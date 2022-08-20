Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Maryland Democratic Party in 2022
The core of the party, dominated by an overwhelmingly white donor class, has benefited more from Black people’s consistent patronage than Black people have benefited from Democratic Party representation. The post Opinion: The Maryland Democratic Party in 2022 appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Democrats Fetterman and Shapiro hold slim leads in Pennsylvania: poll
(The Hill) — Pennsylvania Democrats are holding on to slim leads in the state’s closely watched gubernatorial and Senate races, according to new polling. A Trafalgar Group poll found that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who is running against celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz (R) for Senate, and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D), who is facing Doug Mastriano (R) in […]
FBI director is potential hurdle in relocating agency to the suburbs, Cardin says
As efforts to lure the FBI to the suburbs gain steam, the agency's director floats a compromise. The post FBI director is potential hurdle in relocating agency to the suburbs, Cardin says appeared first on Maryland Matters.
What will Hogan administration officials do after the governor runs ‘through the tape’?
A stark reminder of the looming turnover in state government came during the governor's annual cabinet reception last week. The post What will Hogan administration officials do after the governor runs ‘through the tape’? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
A Moore administration could lead to ‘brain drain’ in local government
Maryland's past three Democratic governors held executive positions in local government before winning statewide office and took many of their colleagues with them to the State House. The post A Moore administration could lead to ‘brain drain’ in local government appeared first on Maryland Matters.
koamnewsnow.com
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group on Monday announced support for a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri’s November ballot. Jefferson City resident Joy Sweeney filed the lawsuit Friday with support from the national anti-drug group Protect Our Kids. The suit alleged...
Opinion: Means tested tax credits punish the poor for working. Maryland makes it worse
Advocates write that state legislators should prioritize shifting the tax burden away from low-income families as the 2023 legislative session approaches. The post Opinion: Means tested tax credits punish the poor for working. Maryland makes it worse appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Hogan skips Republican reception at restaurant owned by Cox supporter
Hogan normally attends Sen. J.B. Jennings' Ocean City reception. This year, he did not. The post Hogan skips Republican reception at restaurant owned by Cox supporter appeared first on Maryland Matters.
baltimorebeat.com
Yesterday’s Prices are not Today’s Prices
Since 2014, when cannabis possession of 10 ounces or less was decriminalized across the state, Baltimore City has become a fascinating experiment in patchwork drug policy. Attempts to make cannabis legal in Maryland have failed for many years, resulting in more stopgap interventions, leading to an especially confusing situation for those who use or sell cannabis.
Is Larry Hogan trying to bury Dan Cox at the starting gate?
In radio interview, Maryland's governor questions GOP candidate's mental stability. The post Is Larry Hogan trying to bury Dan Cox at the starting gate? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wufe967.com
Governor Larry Hogan: We are working in Maryland to make college more affordable
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan gives his take on eliminating student loan debt on “Special Report.”. GOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN: I agree with Larry Summers exactly. I mean, I think, you know, we’ve got inflation and we’ve got a recession and inflation at the same time and pumping more money out there in the economy is not the answer.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland state education leaders seek long-term solution to teacher shortages
Thousands of Maryland students will head back to school in less than a week under a cloud of a teacher shortage. School districts have promised to have adequate teachers in front of students on the first day, but officials admit this year will be a challenge. Across Maryland, local school...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 Grant Program
From the office of Governor Larry Hogan: Governor Larry Hogan today announced the launch of the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, a new Maryland Department of Commerce initiative that provides grants to small and mid-sized Maryland manufacturers to invest in Industry 4.0 technologies to modernize their operations. This pilot program is funded by $1 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget, which focuses on continuing the state’s strong economic recovery.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Ranked 2nd Least Equitable School District in Maryland, According to Report
With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Montgomery County came in ranked 23rd out of 24 districts in Maryland. The state of Maryland ranked as the 18th most equitable state overall.
Ocean City Today
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Maryland using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WMDT.com
Marylanders urged to apply for Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Comptroller Peter Franchot is urging eligible Marylanders to apply for the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit by the upcoming deadline of September 15th. The program is administered by the Maryland Higher Education Commission and provides an income tax credit for Maryland residents, making eligible undergraduate and/or graduate education payments on loans from an accredited college or university.
WTOP
‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland
Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Public Schools named second-most equitable school district in Maryland
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools has been named the second-most equitable school district in the state of Maryland. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub this week released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands
BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Unlicensed assisted living home operators swept up in nursing home ‘dumping’ case
The operator of two unlicensed assisted living facilities was sentenced last week for felony theft following an investigation into nursing homes reportedly unlawfully discharging residents to unlicensed homes in the Baltimore area. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced last week that Troy Desante Brown was sentenced to a three-year suspended...
