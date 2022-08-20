X101 News has learned not only Voyant Beauty of Cortland, but ALPLA, Inc. is closing operations in the City of Cortland. Multiple attempts have been to reach representatives of Voyant Beauty by X101, but no response has been given so far. Voyant Beauty is currently a large operating facility on Cortland’s East side on 106 Central Ave.

