Engadget
Meta accounts and Horizon profiles arrive today, freeing Quest headsets from Facebook
Meta accounts . As of today, Facebook parent company Meta has begun rolling out the new login system for Quest owners. “The update will roll out globally on a gradual basis, so if you don’t have the option to create a Meta account and Meta Horizon profile right away, you’ll get the update soon,” the company said. If your headset is currently tied to an Oculus account, you’ll need to register for a Meta account to continue using your device after January 1st, 2023. The company announced the new system in a reversal of its to require a Facebook login to use .
Engadget
Engadget is looking for contributing writers in the US
If you love technology as much as we do and have writing chops to boot, we want to hear from you. Engadget is looking for freelance news writers in the US! Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume and links to three writing samples to jobs at engadget dot com. Here’s the deal:
Engadget
Twitter shakes up its health team following whistleblower claims
Twitter is making a major change to its organization after former security head Peiter "Mudge" Zatko accused the company of having lax security and bot problems. According to Reuters, Twitter is merging its health experience team, which is in charge of clamping down on misinformation and harmful content on the website, with its service team. The latter reviews profiles when they're reported and takes down spam accounts. Together, the combined group will be called Health Products and Services (HPS).
deseret.com
How to (kind of) erase yourself from the internet
One quick Google search can reveal a lot about a person — an Instagram photo with their family members tagged, tweets identifying their political affiliation or a leaked phone number abused by scam callers. Deleting yourself from the internet can be difficult in practice. Even if you take down...
Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology
Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
Engadget
MoviePass will return on September 5th with plans starting at around $10 per month
Is about to write the next chapter in its turbulent history. A beta of the revived service will launch on or around September 5th (Labor Day). Pricing will vary depending on each market, but it will be a tiered system costing around $10, $20 or $30 per month. , which first reported the relaunch details, notes that users will get a number of credits each month to see movies in theaters. There won't be an unlimited plan at the outset.
Opinion: Going No Contact Isn't An Option? Use Specific Tactics to Disarm Toxic Manipulators
Most of the advice you hear when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
Engadget
Whistleblower accuses Twitter of being 'grossly negligent' towards security
Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, Twitter's former head of security, says the company has misled regulators about its security measures in his whistleblower complaint that was obtained by The Washington Post. In his complaint filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, he accuses the company of violating the terms it had agreed to when it settled a privacy dispute with the FTC back in 2011. Twitter, he says, has "extreme, egregious deficiencies" when it comes to defending the website against attackers.
yankodesign.com
These AI-generated creatures are semi-living architectural structures from the future
With the current state of the world, people often remark that a dystopian future isn’t a very far-off possibility! We often imagine a world completely taken over by robots and machines, where tech reigns supreme, and humans are overpowered by the very science they sowed the seeds of. However, Iranian architect, Mohamad Rasoul Moosapour, has a very different future envisioned in his mind – one that seems to be taken over by semi-alive architectural beings!
Engadget
Facebook fixed a bug that only showed random posts to celebrities in people's feeds
Facebook looked different for at least a couple of thousands of users when they logged in earlier today. Instead of seeing posts from their friends and from the groups they're in, they saw their feeds spammed with random people's posts on celebrities' pages instead. As UK news organization Sky News reports, users posted about their dilemma on other social networks like Twitter, showing the state of their News Feeds with screenshots.
Engadget
Yelp adds a warning label to anti-abortion center listings
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Starting today, will apply a label to business pages for crisis pregnancy centers (also known as anti-abortion centers) to clarify that these facilities usually have limited medical services. The label also notes that crisis pregnancy centers "may not have licensed medical professionals onsite." The consumer notice could help people avoid confusion with clinics that offer abortion services.
Science Focus
Evil doppelgängers, alternate timelines and infinite possibilities: the physics of the multiverse explained
The word ‘universe’ once described everything that exists. But as our horizons have expanded, many scientists have begun to consider what’s beyond our own cosmos, and whether there may be many other universes lurking tantalisingly out of sight. You might have noticed, if you’ve set foot in...
Shop the Amazon Warehouse Back-to-School sale for college essentials ahead of Labor Day 2022
Get ready for another year of classes at the Amazon Warehouse Back-to-School sale with discounts on Sony tech GreenPan cookware and more.
‘I’m gonna have to make my own money’: the rise of the side hustle
In 2010, not long into my first job on a magazine now in the great magazine graveyard in the sky, a fellow junior and I were appraising the performance of a new intern. Fresh out of university, this person had arrived late and then suggested they conduct the celebrity interview for the next issue. “That’s the thing with these young ones coming through now,” my colleague said with a solemn shake of their head, “they just don’t want to put the graft in.”
Engadget
Twitter whistleblower claims company’s practices pose national security risk
In a whistleblower complaint, Twitter’s former security chief has raised serious questions not just about the company’s , but the potential for foreign governments and entities to influence the company. According to Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, Twitter’s dealings with other countries could be putting the United States’ national security at risk. As reported , the complaint details specific concerns relating to Russia, China and India.
Engadget
Google TV is getting improved performance and app management
Since the launch of Google TV almost two years ago, Google has been busy adding new features to the platform – including, most recently, . So if you feel the company has neglected the product from a performance and stability standpoint, the latest Google TV update is for you.
psychologytoday.com
A Simple Trick to Meet New People
People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
Should We All Be Squatting More?
Deep squatting is more common in cultures outside the U.S. — but is it better for our bodies? Here's what experts say.
Engadget
Get ready for a movie based on the rise and fall of BlackBerry
For a while, BlackBerry phones were the phones to have, used corporate bigwigs and heads of state to answer emails and do tasks they couldn't normally do on other cell phones. Those days are long gone. Now, film studios want relive the rise and fall of the company from the time it was still known as Research in Motion until it lost its fight against Google and Apple in a new movie. According to Variety, the upcoming film that's simply entitled BlackBerry is directed by Operation Avalanche director Matt Johnson and has recently wrapped production.
Engadget
NPR's podcast catalog comes to YouTube
More than 20 shows, including "Up First" and "Throughline," are available through the platform. Google is partnering with National Public Radio to bring the broadcaster’s . On Thursday, the that more than 20 NPR shows, including Up First and Throughline, are now available on the platform. NPR is no stranger to YouTube. Its has been a hit on the platform for a few years now, with a recent amassing nearly 900,000 views and counting.
