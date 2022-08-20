Read full article on original website
WMTW
Maine agency that guarantees right to counsel for the poor says it can no longer do so
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s Commission on Indigent Legal Services is sounding the alarm that it urgently needs more funding to provide lawyers for all criminal defendants who cannot afford one. Maine is the only state that does not employ public defenders, instead relying on a network of private...
Fact-checking Maine's candidates for governor
MAINE, USA — Maine Democrats are calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage in a new video. The two-and-a-half-minute video shows LePage making claims that Maine Dems say are not true. NEWS CENTER Maine decided to verify these claims independently. Sources: Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, the...
mainepublic.org
Commission head warns low-income Maine defendants could go unrepresented as attorney roster shrinks
The number of lawyers in Maine willing to represent low-income clients continues to decline at an alarming rate, prompting the head of the agency that oversees the network to warn that it can no longer guarantee a lawyer for all defendants. Maine is the only state that relies entirely on...
Maine reaches ‘point of failure,’ seeks $62.1M for indigent public defense
MAINE, USA — The commission that oversees legal services for criminal defendants who can’t afford their own lawyers voted Monday to recommend a $62.1 million budget next year, more than double what the state currently spends, to respond to what several officials described as a system in crisis.
thecentersquare.com
Federal judge rejects challenge to Maine's vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit challenging Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Maine's health-care workers that had been criticized as government overreach. The lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state...
mainepublic.org
Life expectancy declines in Maine, but not as steeply as in other states
Maine's life expectancy declined by six months between 2019 and 2020, which was among the smallest drops in the country. Nationwide, life expectancy fell by 1.8 years between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fatal drug overdoses, according to a new report from the U.S. CDC. Maine's life expectancy now stands at 77.8 years, which is 0.8 years longer than the national average.
Financial Website Lists Maine as One of the Best States for Women’s Rights
It was a solid showing for the state of Maine in a recent Women's Rights report. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the states with the best and worst records for women's rights. The Pine Tree State was listed as the 8th best state. Maine came...
Republican Sweeney plans to withdraw from Alaska House race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney said Tuesday she plans to end her campaign, saying she does not see a path to victory or to raise the resources needed to be successful in the November general election. Sweeney was positioned in fourth place after...
More than a fridge: Cold storage facility to keep shipped goods (and money) in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The International Marine Terminal in Portland is an intensely busy worksite that few get to see. Andrew Haines showed NEWS CENTER Maine around the massive working waterfront. As executive vice president of Eimskip USA, the shipping company that operates in the terminal, he’s excited to have new neighbors.
wagmtv.com
Caribou ‘Business and Community Leader’ Chosen for Maine Veterans’ Homes Board of Trustees
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Governor Janet Mills announced today that she has recently appointed business and community leader Samuel W. Collins of Caribou to the Maine Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees. “I am proud to appoint Sam to serve on the Maine Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees, a crucial...
WMTW
New helicopter will help fight fires in Maine
OLD TOWN, Maine — The Maine Forest Service has a new helicopter that will be used to help fight forest fires and assist in search and rescue missions. The Bell 407 helicopter was bought in June and just arrived at the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) MFS Aviation Branch headquarters in Old Town. It should be in service this month.
WMTW
How you can get free CNA training in Maine
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — As Maine continues to face a shortage of people working as nurses, there are options for a free training program for those looking to start a career in health care. Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft is partnering with Eastern Maine Community College to offer a...
boothbayregister.com
Come and meet Paul and Ann LePage Aug. 27
There will be a free rally to meet former Governor Paul LePage and his wife, Former First Lady Ann, on the Boothbay Common Sat., Aug. 27, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The event will include music by the Augusta-based band, Amber Jack. Bring a chair and your dancing shoes!. Children...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Best Place to Work in Maine – 11 Years Running
Allen Insurance and Financial has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine. This is the company’s 11th consecutive year on this list. “Best Places results are based largely on the feedback of our employee-owners – what they have to say about our company. All of us have worked hard to maintain our place on the list for the past decade but given the personal and professional challenges we have all faced over the past couple of years, these results are more important, and gratifying, than ever,” said Michael Pierce, company president.
mainepublic.org
Proposal for 31-mile western Maine rail trail could go before Legislature as early as next year
Next year will mark 40 years since trains last moved along the Mountain Division's tracks west of Portland. It may also be the year the Maine Legislature is asked to approve turning 31 miles of that track into a recreational trail. This past May, an advisory committee voted 11-1 to...
WBUR
Maine family wants to honor veterans with the world's largest flagpole. But some residents are concerned
Eastern Maine could be the home of the world's largest flagpole, as one family hopes. It'll be accompanied by a massive park to honor our country's veterans. But it first has to gain approval, which could come down to the small community's residents, not all of whom are on board with the idea.
Do You Really Need To Have A License To Ride A Scooter In Maine?
Earlier this year, we saw the price of gas (and diesel fuel) skyrocket across the country. Recently, the price of gas has started to come down, but it is still nowhere near the price it was just a few years ago. And, here in the State of Maine, we are...
Has It Ever Snowed in August in Maine?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you'll see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or New...
Maine in the middle of the pack on reporting crime stats to FBI
The gaps in data present challenges to analyze crime trends and fact-check claims, often made by politicians, on crime statistics. Photo by Eric Conrad. Less than half of law enforcement agencies in Maine have submitted a full scope of data to the FBI for the full calendar year of 2021, according to an investigation by The Marshall Project.
mainepublic.org
Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin discusses new school programs, funding and workforces challenges, pandemic impacts and more
With the new school year about to start, Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin addresses top issues and priorities. We’ll discuss how the pandemic has affected education, what’s in store for allocation of funds for facilities and new programs, and the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding public funds for religious schools.
