Police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters over the last several months in Manchester. Authorities said after an extensive investigation, 22-year-old Tajay Hunter, of Hartford was arrested on Tuesday on four outstanding warrants related to vehicle burglaries in Manchester from the last five months. During the burglaries, officers said personal property including guns were taken out of the vehicles after entry was forced by breaking windows. Police said Hunter was also involved in the theft of multiple catalytic converters.

MANCHESTER, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO