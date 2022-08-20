ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

NEWS CENTER Maine

Fact-checking Maine's candidates for governor

MAINE, USA — Maine Democrats are calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage in a new video. The two-and-a-half-minute video shows LePage making claims that Maine Dems say are not true. NEWS CENTER Maine decided to verify these claims independently. Sources: Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, the...
thecentersquare.com

Federal judge rejects challenge to Maine's vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit challenging Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Maine's health-care workers that had been criticized as government overreach. The lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state...
mainepublic.org

Life expectancy declines in Maine, but not as steeply as in other states

Maine's life expectancy declined by six months between 2019 and 2020, which was among the smallest drops in the country. Nationwide, life expectancy fell by 1.8 years between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fatal drug overdoses, according to a new report from the U.S. CDC. Maine's life expectancy now stands at 77.8 years, which is 0.8 years longer than the national average.
WMTW

New helicopter will help fight fires in Maine

OLD TOWN, Maine — The Maine Forest Service has a new helicopter that will be used to help fight forest fires and assist in search and rescue missions. The Bell 407 helicopter was bought in June and just arrived at the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) MFS Aviation Branch headquarters in Old Town. It should be in service this month.
WMTW

How you can get free CNA training in Maine

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — As Maine continues to face a shortage of people working as nurses, there are options for a free training program for those looking to start a career in health care. Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft is partnering with Eastern Maine Community College to offer a...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Come and meet Paul and Ann LePage Aug. 27

There will be a free rally to meet former Governor Paul LePage and his wife, Former First Lady Ann, on the Boothbay Common Sat., Aug. 27, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The event will include music by the Augusta-based band, Amber Jack. Bring a chair and your dancing shoes!. Children...
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Best Place to Work in Maine – 11 Years Running

Allen Insurance and Financial has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine. This is the company’s 11th consecutive year on this list. “Best Places results are based largely on the feedback of our employee-owners – what they have to say about our company. All of us have worked hard to maintain our place on the list for the past decade but given the personal and professional challenges we have all faced over the past couple of years, these results are more important, and gratifying, than ever,” said Michael Pierce, company president.
92 Moose

Has It Ever Snowed in August in Maine?

You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you'll see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or New...
mainepublic.org

Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin discusses new school programs, funding and workforces challenges, pandemic impacts and more

With the new school year about to start, Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin addresses top issues and priorities. We’ll discuss how the pandemic has affected education, what’s in store for allocation of funds for facilities and new programs, and the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding public funds for religious schools.
