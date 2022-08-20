ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Democratic Primary Election Results

Yesterday, the State of New York held its democratic primary election for registered democrat voters only. Here in Cortland County there were two primary races to keep an eye on, New York Senate District 52 in which Lea Webb faced Leslie Danks Burke and Congressional District 19 with Josh Riley and Jamie Cheney.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Joe Sempolinski wins 23rd district special election

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Republican nominee Joe Sempolinski wins the U.S. House 23rd District Special Election and will serve the remainder of former Representative Tom Reed’s term until December 31st. The night ended with Sempolinski winning 38,749 votes or 53.3% of the vote, while his opponent Democratic nominee Max Della Pia trailed behind him with […]
ELMIRA, NY
Cortland County, NY
Cortland, NY
Cortland County, NY
Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in NY-23 GOP primary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in the 23rd district’s Republican primary. Langworthy will now face off against Democratic nominee Max Della Pia in the November general election. At the end of the night, Langworthy led with over 24,275 votes or over 52% of the votes. Carl Paladino ended the night trailing […]
ELMIRA, NY
The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
John Eves
Wait – there’s an election in August?

Yes, in fact there are two! On Aug. 23, a Special Election to fill the District 23 Congressional seat, vacated by Tom Reed, will take place as well as a Primary Election for the new District 19. For the Special Election for District 23, all registered voters from the current...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Former Danby Fire Chief passes away

DANBY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tompkins County are mourning the loss of a firefighter. The Danby Volunteer Fire Company says Jack Baker has died. Baker joined the fire company in 1967. In the ’70s, he served as chief. Baker was 80 years old. To read his full...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Cuyler Woman Charged With Endangering Welfare of Child

On Sunday August 21st around 9am the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department responded to West Keeney Road in the Town of Cuyler for a reported domestic incident. When officers arrived they discovered 23 Danielle M. Webster of Cuyler, NY was involved in a physical altercation with two adult victims while in the presence of a child.
CUYLER, NY
Newly Hired Onondaga County Sheriff Deputy Arrested For Spying On A Woman

Brewerton, N.Y. - A newly hired Onondaga County Sheriffs Deputy has been arrested following a domestic incident. 29 year old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, was charged yesterday after a former female companion said he secretly placed a camera recording device in the her Brewerton home. She discovered the device and...
Cazenovia couple to wed

The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Cortland DPW Adds More Streets for Resurfacing

The City of Cortland Department of Public Works have announced that since they are ahead of schedule with their paving projects they will be able to include more streets in resurfacing this construction season. The streets that are now being added include Jewett, Rob Roy, Cowance, and West Main St....
CORTLAND, NY
Utica woman faces $5M fine & 40yrs for conspiracy drug charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, August 19th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Utica woman pled guilty to conspiracy drug charges for distributing fentanyl in 2021. 25-year-old Melisa Muminovic of Utica pled guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or […]
UTICA, NY

