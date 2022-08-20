Representation is at its peak on screen, and the upcoming show Mo is no exception. The brainchild of comedians Mohammed “Mo” Amer and Ramy Youssef, the show portrays the title character navigating through his hurdles as he tries to make ends meet, and at the same time, living as a refugee in the U.S. without proper citizenship. On top of all of that, he bears the responsibility of maintaining relationships with his dynamic family and his girlfriend. Tackling the issues of race, identity, and the quintessential American dream, Mo’s comedic elements will have you laughing, but its dramatic plotline will get you crying.

