Maryland Matters

Opinion: The Maryland Democratic Party in 2022

The core of the party, dominated by an overwhelmingly white donor class, has benefited more from Black people’s consistent patronage than Black people have benefited from Democratic Party representation. The post Opinion: The Maryland Democratic Party in 2022 appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WBRE

Democrats Fetterman and Shapiro hold slim leads in Pennsylvania: poll

(The Hill) — Pennsylvania Democrats are holding on to slim leads in the state’s closely watched gubernatorial and Senate races, according to new polling.  A Trafalgar Group poll found that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who is running against celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz (R) for Senate, and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D), who is facing Doug Mastriano (R) in […]
koamnewsnow.com

Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group on Monday announced support for a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri’s November ballot. Jefferson City resident Joy Sweeney filed the lawsuit Friday with support from the national anti-drug group Protect Our Kids. The suit alleged...
baltimorebeat.com

Yesterday’s Prices are not Today’s Prices

Since 2014, when cannabis possession of 10 ounces or less was decriminalized across the state, Baltimore City has become a fascinating experiment in patchwork drug policy. Attempts to make cannabis legal in Maryland have failed for many years, resulting in more stopgap interventions, leading to an especially confusing situation for those who use or sell cannabis.
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 Grant Program

From the office of Governor Larry Hogan: Governor Larry Hogan today announced the launch of the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, a new Maryland Department of Commerce initiative that provides grants to small and mid-sized Maryland manufacturers to invest in Industry 4.0 technologies to modernize their operations. This pilot program is funded by $1 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget, which focuses on continuing the state’s strong economic recovery.
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Ranked 2nd Least Equitable School District in Maryland, According to Report

With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Montgomery County came in ranked 23rd out of 24 districts in Maryland. The state of Maryland ranked as the 18th most equitable state overall.
WMDT.com

Marylanders urged to apply for Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Comptroller Peter Franchot is urging eligible Marylanders to apply for the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit by the upcoming deadline of September 15th. The program is administered by the Maryland Higher Education Commission and provides an income tax credit for Maryland residents, making eligible undergraduate and/or graduate education payments on loans from an accredited college or university.
WTOP

‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland

Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Public Schools named second-most equitable school district in Maryland

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools has been named the second-most equitable school district in the state of Maryland. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub this week released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands

BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Unlicensed assisted living home operators swept up in nursing home ‘dumping’ case

The operator of two unlicensed assisted living facilities was sentenced last week for felony theft following an investigation into nursing homes reportedly unlawfully discharging residents to unlicensed homes in the Baltimore area. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced last week that Troy Desante Brown was sentenced to a three-year suspended...
