated to the surface.
ROCKY HILL, CT
Eyewitness News

Overturned tractor-trailer closes exit on I-395 north in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – An overturned tractor-trailer is impacting traffic on I-395 north in Norwich Tuesday morning. The state Department of Transportation said the Exit 13B off-ramp is closed. According to Yantic Fire Engine Company #1, the driver got out on their own. They have minor injuries. Officials said...
WTNH

I-395 North in Norwich closed after tractor-trailer rollover crash

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — I-395 North at exit 13B in Norwich is shut down due to a tractor-trailer rollover Tuesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. Officials are asking travelers to seek alternative routes and plan for traffic delays in the area. They have not commented on the nature of the crash. Watch News 8’s […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Brush fire spans three acres in Norwich

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A brush fire grew to approximately three acres in Norwich Friday night, taking over two hours to completely contain, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The Norwich Fire Department responded in the area of 57 Woodside Ave. 11:43 p.m. Friday. While no buildings were threatened by the blaze, the hilly […]
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Water Main on Boulevard in West Hartford Repaired

Boulevard in West Hartford was closed Wednesday because of a water main break. The road was closed between Prospect Avenue and Lockwood Terrace. Officials said the water was turned off in the immediate area and it was back and working again at noon.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 seriously injured in tractor-trailer crash on I-84 East in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down I-84 East in Vernon Monday morning. The crash took place near exit 65 around 7:30 a.m. State police said serious injuries were reported and LifeStar landed on the highway to take one person to a local hospital. The state departments of Environmental Protection and […]
VERNON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Three Hospitalized After Tractor-Trailer Crash I-84 East in Vernon

Three people, including a firefighter, are in the hospital after two tractor-trailers collided on Interstate 84 East in Vernon Monday morning. Two tractor-trailers collided between exits 64 and 66 and crews worked for an hour and 15 minutes to extricate one driver. The driver sustained serious injuries and was freed...
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-395 north in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash closed down I-395 northbound in Plainfield on Tuesday, Connecticut State Police said. According to state police, the crash occurred prior to Exit 32 around 12:35 p.m. Lanes have since reopened. See our live traffic map: Stay alert for traffic updates with WTNH in the News 8 app
PLAINFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured in Stabbing on Metro-North Train

Two people are injured after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

2 wounded after stabbing on Metro-North train in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck on Monday. Naugatuck police were dispatched to the town train station to assist the Metro-North police with the investigation of a stabbing incident that allegedly occurred while the MNA train was en route from Waterbury, police said. […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
Daily Voice

Officials Identify 2 Men Killed In Stonington Boat Accident

Officials have identified two men who were killed in a boat accident in Connecticut. Authorities responded to a report of a boat accident in New London County on Saturday, Aug. 20, and found a center console adrift off the Stonington shoreline, a Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesperson said.
STONINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Accused of Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters in Manchester

Police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters over the last several months in Manchester. Authorities said after an extensive investigation, 22-year-old Tajay Hunter, of Hartford was arrested on Tuesday on four outstanding warrants related to vehicle burglaries in Manchester from the last five months. During the burglaries, officers said personal property including guns were taken out of the vehicles after entry was forced by breaking windows. Police said Hunter was also involved in the theft of multiple catalytic converters.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Parts of the state seeing flooding during severe storms

(WTNH) – Parts of the state are seeing flooded roads as severe storms move through. Flooding was reported in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon as severe thunderstorms popped up. According to News 8 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor, flooding occurs when you have a drought and downpours. The water has trouble seeing into the ground, so it runs […]
SEYMOUR, CT

