Clemson football 2023 recruiting class tracker

Updated 8/9

We are in full swing with the 2023 recruiting cycle, with this past month being a busy one for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program.

There have been ups and downs during the process, but the Tigers have had a great start in the 23′ class. Though the team has dealt with decommitments from four-star wide receiver Nathanial Joseph and three-star tight end Reid Mikeska, Clemson still ranks among the top of 247Sports 2023 recruit team rankings .

According to the 247Sports rankings, Friday’s addition of five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods has pushed Clemson up to the No.3 ranked class in the country with eleven commits and 260.28 total points.

Swinney and the Tigers are one of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail right now after snagging Woods from his home state and power house program, Alabama.

Here is a look at the Tigers’ current 2023 class with their 247Sports composite ranking:

Peter Woods

https://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/1545555808708173825?s=20&t=vdw1lM_pqFKuVuVNwjKo-A Position: DL Class Rank: No.23

Christopher Vizzina

https://twitter.com/vizzina2/status/1513999235418570762?s=20&t=GJYbdqTrr8k0WoafXFNA7w Position: QB Class rank: No.33

Vic Burley

https://twitter.com/247Sports/status/1537135668257751042?s=20&t=Q3Bp5fyhkrbo1qEcVQKyYA Position: DL Class rank: No.40

Harris Sewell

https://twitter.com/harris_sewell/status/1542191179609014273?s=20&t=fLz13_mffvGMKu6TA-lxCg Position: IOL Class rank: No.73

Zechariah Owens

https://twitter.com/fl6pjack/status/1544033727973658629?s=20&t=fLz13_mffvGMKu6TA-lxCg Position: OT Class rank: No.168

Jamal Anderson

https://twitter.com/1jamalanderson/status/1536393268036001792?s=20&t=XS0RC96ET_LYDS2hfNSgDA Position: LB Class rank: No.172

Stephiylan Green

https://twitter.com/stephiylan/status/1539729226387136513?s=20&t=LQYz4T1OJr0BeuJNjaBedQ Position: DL Class rank: No.213

David Ojiegbe

https://twitter.com/247Sports/status/1519431802791813121?s=20&t=V8oxh0yD6UqRUbpMkNvwGQ Position: Edge Class rank: No.234

Ian Reed

https://twitter.com/Ian_Reed72/status/1534204717710057472?s=20&t=A_pmd9tQZadoP8N5zXqW8A Position: OT Class rank: No.243

Avieon Terrell

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CeeKxaTjvfZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Position: CB Class rank: No.281

Ronan Hanafin

https://twitter.com/RonanHanafin/status/1558933543304192001?s=20&t=7yIzaK2Ysn6YwumK2i0luQ Position: ATH Class rank: 284

AJ Hoffler

https://twitter.com/yungajh/status/1539389445228613632?s=20&t=zLTzZtF71Xb5hmbwwI1tOw Position: DL Class rank: No.288

Dee Crayton

https://twitter.com/Run_DMC8/status/1538221197233733633?s=20&t=WKaMPWceeA3fzMOiMk3kcA Position: LB Class rank: No.316

Kylen Webb

https://twitter.com/WebbKylen/status/1534644823759667202?s=20&t=6VFQXtLVKX2c9mDNuyL6gQ Position: ATH Class rank: No.376

Noble Johnson

https://twitter.com/NobleJohnson_3/status/1535653329002541063?s=20&t=6VFQXtLVKX2c9mDNuyL6gQ Position: WR Class rank: No.388

Olsen Patt Henry

https://twitter.com/OlsenPatt/status/1534286339499237376?s=20&t=6VFQXtLVKX2c9mDNuyL6gQ Position: TE Class rank: No.405

Branden Strozier

https://twitter.com/BrandenStrozier/status/1527779571587854338?s=20&t=nwVbeCRKpy6LGgO5taeF4g Position: CB Class rank: No.410

Markus Dixon

https://twitter.com/markus1dixon/status/1536817159887851522?s=20&t=nwVbeCRKpy6LGgO5taeF4g Position: TE Class rank: No.477

Rob Billings

https://twitter.com/RobBillings12/status/1553802984194179072?s=20&t=dEm9ohE-09sE9BwbSdkHSA Position: Safety Class rank: No.666

Shelton Lewis

https://twitter.com/ClemsonInsider/status/1556643109907439618?s=20&t=Sxp7lQusXheluAnaWHWEdA Position: CB Class rank: No.987

1

1