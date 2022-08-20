Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages House in Lisbon
Several departments responded to a house fire in Lisbon on Monday night. Firefighters were called to a home on Newent Road around 7:44 p.m. after getting a report of a fire. Heavy flames could be seen coming out of the home. In total, firefighters from 11 fire departments responded to...
Police investigate tractor-trailer fire on 1-91 South in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a crash on I-91 Southbound in Windsor on Monday afternoon, police said. According to the Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer crash resulted in a fire between Exits 38A and 37. The three right lanes remain closed as of this time. State Police Troop H said there are […]
Thousands of tires on Middlefield property spark frustration
A home on Ross Road in Middlefield has become the focus of several complaints because tires keep piling up on the property.
Excessive water on road closed Route 8 North in Seymour for hours
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Excessive water on the road caused Route 8 North in Seymour to close for hours on Tuesday evening. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Route 8 North was closed between Exits 22 and 23 due to water over the road just after 7 p.m. Traffic began moving again after 10 […]
Register Citizen
Car and truck went into Connecticut River in Rocky Hill by accident, fire chief says
ROCKY HILL — A car and a pickup truck that ended up in the Connecticut River over the weekend were driven into the water by accident, the town’s fire chief said Monday. No one was injured during the incident, and both vehicles have been removed from the water, Chief Michael P. Garrahy said. He said firefighters were able to contain the vehicles’ gasoline leaks by setting up booms in the river to absorb the fuel, which floated to the surface.
Eyewitness News
Overturned tractor-trailer closes exit on I-395 north in Norwich
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – An overturned tractor-trailer is impacting traffic on I-395 north in Norwich Tuesday morning. The state Department of Transportation said the Exit 13B off-ramp is closed. According to Yantic Fire Engine Company #1, the driver got out on their own. They have minor injuries. Officials said...
I-395 North in Norwich closed after tractor-trailer rollover crash
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — I-395 North at exit 13B in Norwich is shut down due to a tractor-trailer rollover Tuesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. Officials are asking travelers to seek alternative routes and plan for traffic delays in the area. They have not commented on the nature of the crash. Watch News 8’s […]
Brush fire spans three acres in Norwich
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A brush fire grew to approximately three acres in Norwich Friday night, taking over two hours to completely contain, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The Norwich Fire Department responded in the area of 57 Woodside Ave. 11:43 p.m. Friday. While no buildings were threatened by the blaze, the hilly […]
NBC Connecticut
I-395 North Reopens in Plainfield
Interstate 395 North was closed in Plainfield, just before exit 32 because of a jackknifed tractor-trailer, but has reopened.
NBC Connecticut
Water Main on Boulevard in West Hartford Repaired
Boulevard in West Hartford was closed Wednesday because of a water main break. The road was closed between Prospect Avenue and Lockwood Terrace. Officials said the water was turned off in the immediate area and it was back and working again at noon.
1 seriously injured in tractor-trailer crash on I-84 East in Vernon
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down I-84 East in Vernon Monday morning. The crash took place near exit 65 around 7:30 a.m. State police said serious injuries were reported and LifeStar landed on the highway to take one person to a local hospital. The state departments of Environmental Protection and […]
NBC Connecticut
Three Hospitalized After Tractor-Trailer Crash I-84 East in Vernon
Three people, including a firefighter, are in the hospital after two tractor-trailers collided on Interstate 84 East in Vernon Monday morning. Two tractor-trailers collided between exits 64 and 66 and crews worked for an hour and 15 minutes to extricate one driver. The driver sustained serious injuries and was freed...
Jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-395 north in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash closed down I-395 northbound in Plainfield on Tuesday, Connecticut State Police said. According to state police, the crash occurred prior to Exit 32 around 12:35 p.m. Lanes have since reopened. See our live traffic map: Stay alert for traffic updates with WTNH in the News 8 app
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured in Stabbing on Metro-North Train
Two people are injured after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.
2 wounded after stabbing on Metro-North train in Naugatuck
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck on Monday. Naugatuck police were dispatched to the town train station to assist the Metro-North police with the investigation of a stabbing incident that allegedly occurred while the MNA train was en route from Waterbury, police said. […]
Eyewitness News
Boat launch in Rocky Hill reopens after crews remove vehicles from Connecticut River
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The Ferry Park boat launch in Rocky Hill is back open after two vehicles drove into the Connecticut River, fire officials said. The incident happened late Friday night. The Rocky Hill Fire Department said the vehicles were at the bottom of the river and...
Officials Identify 2 Men Killed In Stonington Boat Accident
Officials have identified two men who were killed in a boat accident in Connecticut. Authorities responded to a report of a boat accident in New London County on Saturday, Aug. 20, and found a center console adrift off the Stonington shoreline, a Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesperson said.
SUV crashes into building off Berlin Turnpike
An SUV crashed into a building off the Berlin Turnpike late Sunday night, Newington police said.
NBC Connecticut
Man Accused of Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters in Manchester
Police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters over the last several months in Manchester. Authorities said after an extensive investigation, 22-year-old Tajay Hunter, of Hartford was arrested on Tuesday on four outstanding warrants related to vehicle burglaries in Manchester from the last five months. During the burglaries, officers said personal property including guns were taken out of the vehicles after entry was forced by breaking windows. Police said Hunter was also involved in the theft of multiple catalytic converters.
Parts of the state seeing flooding during severe storms
(WTNH) – Parts of the state are seeing flooded roads as severe storms move through. Flooding was reported in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon as severe thunderstorms popped up. According to News 8 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor, flooding occurs when you have a drought and downpours. The water has trouble seeing into the ground, so it runs […]
