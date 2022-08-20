ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Live 95.9

An Accident Awaits At This Berkshire County Intersection

By now, you already know that venturing through Great Barrington can be a challenge in more ways than one. The completion of a rotary located at the junctions of routes 7, 23 and 41 is confusing to local drivers and those who are visiting the south county area. The project STILL needs some finishing touches as there are some bumps and bruises that need to be taken care of. Fortunately, this is located parallel to the police station as we shall see if any mishaps need to be reported during our local coverage on the Berkshire News Network.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Afternoon storms leave damage in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the storms may be over, some will be cleaning up the mess for days. “It felt like just ten minutes of chaos and then it was done,” said Savannah Gates of South Hadley. Storms rolled through western Massachusetts on Tuesday and left quite...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Moves to Institute Event Parking Fees

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City Council moved an ordinance forward that would allow the city to charge event-goers for the use of public parking lots. The ordinance sets a $40-a-day parking fee for the St. Anthony Municipal Parking Lot and other public lots, largely for high-traffic event days at Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. This also was advised by the Traffic Commission.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

DCR Bans Campfires, Open Flames in State Parks

CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The Department of Conservation and Recreation is dousing campfires at state parks and facilities until further notice. In an announcement late Tuesday, DCR said it was implementing a ban on all open flames and charcoal fires because of the high risk of wildfires. "We've been dealing...
CLARKSBURG, MA
Daily Voice

Injured Hiker From Schenectady Rescued On Mount Marcy

A 57-year-old hiker had to be rescued after suffering a serious injury on New York’s tallest mountain peak. Emergency crews were called at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, with reports of a hiker with a “significant” knee injury near the summit of Mount Marcy in the Town of North Elba in Essex County.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Food Project Looking for Volunteers

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. The Berkshire Food Project is looking for volunteers to fill its most needed positions, including dishwashers, food preparers, and cleaners. Volunteers are encouraged to give one or two hours a week, or more if they wish. The BFP operates from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Currently, they distribute prepared meals and other food items Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
theupstater.com

Town eyes pond dredging project

GREENVILLE — The pond in the center of Greenville is filled with green algae and water levels are low, so the town is looking to drain, dredge and refill it. The water, located in Veterans Memorial Park at the intersection of Routes 32 and 81, is at a very low level due to the summer’s drought. In fact, the water is so low that in the center of the pond there is a small “island” of greenery that is normally under water.
GREENVILLE, NY
westernmassnews.com

Authorities identify victim of fatal Route 116 crash in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have identified the victim of a fatal crash that took place on Route 116 in Amherst Friday morning. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez of Springfield was killed in a multi-car crash just before 9 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road in Amherst.
AMHERST, MA
WUPE

The Biggest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires

Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown ZBA Continues Vote on Chemical Dependency Center Again

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Zoning Board of Appeals continued an application to operate a chemical dependency rehabilitation facility in the former Sweet Brook Nursing Home on Cold Spring Road for the third — and likely final — time on Thursday. Last month, the ZBA continued the petition...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Nudel Closing After 13 Years in Lenox

LENOX, Mass. — Nudel restaurant is ending its 13-year tenure in the fall with the hope that a new owner will continue its legacy. Earlier this month, owner Bjorn Somlo took to social media to announce that his time with the eatery is coming to an end. It will be wrapping up on Labor Day weekend and has switched to "NudelBAR" in the meantime, opening from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

Licensing Board Rescinds Johnny's Beach Club Liquor License

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — There is one less liquor license in Pittsfield. On Monday, the Licensing Board voted to rescind Barcelona Tapas and Bar's annual all-alcohol license. Its former tavern, Johnny's Beach Club, has been closed for a number of years and, in 2019, the owners opted to put it on the market.
PITTSFIELD, MA

