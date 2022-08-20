The last of a few isolated thunderstorms have come to an end this evening, but they will be back! After a quiet night with increasing clouds, expect a stormy Wednesday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms producing lightning, gusty winds and flooding rains are possible through Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the northeast mountains of Washington, North Idaho and the Central Panhandle for these slow-moving storms. Temperatures, meanwhile, will stay above average despite the clouds and showers. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO