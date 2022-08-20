Join me on my first-ever boat tour with Argosy. As a Seattle native, this experience has always evoked an eye roll or two. Isn't this a gimmick for tourists? But boy, was I wrong. On assignment as a brand new intern for Seattle Refined, I embarked on a journey that I would soon be talking about non-stop for weeks to come. You may think you can get your PNW boat fill by traveling via water taxi or ferry, but you'd be missing out. I was under the impression I had seen all there was to see of my city until I got to see it from a different point of view.

