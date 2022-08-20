Read full article on original website
An Accident Awaits At This Berkshire County Intersection
By now, you already know that venturing through Great Barrington can be a challenge in more ways than one. The completion of a rotary located at the junctions of routes 7, 23 and 41 is confusing to local drivers and those who are visiting the south county area. The project STILL needs some finishing touches as there are some bumps and bruises that need to be taken care of. Fortunately, this is located parallel to the police station as we shall see if any mishaps need to be reported during our local coverage on the Berkshire News Network.
westernmassnews.com
Afternoon storms leave damage in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the storms may be over, some will be cleaning up the mess for days. “It felt like just ten minutes of chaos and then it was done,” said Savannah Gates of South Hadley. Storms rolled through western Massachusetts on Tuesday and left quite...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Moves to Institute Event Parking Fees
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City Council moved an ordinance forward that would allow the city to charge event-goers for the use of public parking lots. The ordinance sets a $40-a-day parking fee for the St. Anthony Municipal Parking Lot and other public lots, largely for high-traffic event days at Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. This also was advised by the Traffic Commission.
Road reopens after crash, wires down in Guilderland
Route 158 in Guilderland has reopened after a crash lead to wires down in the roadway.
iBerkshires.com
DCR Bans Campfires, Open Flames in State Parks
CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The Department of Conservation and Recreation is dousing campfires at state parks and facilities until further notice. In an announcement late Tuesday, DCR said it was implementing a ban on all open flames and charcoal fires because of the high risk of wildfires. "We've been dealing...
Injured Hiker From Schenectady Rescued On Mount Marcy
A 57-year-old hiker had to be rescued after suffering a serious injury on New York’s tallest mountain peak. Emergency crews were called at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, with reports of a hiker with a “significant” knee injury near the summit of Mount Marcy in the Town of North Elba in Essex County.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Food Project Looking for Volunteers
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. The Berkshire Food Project is looking for volunteers to fill its most needed positions, including dishwashers, food preparers, and cleaners. Volunteers are encouraged to give one or two hours a week, or more if they wish. The BFP operates from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Currently, they distribute prepared meals and other food items Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
theupstater.com
Town eyes pond dredging project
GREENVILLE — The pond in the center of Greenville is filled with green algae and water levels are low, so the town is looking to drain, dredge and refill it. The water, located in Veterans Memorial Park at the intersection of Routes 32 and 81, is at a very low level due to the summer’s drought. In fact, the water is so low that in the center of the pond there is a small “island” of greenery that is normally under water.
Safety concerns prompt Greenwich officials to eye panhandling ordinance
Greenwich town leaders are trying to put the brakes on panhandling due to safety concerns.
Amtrak’s planned Albany connection could be stepping stone to Springfield’s east-west passenger rail service goal
SPRINGFIELD — New York state is backing Massachusetts’ request for Amtrak to add two more trains from Boston through Springfield and on to Albany in what could be a transitional step toward increased east-west passenger rail service. “We are still not talking commuter service,” said Dana Roscoe, principal...
1 killed in car vs. pedestrian crash in Colonie
Colonie police are investigating a fatal crash Monday night on Central Avenue.
westernmassnews.com
Authorities identify victim of fatal Route 116 crash in Amherst
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have identified the victim of a fatal crash that took place on Route 116 in Amherst Friday morning. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez of Springfield was killed in a multi-car crash just before 9 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road in Amherst.
The Biggest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires
Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown ZBA Continues Vote on Chemical Dependency Center Again
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Zoning Board of Appeals continued an application to operate a chemical dependency rehabilitation facility in the former Sweet Brook Nursing Home on Cold Spring Road for the third — and likely final — time on Thursday. Last month, the ZBA continued the petition...
Colonie police identify woman killed in crash
The Colonie Police Department has identified the woman who was killed in a crash on Monday after they had released photos of her tattoos. The woman had been identified as Stacy Benoit, 40, of Albany.
NYSP: Albany woman, Scotia man found dead in creek
New York State Police are investigating a double drowning in Hamilton County. On August 19, police said Kaydee Lyons, 24, of Albany, and Matthew Bank, 28, of Scotia, were found dead in the water of Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road.
Fire breaks out in Cohoes apartment complex
A fire on Sunday sent several local crews to 50 Manor Sites Apartments in Cohoes
iBerkshires.com
Nudel Closing After 13 Years in Lenox
LENOX, Mass. — Nudel restaurant is ending its 13-year tenure in the fall with the hope that a new owner will continue its legacy. Earlier this month, owner Bjorn Somlo took to social media to announce that his time with the eatery is coming to an end. It will be wrapping up on Labor Day weekend and has switched to "NudelBAR" in the meantime, opening from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
iBerkshires.com
Licensing Board Rescinds Johnny's Beach Club Liquor License
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — There is one less liquor license in Pittsfield. On Monday, the Licensing Board voted to rescind Barcelona Tapas and Bar's annual all-alcohol license. Its former tavern, Johnny's Beach Club, has been closed for a number of years and, in 2019, the owners opted to put it on the market.
Abandoned Cap Region Dry Cleaner, Vintage Clothing Left Behind
If you take Western Ave (Route 20) in Guilderland to work, you may have passed this building a number of times. It's the old Master Cleaners building and It's been falling apart for years. According to DEC records, the dry cleaning business began operations in 1956 but closed down in...
