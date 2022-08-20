Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'A Jazzman's Blues’ Trailer Shows the Strain of Forbidden Love
Some of the greatest love stories of all time have mostly stemmed from a very common theme; forbidden love. A pair of hearts that beat for each other in seamless rhythm yet wrenched and forced apart by circumstances and norms that really should not matter. This latest Tyler Perry film, A Jazzman’s Blues tells that same story yet in a unique way with links to the past and the trailer offers a little glimpse.
Collider
‘Hellraiser’ Remake Teaser Trailer Shows First Footage of Pinhead
Hulu's reimagining of Clive Barker's horrifying depiction of hell on earth, Hellraiser, will officially debut on the streamer on October 7 as part of the annual Huluween celebration of all things horror. Hulu has also released a brief teaser for the film, announcing the release date. The reboot is said to depict the iconic puzzle box falling into the hands of a young woman dealing with addiction, who will have to face off against the infamous cenobites. Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton is stepping in for Doug Bradley as Pinhead, the leader of the cenobites. Bradley portrayed Pinhead in a total of eight movies. Odessa A’zion, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, Goran Visnjic, and Hiam Abbass round out the rest of the cast.
Collider
'Creepers': Shane Paul McGhie Replaces Skylan Brooks in Upcoming Horror Film
It is being reported that Unbelievable star Shane Paul McGhie is joining the cast of the Suretone Pictures-Lionsgate horror film Creepers, steeping in for one of the film's leads Skylan Brooks. As reported by Deadline, McGhie will be one of the members of the titular Creeper group. He will play Vernon, the fourth Creeper in the group, a wise-cracking tech-nerd who harbors secret feelings for Cora, a fellow Creeper played by Francesca Reale (Stranger Things).
Collider
'The Walking Dead', Characters We Lost Too Soon
The grim circumstances of living in a zombie apocalypse undoubtedly contain many deaths. Adapted from Robert Kirkman's now concluded comic series, the television series The Walking Dead is also wrapping up after eleven seasons. The popular blood-soaked series has seen a great many characters come and go, like the moral backbones of Dale Horvath (Jeffrey DeMunn) and Hershel Greene (Scott Wilson), or others who faced their fates head-on like Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) or T-Dog (IronE Singleton), but others were taken too soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia-Led Series 'The Company You Keep' Picked Up at ABC
Just months after the show came to a close, This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia has secured his next role. ABC has officially picked up The Company You Keep to series, which will see Ventimiglia playing a con man named Charlie who falls in love with a CIA Agent. A writers' room for the series has reportedly begun with it expected to premiere on ABC in 2023.
Collider
‘Vikram Vedha’ Trailer Presents Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in a Hindi Gangster Film
T-Series has debuted the first teaser for the Hindi language remake of Tamil hit Vikram Vedha. The new film stars Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, a tough-as-nails cop caught in a cat-and-mouse chase with a flamboyant gangster named Vedha, played by Hrithik Roshan. Both the remake and the original have been directed by the married duo Pushkar-Gayathri.
Collider
Why HBO Max’s Slew of Animation and Family Cuts Is Frustrating and Bleak
If only CEOs enjoyed animation as much as they devour money. Months after Netflix made promises to cut back on animation and family-friendly shows following a poor start to the year, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to do the same as the result of a merger between Discovery and Warner run by CEO David Zazlav.
Who Is Penny in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’? Meet Jennifer Connelly’s Character
Top Gun: Maverick is soaring onto VOD after landing in theaters earlier this summer, introducing a fresh new spin on the beloved ’80s hit Top Gun. This time around, Maverick (Tom Cruise) is back to his old tricks up in the sky, but he’s got a new love interest to spice things up along the way. Charlie (Kelly McGillis) is nowhere to be found in the new Top Gun film — in fact, they just ignore her altogether. With Charlie literally out of the picture, Top Gun: Maverick pulls in Penny Benjamin, a new leading lady. If you just saw Top Gun: Maverick and you’re wanting to learn more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
7 Best Hulu Movies to Watch Before They Leave August 2022
August might be slipping away like a bottle of wine, and unfortunately, these movies are about to slip away from Hulu in August 2022. We’ve brought together a list of the best movies that are about to leave the streaming service. The films featured include Best Picture nominees, action favorites, comedy classics, and a double dose of Jim Broadbent for good measure. You can quit scrolling– check out our list of the best movies on the streaming service before they’re gone.
Collider
John Carpenter, Clive Barker, and Roger Corman Planned the Ultimate Horror Movie Over Dinner
“In April 1990, six fevered imaginations from the world of fear gathered for drinks at the Horror Café,” intones the voiceover for Brit TV curio Horror Café, immediately after an opening title sequence that suggests an episode of Masterchef for cannibals. What follows is even better: a fascinating look into the minds of some of the most influential names in horror at the time. It might be a round-table talkfest that ultimately doesn’t achieve its aim – devising the “ultimate horror movie for the end of the millennium” – but with guests this interesting, who cares? Let’s look at what’s on the menu in the Horror Café.
Collider
'Celebrity Jeopardy' Line-Up to Include Simu Liu, Michael Cera, and More
This fall on ABC, audiences are getting a classic game show with a twist. Entertainment Weekly has announced the premiere date and some of the star-studded cast that can be expected for the upcoming series, Celebrity Jeopardy! The series will begin on September 25 on ABC and will feature a wide range of celebrity contestants from actors like Michael Cera to superheroes like Simu Liu.
Collider
Harry Styles Wrote the Creepy Song Featured in 'Don't Worry Darling'
In Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, the mysterious trailers and posters have provided us an alluring, yet disturbing, glimpse at what's to expect from the actress and director's sophomore feature film. Starring Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh, pop-star-turned-actor Harry Styles, and Chris Pine, the retro aesthetic and exciting cast have hooked fans since the first haunting teaser trailer. With each new promotional addition, the charm and elegance seems to be quickly unraveling, and yet the same crooning lullaby backs each one. According to an interview with Variety, Wilde revealed that singer and songwriter Styles contributed a creepy original song to the film, and that the song is performed by Pugh.
Collider
L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our Screening of ‘Moonage Daydream’ and Q&A
If you’re a fan of David Bowie, director Brett Morgen, free movies before they’re in theaters, and live in the Los Angeles area, you’re going to want to send me an email. That’s because on Monday, August 29th at 7pm, Collider is partnering with Landmark Theaters in Westwood and Neon for a free early screening of Moonage Daydream before it’s released in theaters around the country on September 16th.
Collider
'My Glory Was I Had Such Friends' Series Adaptation Scrapped as Jennifer Garner Exits
Apple TV+ has decided to not move forward with the development of their limited series adaptation of My Glory Was I Had Such Friends hailing from J.J Abrams' production company Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV. This cancelation comes after series star Jennifer Garner departed the project due to a scheduling conflict.
Collider
The Lower Deckers Fight to Save Their Captain in New 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Clip [Exclusive]
After several weeks of Star Trek drought since the end of Strange New Worlds Season 1, the end is in sight as the third season of the hit animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks returns to Paramount+ tomorrow. Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, which is set to answer the shocking cliffhanger from the Season 2 finale, Collider is thrilled to share an exclusive clip from the new episode featuring everyone's favorite lower-deckers.
Collider
'House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock: Who Plays Young Rhaenyra Targaryen?
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon.Game of Thrones starts in media res, leaving viewers with a lot of homework ahead of the pilot episode. Events such as the “Mad King’s” reign of terror and Robert’s rebellion are alluded to, but never actually seen onscreen. By comparison, House of the Dragon appears to be taking its time in setting up the story. Based on what we know of the series’ cast, the events of the pilot episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” takes place hundreds of years before the timeline of the overall series.
Collider
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Early Reactions Call It a Breathtaking Spectacle
An eagle told us that the early reviews are in, and as we gear up to return to Middle-Earth, we now know what to expect to find once we finally press play on the first two episodes of Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power – or watch them on the big screen, as some people will. The prequel series centers around Middle-Earth’s Second Age, meaning that the story is set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. The show will chronicle the rise of Sauron and the early life of some fan-favorite characters, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo).
Collider
'Andor': Who Is Mon Mothma? The Unsung Hero of the Rebellion, Explained
The first live-action Star Wars spinoff film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, told a pivotal tale about an early action of heroism within the Rebel Alliance’s war against the Galactic Empire. The opening crawl of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope discusses the Alliance’s “first major victory,” but Rogue One finally shows it on screen. However, the journey to get to the heist of the Death Star plans wasn’t an easy one. The Rebel Alliance had to evolve before it could assemble into a fighting force that could threaten the Imperial Army.
Collider
Walter Hill's 'Dead for a Dollar' Poster Teases Brooding Western Starring Christoph Waltz [EXCLUSIVE]
Collider is happy to exclusively reveal a brand-new poster for Dead for a Dollar, the upcoming Western film by the director of the pilot groundbreaking neo-western series Deadwood. The film is set to premiere during the 2022 Venice International Film Festival that is taking place at the end of August and into early September, at which he will also be honored for his life's work and will receive the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award. It was also announced that the film will open in theaters on September 30, 2022.
Collider
‘The Sandman’ Deleted Scene Gives Us More of Charles Dance's Vile Sir Roderick Burgess
Netflix’s The Sandman is proving to be a gift that keeps on giving. Days after releasing a bonus episode that features two standalone stories, Dream of a Thousand Cats and Calliope, the streamer has now revealed a new deleted scene from the first episode of the series. The new...
Comments / 0