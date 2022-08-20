ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

3 pedestrians in critical condition after Queens car crash: NYPD

By Anthony DiLorenzo, AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ncVyA_0hOiFTuq00

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Three pedestrians were seriously injured after being hit by a drunken driver in Queens early Saturday morning, police said.

Sign up for PIX11’s Daily Newsletter for all the news you need to know

The driver, who jumped the curb and crashed the car into the pole, hit the victims, ages 25, 28 and 32, at around 4:30 a.m. along 86th Street near Northern Boulevard, according to authorities.

All victims were reported by officials to be in critical condition. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to the NYPD.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man dies in hit-and-run bicycle collision in Manhattan: NYPD

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedestrian died following a hit-and-run bicycle crash in Manhattan on Aug. 11, police said on Tuesday. A bicyclist hit the 44-year-old victim while he was traveling northbound on Eighth Avenue at the intersection of West 22nd Street, according to authorities. At the time, the victim was crossing west to east […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD officer in coma after Bronx beating while jogging

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer was beaten in the Bronx on Tuesday; he was wounded so badly that he was placed into a medically induced coma, police said. The officer was jogging on Olmstead Avenue in the morning when he was attacked, officials said. Before collapsing on the street, he flagged […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man seriously injured in Brooklyn drive-by shooting, police say

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was seriously injured after he was shot in Brooklyn overnight, police said on Tuesday. Authorities said two people in a dark-colored car drove up in the vicinity of Avenue K and East 84th Street, got off the car and fired at the victim multiple times at around 12:30 a.m. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Jackson Heights, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Accidents
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
NBC New York

6 Firefighters Hurt in Early Morning Brooklyn Blaze: FDNY

Six firefighters were hospitalized following an early morning multi-alarm fire in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, according to the FDNY. The Tuesday morning fire broke out at around 3:39 a.m. at a three-story mixed-use building that houses a restaurant and apartments on Union Avenue and quickly extended to all the floors.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

5 people injured in a house fire in the Bronx: FDNY

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Five people were injured in a residential fire in the Bronx Tuesday morning, officials said. The blaze was reported on the first floor of a two-story home at 1150 Fteley Ave. in Soundview at around 9:30 a.m., and was under control about half an hour later, according to the FDNY. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Manhattan subway stabbing: NYPD releases images of suspect sought

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Investigators on Tuesday released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing aboard a subway train rumbling through Midtown Manhattan. The attack unfolded around 2:15 a.m. Monday aboard a southbound D train pulling into the 47th-50th Streets – Rockefeller Center station, according to authorities. The encounter started as […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Brooklyn assault: Man sucker-punched in Kings Plaza mall attack

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant sucker-punched a man from behind inside the Kings Plaza mall Saturday evening, leaving the victim seriously injured, according to authorities. The attacker and another individual approached the victim, 36, inside the Mill Basin shopping center around 6 p.m., according to police and video of the incident. The video […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

13-year-old girl arrested in NYC taxi driver’s death

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday in connection with the death of a New York City taxi driver. The girl, charged with gang assault and theft of service, is the fourth person arrested in the case. Police previously arrested a 15-year-old girl and two 20-year-old men. The most serious charges […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police investigate stabbing, bashing in subway system

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Random subway attacks have commuters in New York City worried. A trip on the B train sent a 27-year-old man to the hospital with stab wounds after police say a man armed with a pocket knife attacked. The victim was heading into Midtown Manhattan around 2:45 a.m. when the attacker harassed […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Peter Menjivar, 11, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Peter Menjivar. 1325 Fteley Avenue. Bronx, NY 10472. It was reported to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS New York

Man shot in leg outside Brooklyn restaurant

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Myrtle Avenue near Carlton Avenue.Police said two men approached the victim and fired several rounds.  Video showed bullet holes in the building and broken glass on the sidewalk. The victim, believed to be 17 or 18 years old, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. So far, there's no word on the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Two scooter-riding suspects wanted in Bronx gunpoint robberies, cops say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two scooter-riding suspects snatched chains and cash at gunpoint during an alleged robbery spree in the Bronx, police said. The three incidents occurred in less than an hour on Aug. 14. In the first incident, the two suspects approached a 42-year-old man near University Avenue and West 180th Street at around […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn hate crime probe: Man slapped on Williamsburg street

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant slapped a man dressed in traditional Jewish attire without provocation on a Williamsburg street Monday afternoon, in a case being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force. The victim, 27, was walking along Lynch Street near Marcy Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when the attacker approached him and slapped […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy