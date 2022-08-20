Read full article on original website
seattlerefined.com
Clay Aiken to host 'Wheel Of Fortune Live!' in Seattle this November
A live, interactive version of "Wheel of Fortune" is coming to Seattle this fall, and so is a certain "American Idol." Clay Aiken is set to host "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" in Seattle at the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The new show will give guests the chance to get on stage, spin that iconic wheel and try to solve puzzles in hopes of earning a prize like $10,000 cash or a trip to Paris.
KING-5
Seattle Center's International Fountain DJ reveals fountain's secret passages
SEATTLE — It's been the center of Seattle since 1962. And this man has been making its soundtrack since 1996. "I'm James Whetzel and basically I'm the DJ for the International Fountain." Every morning at 10 a.m., the International Fountain at the Seattle Center wakes up — with music...
seattlerefined.com
The story behind Damon Brown's mural at Mariners' Steelheads Alley
Seattle artist Damon Brown recently unveiled a one-of-a-kind project for SoDo's brand-new Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley, open as of Aug. 23 directly across from T-Mobile Park. The vibrant mural pays tribute to the Seattle Steelheads, the 1946 Negro League baseball team. Brown, known as Creative Lou on...
seattlerefined.com
A Seattle native's first time on an Argosy cruise
Join me on my first-ever boat tour with Argosy. As a Seattle native, this experience has always evoked an eye roll or two. Isn't this a gimmick for tourists? But boy, was I wrong. On assignment as a brand new intern for Seattle Refined, I embarked on a journey that I would soon be talking about non-stop for weeks to come. You may think you can get your PNW boat fill by traveling via water taxi or ferry, but you'd be missing out. I was under the impression I had seen all there was to see of my city until I got to see it from a different point of view.
KING-5
Ciscoe has the cure for powdery mildew — it's in your kitchen
SEATTLE — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris has gathered some common kitchen ingredients to solve a common gardening problem, not start a kitchen show. "This rose is called Oso Easy,” Ciscoe said. “It's famous for being one of the most disease resistant roses on earth. I was out deadheading and I found powdery mildew!”
myedmondsnews.com
Final free Edmonds summer concerts scheduled for Aug. 21, 23 and 25
The final free 2022 summer concerts in the park happen this week, with upcoming performances taking place on Sunday, Aug. 21 at City Park, and on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Aug. 25 at Hazel Miller Plaza. The 2022 Summer Concerts at City Park (600 Third Ave. S.) come to...
parentmap.com
Big Day of Play 2022
Big Day of Play is a celebration of Seattle's diversity and it encourages neighbors, communities, and families to have fun, build relationships and be active together. It's the day to play your way!. This year Big Day of Play will happen in person at Rainier Playfields by the Rainier Community...
seattlemet.com
11 Games, Toys, and Tools Invented in Washington
Industry night shenanigans led Lake Union Cafe server Rob Angel to commit this charades offshoot to paper in 1985. Coworker Gary Everson and financial whiz Terry Langston designed the board and marketed what became the bestselling board game since Trivial Pursuit. Bauer Shuttlecock. Seattleites knew Eddie Bauer for his expertly...
knkx.org
Seattle's BrasilFest and music from Matanzas on Jazz Caliente
Seattle Center is celebrating its 60th year, and its Festál series of cultural celebrations is in its 25th year. The Festál BrasilFest is Sunday, August 21. Jazz Caliente joins the festivities this Saturday with music from some of Seattle's brilliant Brazilian musicians. A massive oil terminal fire in...
seattlemet.com
Washington’s 60 Most Timeless Inventions
Sixty years ago, at what would be the apex of the Century 21 Exposition, there was a problem. Just below the titular point of the Space Needle, a revolving restaurant patented by Seattle architect John Graham promised to dazzle diners atop the futuristic landmark of the 1962 World’s Fair. Once per hour, the Eye of the Needle would make a full rotation. Patrons didn’t have to move a muscle for a panoramic view of our peaks and shores. But this constant whirl would tangle the corded phones of the times. Visitors would need a new way to brag about the experience from their seats.
The Stranger
What Will They Do with His Garden?
Toward the end of a long dirt path, a man known as Cuba lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that he constructed with his own two hands in just four months. On a clear day, he can see a driving range from a porch he fashioned from scrap pallets. The porch wraps around his huge, leafy garden and leads up to his plywood door.
KING-5
Six easy hikes to unique spots only in the Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE — The trek to Sol Duc Falls is one of our favorite short hikes — it's only one-point-six miles round trip. If you pick Saint as your hiking buddy, don't put him in charge of food. When he went with Jose, he brought exactly one cookie — and ate most of it before offering 1/8th to his hiking buddy.
seattlerefined.com
Game Day Sunday Brunch at Metropolitan Grill returns in September
Sundays are for brunch and football — experience both at Metropolitan Grill. If you're looking to elevate your Sunday Funday with a healthy heaping of football, look no further. Metropolitan Grill's Game Day Sunday Brunch returns on Sunday, Sept. 25. Hungry football fans can watch the game while eating...
KING-5
Viral videos are helping Seattle Humane find forever homes for animals in need
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Viral videos are helping Seattle Humane “Clear the Shelters” in August — and every month. Over the past couple of years, the organization’s TikTok account has amassed more than 42,000 followers and 2.4 million “likes.”. Brandon Macz, public relations and social...
Here's The Highest-Rated Ice Cream Shop In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the best ice cream shop in the Emerald City.
Sammamish woman says owl attacked her while running
SEATTLE — Kara Stender runs through Soaring Eagle Park in Sammamish all the time. Last week, as she was running through the trail, Blue Jay Way, it wasn't a Blue Jay she encountered. "I usually go with my neighbor but on this particular morning I was alone," said Stender...
KUOW
Seattle sweeps homeless camp from Interurban Trail
Seattle's Interurban trail looks a bit different now that the city has removed several tents, and trash, from along the path. Before last weekend, dozens of tents lined the trail in the Bitter Lake Neighborhood in North Seattle. Farrine Mathews lived in a tent there for more than three months.
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best day trips from Seattle
With everything Seattle has to offer, it can be hard to imagine wanting to get out of the city for even just an hour or two. But it would be a shame to spend a sunny day in museums and craft breweries when there’s such gorgeous scenery to enjoy just a day trip beyond the city limits.
'It’s a thrill': Thousands of swifts expected to descend upon a chimney in Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — Every evening at dusk, typically starting at the end of August and into September, thousands of Vaux’s swifts circle the chimney at Frank Wagner Elementary School in Monroe. The birds fly in a circular motion and then descend into an old chimney to roost. It’s...
iheart.com
Washington State Festivals Weekend Of 8.19 [Beer And Parades And Airplanes]
Sammamish Party on the Plateau has live music, a kids’ zone, a beer & wine garden, food trucks, and games in Sammamish Commons Plaza, 801 228th Ave. SE in Sammamish. Free. August 20, 2022 (3 to 8 p.m.) Cajun Food & Music Festival [formerly Cajun Fest] promises Cajun food,...
