ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson football 2023 recruiting class tracker

By Alex Turri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46psYu_0hOiHVBM00

Updated 8/9

We are in full swing with the 2023 recruiting cycle, with this past month being a busy one for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program.

There have been ups and downs during the process, but the Tigers have had a great start in the 23′ class. Though the team has dealt with decommitments from four-star wide receiver Nathanial Joseph and three-star tight end Reid Mikeska, Clemson still ranks among the top of 247Sports 2023 recruit team rankings .

According to the 247Sports rankings, Friday’s addition of five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods has pushed Clemson up to the No.3 ranked class in the country with eleven commits and 260.28 total points.

Swinney and the Tigers are one of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail right now after snagging Woods from his home state and power house program, Alabama.

Here is a look at the Tigers’ current 2023 class with their 247Sports composite ranking:

Peter Woods

https://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/1545555808708173825?s=20&t=vdw1lM_pqFKuVuVNwjKo-A Position: DL Class Rank: No.23

Christopher Vizzina

https://twitter.com/vizzina2/status/1513999235418570762?s=20&t=GJYbdqTrr8k0WoafXFNA7w Position: QB Class rank: No.33

Vic Burley

https://twitter.com/247Sports/status/1537135668257751042?s=20&t=Q3Bp5fyhkrbo1qEcVQKyYA Position: DL Class rank: No.40

Harris Sewell

https://twitter.com/harris_sewell/status/1542191179609014273?s=20&t=fLz13_mffvGMKu6TA-lxCg Position: IOL Class rank: No.73

Zechariah Owens

https://twitter.com/fl6pjack/status/1544033727973658629?s=20&t=fLz13_mffvGMKu6TA-lxCg Position: OT Class rank: No.168

Jamal Anderson

https://twitter.com/1jamalanderson/status/1536393268036001792?s=20&t=XS0RC96ET_LYDS2hfNSgDA Position: LB Class rank: No.172

Stephiylan Green

https://twitter.com/stephiylan/status/1539729226387136513?s=20&t=LQYz4T1OJr0BeuJNjaBedQ Position: DL Class rank: No.213

David Ojiegbe

https://twitter.com/247Sports/status/1519431802791813121?s=20&t=V8oxh0yD6UqRUbpMkNvwGQ Position: Edge Class rank: No.234

Ian Reed

https://twitter.com/Ian_Reed72/status/1534204717710057472?s=20&t=A_pmd9tQZadoP8N5zXqW8A Position: OT Class rank: No.243

Avieon Terrell

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CeeKxaTjvfZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Position: CB Class rank: No.281

Ronan Hanafin

https://twitter.com/RonanHanafin/status/1558933543304192001?s=20&t=7yIzaK2Ysn6YwumK2i0luQ Position: ATH Class rank: 284

AJ Hoffler

https://twitter.com/yungajh/status/1539389445228613632?s=20&t=zLTzZtF71Xb5hmbwwI1tOw Position: DL Class rank: No.288

Dee Crayton

https://twitter.com/Run_DMC8/status/1538221197233733633?s=20&t=WKaMPWceeA3fzMOiMk3kcA Position: LB Class rank: No.316

Kylen Webb

https://twitter.com/WebbKylen/status/1534644823759667202?s=20&t=6VFQXtLVKX2c9mDNuyL6gQ Position: ATH Class rank: No.376

Noble Johnson

https://twitter.com/NobleJohnson_3/status/1535653329002541063?s=20&t=6VFQXtLVKX2c9mDNuyL6gQ Position: WR Class rank: No.388

Olsen Patt Henry

https://twitter.com/OlsenPatt/status/1534286339499237376?s=20&t=6VFQXtLVKX2c9mDNuyL6gQ Position: TE Class rank: No.405

Branden Strozier

https://twitter.com/BrandenStrozier/status/1527779571587854338?s=20&t=nwVbeCRKpy6LGgO5taeF4g Position: CB Class rank: No.410

Markus Dixon

https://twitter.com/markus1dixon/status/1536817159887851522?s=20&t=nwVbeCRKpy6LGgO5taeF4g Position: TE Class rank: No.477

Rob Billings

https://twitter.com/RobBillings12/status/1553802984194179072?s=20&t=dEm9ohE-09sE9BwbSdkHSA Position: Safety Class rank: No.666

Shelton Lewis

https://twitter.com/ClemsonInsider/status/1556643109907439618?s=20&t=Sxp7lQusXheluAnaWHWEdA Position: CB Class rank: No.987

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Clemson freshman QB Cade Klubnik will see action, and probably early in season

CLEMSON — D.J. Uiagalelei is Clemson's starting quarterback. But that doesn't mean Cade Klubnik will only be holding a clipboard early this season. Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter reiterated after an Aug. 22 preseason camp practice that Klubnik will have a chance to play. Of course, the opener with ACC foe Georgia Tech is followed by non-conference games with Furman and Louisiana Tech, and should afford the Tigers an opportunity to bring the five-star freshman into the mix.
CLEMSON, SC
The Post and Courier

Sapakoff: Monte Lee 'not bitter' about Clemson, perfect Gamecocks fit

COLUMBIA — It’s official with Monte Lee appearing publicly in garnet clothing, thus completing the Brad Scott trade. On the football side of the Gamecocks-Tigers swap, Brad Scott was fired as South Carolina head coach after the 1998 season and soon signed on to Tommy Bowden’s Clemson staff as an assistant coach. He was carried off the Williams-Brice Stadium field (apparently at Bowden’s suggestion) in orange glory following Clemson’s 31-21 victory in 1999.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

3 Things From Week Zero

Each Week following Spartanburg Viking Football games, I’m going to take a couple of days and think about the 3 most important things I saw on the field. Some good, some great, some not so good. I’ll try to break through what mattered, and what not to overreact to. So here’s 3 things from Week 0’s loss to Langston Hughes.
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
FOX Carolina

Mother of football player killed by gunfire blames lack of guidance

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Aug. 23, the day that Shy’Heem Clemons would have turned 20, his mother spent the day remembering his life before gunfire ended it. Khalilah Gray went through a box of Clemons’ treasured belongings - including sports plaques from T.L. Hanna, an encouraging note from his high school football coach and his graduation robe from 2020. She looked at old photographs and watched a video message that Clemons texted her before a game with Greensboro College, where he attended school on football scholarship.
ANDERSON, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Helen GA Restaurants On The River

Helen, Georgia, is known for its Bavarian-style building architecture, beautiful natural attractions, and many shops selling specialty food. It has been a mainstay on the tourist map since its founding. Many of its landmark buildings have been carefully preserved and restored to their original beauty, so you can look at...
HELEN, GA
upstatebusinessjournal.com

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announces Greenville opening

Greenvillians will have a new place to satisfy their sweet tooths. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, a dessert restaurant chain based in Myrtle Beach, will open its Greenville location on Aug. 23 at 3 p.m., the eatery announced on social media. The restaurant at 942 S. Main St. will offer...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Clemson Football#Tracker#American Football#College Football#Tigers
WYFF4.com

Greenville ranked as top fall travel destination by CNN

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you're looking for a great place to experience the colors and culture of fall, you may not have to venture very far from home if you live in the Upstate. CNN just ranked Greenville, South Carolina as one of the best places in the world...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

10 Great Ways to Meet Mom Friends in Upstate, SC

Looking to meet other moms? Local mom Shawnee Colabella has put together this great list of places to meet other moms around the Upstate. If you’re looking for a group of moms to meet at a local park with or a group of moms to exercise with we’ve got the information you want!
GREENVILLE, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy