Officials have identified two men who were killed in a boat accident in Connecticut. Authorities responded to a report of a boat accident in New London County on Saturday, Aug. 20, and found a center console adrift off the Stonington shoreline, a Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesperson said.
A woman was struck and killed by an SUV in Wallingford Monday night, police said.
A home on Ross Road in Middlefield has become the focus of several complaints because tires keep piling up on the property.
The two adult males have been identified as David Motherway, 54, of Stonington and Brian Collie, 52 of Littleton Colorado. Motherlay owned the boat involved in the collision.
Interstate 395 North was closed in Plainfield, just before exit 32 because of a jackknifed tractor-trailer, but has reopened.
OAKDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A driver died after a single-car crash on Montauk Highway on Long Island Monday night, police said. The driver was going east in their Jeep Wrangler when the car crossed over into the westbound lane and drove off the road, where it caught fire around 11:10 pm., according to a news […]
Charges are pending for a Fairfield County man after a man died following a two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in Stratford around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18 in the area of South Ave and Spada Boulevard. Upon arrival by police, an investigation determined that a Honda driven by Jamar...
STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Two men were killed when their boat apparently struck a breakwall off the eastern Connecticut shoreline, state authorities said Saturday. The accident happened Friday evening off the coast of Stonington, not far from the Rhode Island border. Another boater called police shortly after 7 a.m....
Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 19-year-old woman missing from Southington. Nyla Tolo has developmental disabilities, according to police. She was last seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday at her home off Mount Vernon Road. Police believe she may have been picked up by an unidentified person. Tolo...
BRISTOL — Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. Michael Jennings, 57, was found on Redstone Hill Road after the one-vehicle crash, which happened about 11:45 p.m., Lt. Patrick Krajewski said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators from the city’s Serious...
STONINGTON — Two men were found dead Saturday after officials say their boat collided with a break wall off the coast. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Stonington police, fire, Environmental Conservation police and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the area Saturday morning. A DEEP...
Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 11:10 p.m. Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a driver in Oakdale last night. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, at approximately 11:10 p.m. when...
A 57-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Connecticut roadway. The crash took place in Hartford County around 11:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 in Bristol on Redstone Hill Road. Officers responded to the area for a reported motorcycle crash, said Lt. Patrick Krajewski, of the Bristol Police.
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — I-395 North at exit 13B in Norwich is shut down due to a tractor-trailer rollover Tuesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. Officials are asking travelers to seek alternative routes and plan for traffic delays in the area. They have not commented on the nature of the crash. Watch News 8’s […]
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash closed down I-395 northbound in Plainfield on Tuesday, Connecticut State Police said. According to state police, the crash occurred prior to Exit 32 around 12:35 p.m. Lanes have since reopened. See our live traffic map: Stay alert for traffic updates with WTNH in the News 8 app
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down I-84 East in Vernon Monday morning. The crash took place near exit 65 around 7:30 a.m. State police said serious injuries were reported and LifeStar landed on the highway to take one person to a local hospital. The state departments of Environmental Protection and […]
Updated: A utility worker trimming trees was killed Tuesday afternoon when he fell from a bucket truck, Suffolk County police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, an employee of ARS Corp. Services and a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island, was trimming trees around utility lines in front of 777 Park Ave., Huntington Station when he fell approximately 20 feet from an extended bucket truck at approximately 1:55 p.m.
Police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters over the last several months in Manchester. Authorities said after an extensive investigation, 22-year-old Tajay Hunter, of Hartford was arrested on Tuesday on four outstanding warrants related to vehicle burglaries in Manchester from the last five months. During the burglaries, officers said personal property including guns were taken out of the vehicles after entry was forced by breaking windows. Police said Hunter was also involved in the theft of multiple catalytic converters.
Lynn and Bob Murray are holding their two dogs, Listo and Tanner, a little tighter. Both dogs are home recovering after being attacked by a venomous rattlesnake last week. "Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night and I look over and I just say 'thank the lord that they are here," said Lynn Murray. "That they are with us."
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police are searching for suspects who fled the scene after robbing a jewelry store in the town. The Wethersfield Police Department responded to Fabulous Jewelry at 1410 Berlin Tpke. just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday and found that entry had been forced to the business. The suspects fled the scene […]
