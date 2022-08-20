The Wayland High School varsity boys’ tennis team began its dual match season with a tough 5-3 loss to Otsego Tuesday afternoon. Bringing home wins for the Wildcats were senior Jackson Chesley first singles, senior Nolan Ritz at third singles and Austin Graham (11) at fourth singles. The fst doubles team of Cam Sieffert and Theo Oddy played a tough Otsego team that brought experience and rocket serves. While the Wildcat duo lost the first set, 3-6, they played evenly to a tie-breaker in the second set, only dropping the final set by a tie-break score of 7-3.

WAYLAND, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO