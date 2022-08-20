Read full article on original website
Democratic Primary Election Results
Yesterday, the State of New York held its democratic primary election for registered democrat voters only. Here in Cortland County there were two primary races to keep an eye on, New York Senate District 52 in which Lea Webb faced Leslie Danks Burke and Congressional District 19 with Josh Riley and Jamie Cheney.
Village of Homer Reschedules Tonight’s Board Meeting
The Village of Homer has announced that tonight’s board meeting for August 23rd, will be moved to next Tuesday, August 30th at 6pm. The meeting will remain at the Town Hall in Homer and individuals can request a zoom link by emailing [email protected] or view the meeting on the Village of Homer’s Youtube channel.
Cuyler Woman Charged With Endangering Welfare of Child
On Sunday August 21st around 9am the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department responded to West Keeney Road in the Town of Cuyler for a reported domestic incident. When officers arrived they discovered 23 Danielle M. Webster of Cuyler, NY was involved in a physical altercation with two adult victims while in the presence of a child.
Cortland DPW Adds More Streets for Resurfacing
The City of Cortland Department of Public Works have announced that since they are ahead of schedule with their paving projects they will be able to include more streets in resurfacing this construction season. The streets that are now being added include Jewett, Rob Roy, Cowance, and West Main St....
BDC Reports: 500 Direct/Indirect Jobs Impacted by Closures
The Cortland County Business Development Corporation says it will work with local and state partners to work with Voyant Beauty and ALPLA Inc. employees who will be losing their jobs as a result of the recent closure announcements. “This is very difficult news, obviously, but we’re going to work hard...
Sheriff’s Department Continues High Visibility Engagement Campaign
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their high visibility engagement campaign through September 5th. The participation by the Sheriff’s Office is part of the state-wide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign. The Sheriff’s department, along with other law enforcement agencies will be out in force in a coordinated...
Cortland Woman Arrested After Grand Larceny at Target
A Cortland woman has been arrested after a report of a grand larceny at Target in Lansing, NY on August 18th. Troopers were called to assist the Tompkins County Sheriff’s department on a larceny complaint of over $1,000 dollars in electronics and household goods stolen from the store. When troopers arrived they spotted the suspect in a vehicle leaving the parking lot of the store.
Guthrie to Consolidate all Rehabilitation Services to Main Cortland Campus
Guthrie Cortland Medical Center has announced the consolidation of all rehabilitation services to the main campus on Homer Ave. in the City of Cortland effective this Monday, August 29th. The move includes all physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech language pathology services to GCMC. The services being at Guthrie’s Fisher...
Paving Projects Continue in the City of Cortland
Paving projects with the City of Cortland DPW will continue today with weather permitting. City DPW workers will begin placing the top course of asphalt on Broadway Ave between Tompkins St and Pashley Ave. Additional paving will follow on Lincoln Ave and Maple Ave. The DPW noted the paving projects...
BREAKING: Voyant Beauty & ALPLA, Inc. To Close Cortland Operations
X101 News has learned not only Voyant Beauty of Cortland, but ALPLA, Inc. is closing operations in the City of Cortland. Multiple attempts have been to reach representatives of Voyant Beauty by X101, but no response has been given so far. Voyant Beauty is currently a large operating facility on Cortland’s East side on 106 Central Ave.
Porchfest 22’ in Cortland Brings Community Together
Another successful Porchfest in Cortland! Porchefest 22′ brought many in the community together on a beautiful summer Sunday. The Van Hoesen neighborhood was filled with live music and many enjoying activities in support of 2 local programs. Goodwill donations and sponsorships for the event all go to benefit the...
