ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jordan Mailata Looking to Grow from Work Against Myles Garrett

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IH7sk_0hOiHUId00

Here's a closer look at the battle the Eagles LT and Browns pass rush stud waged on the second day of joint practices

BEREA, Ohio – It’s always a treat to watch an unfiltered Jeff Stoutland work with his Eagles offensive line.

“Let’s go,” he’ll bark sometimes. “I don’t have all day.”

Or, when he sees something he likes: “I’ll buy that. I’ll buy that all day long.”

On Friday, during Day 2 of joint practices with the Cleveland Browns, he groused at Jordan Mailata as the O-line worked combo blocks against two-man rushes from the Browns’ D-line.

It was still early in practice when Stoutland bellowed, “Mailata…with a sense of urgency.”

Perhaps Mailata had Myles Garrett on his mind and wasn’t on time with his combo block.

Garrett, the first overall pick in the 2017 draft with four straight seasons of double-digit sacks, including 16 last year. He has 58.5 already in his brilliant career, and he’s still just 26.

The Browns’ stud pass rusher was back at work on Friday after missing the previous few days due to personal reasons, including Thursday’s first joint practice against Philly.

Whatever it was Mailata did to draw Stout’s fire, it seemed to snap the 6-8, 380-pound left tackle to attention and he went on to put together a solid Friday practice.

“I thought I was flying off the ball,” he said.

Mailata believes he and Garrett went 1-1 against each other when matched up.

The left tackle said Garrett got under his chin and drove him backward on the first rep. Mailata was able to maintain better leverage on the second rep.

“I said I thought I had you (after the first rep), but he was too strong with his technique,” said Mailata. “Even the one I got him, he said you just got under me and ran me. Told him he was a helluva player. He’s a great player.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JU1b3_0hOiHUId00
Jordan Mailata (68), Lane Johnson (to the left of Mailata), Myles Garrett (shirtless), and Wyatt Teller (to Mailata's right) meet up following Friday's practice

Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

Mailata was disappointed Garrett did not practice on Thursday.

“I was because I know the quality player he is,” he said. “For me, it’s just another hurdle I have to jump over. Eventually, we’re going to face each other and it would’ve been a hell of a day (Thursday) just to get that experience.”

Mailata is working on becoming a great player in his own right.

Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick said he learned just this year that Mailata had never played football until he was drafted in the seventh round back in 2018.

“He just continues to progress,” said Reddick on Friday. “…to see how far he’s come, I can only imagine how he was when he first started playing, especially on the NFL level then to see how good he is now.

“As he continues to get more experience, I feel like he’s going to continue to get better. We’re already talking about how good he is, we’ll be talking about one of the best, if not the best, as long as he continues to come into work, pays attention to details, takes to coaching, and continues to progress like he has.”

Jalen Hurts sees Mailata up close every snap since the former Australian rugby standout is charged with protecting the quarterback’s blind side.

“He's just been a guy who comes in every day and takes to coaching, said Hurts on Friday. “He's been raw early on and having Lane (Johnson) in his back pocket and coach Stout has been very beneficial for him. So, he continues to get better, get better and get better.”

Garrett certainly can help.

He and Mailata got together after practice, along with Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson and Browns tackle Wyatt Teller. They were still on the field talking technique and whatever else, for at least a half hour after Friday’s practice ended.

“He got me on the first one,” said Mailata about their first rep together. “I asked him for that second one and he said, ‘Yeah let’s do it.’ I appreciate him trying to get me better every day. … The loss, I’ll take that and learn from it and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Report: Here's What Tom Brady Was Doing During His 10-Day Absence

Tom Brady was away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for about 10 days. Leaving your team behind during the preseason is rare, especially from a franchise quarterback. But it turns out it was for a pretty good reason. According to Pro Football Network, Tom Brady went on a family vacation...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To

Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Ohio State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Raiders, Vikings Have Agreed To Quarterback Trade

The Minnesota Vikings have acquired a potential backup quarterback for Kirk Cousins. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders have traded Nick Mullens to the Vikings for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick. Mullins was the third-string quarterback on the Raiders before they decided to move him. They must...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Tight End: NFL World Reacts

As the New England Patriots continue to make cuts ahead of Tuesday's roster deadline, the team said goodbye to a former third-round pick on Sunday. Per ESPN's Field Yates, "The Patriots have waived TE Dalton Keene." The NFL world reacted to Keene's release on social media. "Belichick drafted two 3rd...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Bill Belichick Was Asked If Ex-Patriots Star Could Return

The New England Patriots don't have too many players on their roster jumping off the page as potential superstars in 2022. So some fans are wondering whether Bill Belichick might try to recruit a former star. Appearing on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, Belichick was asked about the possibility of...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Played Football#American Football#The Cleveland Browns
FanSided

Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick

A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Myles Garrett gets honest about facing Baker Mayfield

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield admitted that facing his former team will mean a little more to him than any other game after he was replaced by Deshaun Watson and traded to the Carolina Panthers this offseason. However, that won’t necessarily be true for Mayfield’s former teammate Myles Garrett.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Myles Garrett Thinks He's The Best Player In NFL

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett isn't lacking confidence in himself. He made that abundantly clear this week. During Tuesday's press conference, Garrett was asked where he expects to end up in the annual NFL Top 100. "Where do I expect myself? Somewhere in the top 20," Garrett said. "I...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Rich Eisen Calls For Major Punishment: NFL World Reacts

NFL Network host Rich Eisen wasn't a fan of the low block that Thaddeus Moss laid on Kayvon Thibodeaux on Sunday night. Shortly after the block took place, Eisen tweeted that the league should've called this a penalty. He also said that this should get Moss fined and suspended and that "nothing less is acceptable."
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants Running Back Saquon Barkley Bears Watching

Back in 2018, then-New York Giants’ general manager Dave Gettleman made Penn State running back Saquon Barkley the second overall pick in the draft. The former Nittany Lion earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He started all 16 games, led the league in total yards from scrimmage (2,028) and scored 15 touchdowns. A year later, he rolled up 1,441 scrimmage yards and reached the end zone eight times in 13 outings.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jobe’s quiet march toward a roster spot with Eagles

Josh Jobe doesn’t say much. He lets his play do the talking. And his play speaks volumes. So much so that the quiet undrafted cornerback from Alabama has a legitimate shot to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster this year. “I feel like I’ve played pretty well,” Jobe said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Myles Garrett Makes Opinion On Baker Mayfield Extremely Clear

The Cleveland Browns will start the 2022 season on the road against the Carolina Panthers. That means they'll face Baker Mayfield. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was asked about facing Mayfield Week 1. Garrett dismissed the idea that Cleveland will be playing with an added sense...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Brian Daboll Furious On Sunday Night: NFL World Reacts

It may be the preseason, but that didn't stop first-year Giants head coach Brian Daboll from absolutely losing it on an official after a questionable offensive pass interference call Sunday night. We'll let you guys hear this one for yourself, but Daboll clearly wasn't happy. The NFL world reacted to...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles release three, place two on PUP to reduce roster to 80

The Eagles reduced their roster to 80 Tuesday by waiving three players and placing two on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The Eagles cut offensive tackle Jarrid Williams, running back DeAndre Torrey and cornerback Josh Blackwell and placed offensive lineman Brett Toth and tight end Tyree Jackson on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

 https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy