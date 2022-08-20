Read full article on original website
Claudia Tenney declares win in new 24th Congressional District primary race
CENTRAL SQUARE, New York (WWNY) - 24th Congressional District Republican Candidate Claudia Tenney has declared herself the winner in the Republican Primary race for the newly drawn district. As of before 11:30 PM, 90% of precincts reported,, and in her favor. Tenney holds 54% of that vote with 17,277 at...
Riley defeats Cheney in Democratic primary for 19th Congressional District
Ithaca Democrat Josh Riley defeated Dutchess County entrepreneur Jamie Cheney in a contested primary in the 19th Congressional District. Riley won with more than 60% of the vote. In claiming victory Tuesday, Riley gave thanks for his roots, having grown up in Endicott in Broome County. “It’s been 70 years...
Democratic Primary Election Results
Yesterday, the State of New York held its democratic primary election for registered democrat voters only. Here in Cortland County there were two primary races to keep an eye on, New York Senate District 52 in which Lea Webb faced Leslie Danks Burke and Congressional District 19 with Josh Riley and Jamie Cheney.
Joe Sempolinski wins 23rd district special election
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Republican nominee Joe Sempolinski wins the U.S. House 23rd District Special Election and will serve the remainder of former Representative Tom Reed’s term until December 31st. The night ended with Sempolinski winning 38,749 votes or 53.3% of the vote, while his opponent Democratic nominee Max Della Pia trailed behind him with […]
Congressional primary breaks Onondaga County's record for early voting in a primary
Nearly 4,200 enrolled Democrats and Republicans cast ballots in Onondaga County for the 22nd District Congressional Primary during the nine days of early voting that ended Sunday. That’s the largest early voting turnout for a primary by far, surpassing the previous record of about 2,700 set during the June primary for governor.
Julie Abbott and Justin Coretti appear headed for recount in Conservative race for NY Senate
Syracuse, N.Y. – Justin Coretti is leading Julie Abbott by 17 votes in a Conservative Party primary for a state Senate seat in Central New York, according to unofficial results. The political newcomer is up 275 to 258. But under state law, any vote within 20 votes gets an...
Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in NY-23 GOP primary
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in the 23rd district’s Republican primary. Langworthy will now face off against Democratic nominee Max Della Pia in the November general election. At the end of the night, Langworthy led with over 24,275 votes or over 52% of the votes. Carl Paladino ended the night trailing […]
The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
Election 2022: Polls are open, turnout key in Central New York race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today across New York in the state’s first August primary election for Congress and state Senate, where voter turnout is expected to be low. Election Day comes after a record number of people voted early in Onondaga...
Wait – there’s an election in August?
Yes, in fact there are two! On Aug. 23, a Special Election to fill the District 23 Congressional seat, vacated by Tom Reed, will take place as well as a Primary Election for the new District 19. For the Special Election for District 23, all registered voters from the current...
DEC investigates death of goose outside Onondaga County sports bar
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation tells NewsChannel 9 its law enforcement division is investigating the death of a goose on the lawn outside a sports bar and ice cream stand. The complaint was made by a woman who claims...
Former Danby Fire Chief passes away
DANBY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tompkins County are mourning the loss of a firefighter. The Danby Volunteer Fire Company says Jack Baker has died. Baker joined the fire company in 1967. In the ’70s, he served as chief. Baker was 80 years old. To read his full...
Monroe County man arrested at WGI for forcible touching of a minor
A Fairport man was arrested this past weekend for Forcible Touching during NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office.
Phelps Mansion has a new Executive Director
The Phelps Mansion Museum in Binghamton has a new director.
Cuyler Woman Charged With Endangering Welfare of Child
On Sunday August 21st around 9am the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department responded to West Keeney Road in the Town of Cuyler for a reported domestic incident. When officers arrived they discovered 23 Danielle M. Webster of Cuyler, NY was involved in a physical altercation with two adult victims while in the presence of a child.
Latest numbers, August 22nd
The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases remains well above 200 as we start the new week.
Newly Hired Onondaga County Sheriff Deputy Arrested For Spying On A Woman
Brewerton, N.Y. - A newly hired Onondaga County Sheriffs Deputy has been arrested following a domestic incident. 29 year old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, was charged yesterday after a former female companion said he secretly placed a camera recording device in the her Brewerton home. She discovered the device and...
Cazenovia couple to wed
The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
Cortland DPW Adds More Streets for Resurfacing
The City of Cortland Department of Public Works have announced that since they are ahead of schedule with their paving projects they will be able to include more streets in resurfacing this construction season. The streets that are now being added include Jewett, Rob Roy, Cowance, and West Main St....
Utica woman faces $5M fine & 40yrs for conspiracy drug charges
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, August 19th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Utica woman pled guilty to conspiracy drug charges for distributing fentanyl in 2021. 25-year-old Melisa Muminovic of Utica pled guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or […]
