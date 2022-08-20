3 pedestrians in critical condition after Queens car crash: NYPD
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Three pedestrians were seriously injured after being hit by a drunken driver in Queens early Saturday morning, police said.
The driver, who jumped the curb and crashed the car into the pole, hit the victims, ages 25, 28 and 32, at around 4:30 a.m. along 86th Street near Northern Boulevard, according to authorities.
The driver, who jumped the curb and crashed the car into the pole, hit the victims, ages 25, 28 and 32, at around 4:30 a.m. along 86th Street near Northern Boulevard, according to authorities.

All victims were reported by officials to be in critical condition. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to the NYPD.
