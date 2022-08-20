Read full article on original website
Mass of Christian burial Tuesday for Pearl Stoddard
Pearl Margurite Stoddard, 84, died Sunday, Aug. 21. She is survived by her children Charles (Connie) Stoddard, Karen (Brian) Gregersen, Sheryl Dykstra-Stoddard, Geraldine Walker, and James Stoddard; grandchildren Logan, Jared, Eric, Erica, Jessica, Brandon, Daniel, Molly, Lucas, Evan, Ethan, Alexander, Nathan, and Gerald; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Few citizens show up for Wayland schools’ forum
Suppose they gave a public forum and nobody showed up?. It wasn’t that bad Tuesday night at the Fine Arts Center, as about 20 appeared for the Wayland Schools’ effort to learn from citizens why the Aug. 2 bond proposal failed. However, about 40 percent were Wayland school administrators or school board members.
Wayland schools start new year with healthy budget
It isn’t often that a public school system starts an academic year with a healthy fund balance, but Wayland is doing just that. Assistant Supt. for Finance and Operations Patricia Velie told the Board of Education the local district now has about $380,000 in its rainy day fund despite absorbing operational costs all year without having to borrow against anticipated state aid, like most school systems do.
Allegan Area ESA plans to launch a rebranding project
As an outgrowth of the strategic planning that Allegan Area ESA completed in 2021, the organization embarked on a brand refresh project. The concept was to better align the district’s services and offerings and to communicate those to the public. The story of Allegan Area ESA is about how...
Wildcat boys barely outrun GRTC in season opener
The Wayland High School boys’ cross-country team commenced what promises to be a good season Monday by edging the Grand Rapid Track Club Peregrines to win a three-way meet on its home course. The Wildcats checked in with 28 team points, GRTC had 29 and Hopkins 77. Meanwhile, the...
Lady Vikings card program best 218 at Yankee Springs
The Hopkins girls’ golf squad Friday recorded a program best score of 218, but finished third behind Calvin Christian and host Middleville Thornapple Kellogg. The match was held at the Yankee Springs Golf Course, where TK won with a team score of 187 and Calvin Christina checked in with an even 200.
Wildcat tennis squad loses dual match opener, 5-3
The Wayland High School varsity boys’ tennis team began its dual match season with a tough 5-3 loss to Otsego Tuesday afternoon. Bringing home wins for the Wildcats were senior Jackson Chesley first singles, senior Nolan Ritz at third singles and Austin Graham (11) at fourth singles. The fst doubles team of Cam Sieffert and Theo Oddy played a tough Otsego team that brought experience and rocket serves. While the Wildcat duo lost the first set, 3-6, they played evenly to a tie-breaker in the second set, only dropping the final set by a tie-break score of 7-3.
Lady Vikings start strong at 8-3-2 on volleyball court
The Hopkins High School varsity volleyball team is off to an 8-3-4 start on the 2022 season after winning three times Tuesday evening at the Wayland Quad. The Lady Vikes scored wins over Otsego (18-25, 25-21, 15-11), Hastings (25-15, 25-20) and Wayland (24-26, 25-22, 20-18). “The girls played with more...
