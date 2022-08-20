ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

KXLY

6 things to watch in today’s primaries in Florida, New York, Oklahoma

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tuesday’s primary elections feature two top Florida Democrats squaring off for the chance to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rising conservative star frequently mentioned as a top alternative to Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential contest. In New York, redistricting has left two...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXLY

Gov. Parson calls for special session to pass income tax cut

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday called on lawmakers to return to work Sept. 6 for a special legislative session to cut income taxes. The Republican told reporters gathered in his Capitol office that he wants lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8% and increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples.
MISSOURI STATE
KXLY

Wisconsin governor calls for tax cut as rival tours Kenosha

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers proposed a $600 million annual tax cut on Tuesday — an election year proposal that Republican legislative leaders rejected as a “vote-buying ploy. Evers announced the proposed cut at the same time as his Republican rival, Tim Michels, was...
WISCONSIN STATE
KXLY

WA ecosystems are changing. Conservation efforts are, too

If you don’t know what to look for at Crowberry Bog, you’re liable to miss something miraculous, ecologist Joe Rocchio says over the squish squish of his boots through peat on a gray May morning. During a routine survey near the Hoh River in Jefferson County in 2011,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there’s also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing...
COLUMBUS, OH
KXLY

Clouds increasing overnight and a stormy Wednesday in the forecast – Kris

The last of a few isolated thunderstorms have come to an end this evening, but they will be back! After a quiet night with increasing clouds, expect a stormy Wednesday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms producing lightning, gusty winds and flooding rains are possible through Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the northeast mountains of Washington, North Idaho and the Central Panhandle for these slow-moving storms. Temperatures, meanwhile, will stay above average despite the clouds and showers. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.
WASHINGTON STATE
