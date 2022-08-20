Read full article on original website
Collider
'Central Park' Season 3 Trailer Introduces Kristen Bell as Aunt Abby
With its third season soon on the way, a trailer for the Emmy Award-nominated animated series Central Park has been revealed, features a return of fan-favorite characters in more comedic scenarios. The first three episodes of the show's third season are expected to debut on Apple TV+ on September 9 with additional episodes premiering every Friday until November 18.
Collider
Danny DeVito Is Eager to Join 'Hercules' Live-Action Film
Way to go from zero to hero! Danny DeVito has just confirmed his interest in working on the upcoming live-action Hercules film in maybe the most Danny DeVito way possible. The actor, who voiced the wise-cracking satyr Philoctetes, Phil for short, in the 1997 Disney animated film revealed his interest in the upcoming project in a recent interview with Wired.
Collider
'Celebrity Jeopardy' Line-Up to Include Simu Liu, Michael Cera, and More
This fall on ABC, audiences are getting a classic game show with a twist. Entertainment Weekly has announced the premiere date and some of the star-studded cast that can be expected for the upcoming series, Celebrity Jeopardy! The series will begin on September 25 on ABC and will feature a wide range of celebrity contestants from actors like Michael Cera to superheroes like Simu Liu.
"Seinfeld" Star Wayne Knight, AKA Newman, Shared His True Feelings About How The Series Ended
"It didn’t quite land in the way that they wanted."
Collider
'The Accidental Wolf' Season 3 Trailer Shows Katie on the Run [Exclusive]
Fans of drama-thriller The Accidental Wolf won't have long to wait before the Emmy-nominated series returns. Collider is excited to exclusively premiere the trailer for the third and final season, from writer-director Arian Moayed, which will return to Topic on November 10. The Accidental Wolf stars Tony winner Kelli O'Hara...
Collider
'Pinocchio' Trailer Showcases Classic Imagery With a New Twist
A new trailer for Disney's remake of Pinocchio has been released which showcases familiar classic imagery that fans may recognize, while also giving the story a new live-action twist. The film will premiere on Disney+ on September 8. The trailer opens with a narration by Stromboli, played in the film...
Collider
'Road House' Remake Casts Darren Barnet and JD Pardo Opposite Jake Gyllenhaal
As the production of the Jake Gyllenhaal-led Road House, a remake of the 1989 cult classic action flick, ramps up in the Dominican Republic, the movie has added four new names to the cast. Per Deadline, Darren Barnet, JD Pardo, Joaquim de Almeida, and Kevin Carroll all have boarded the new movie.
Collider
'Partner Track's First Five Minutes Are Now Available for Free Thanks to Netflix
Netflix decided that there is only one way of celebrating National Waffle Day (besides getting a waffle, of course): The streamer released the first five minutes of its upcoming series Partner Track. The legal drama-slash-rom-com stars Arden Cho (Teen Wolf) as an ambitious lawyer who’s decided to climb the corporate ladder on mergers & acquisitions, and the first part of the episode happens during Waffle Wednesday, which we are now adept of.
Collider
'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Clip Teases Alicia Hannah-Kim's Sensei Kim Da-Eun
Promotion for Cobra Kai is kicking into high gear as its fifth season draws closer. With just a couple of weeks left, Netflix has shared a new clip for the upcoming season, providing viewers with another look at one of the season's new additions: Alicia Hannah-Kim as Sensei Kim Da-Eun.
Collider
Harry Styles Wrote the Creepy Song Featured in 'Don't Worry Darling'
In Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, the mysterious trailers and posters have provided us an alluring, yet disturbing, glimpse at what's to expect from the actress and director's sophomore feature film. Starring Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh, pop-star-turned-actor Harry Styles, and Chris Pine, the retro aesthetic and exciting cast have hooked fans since the first haunting teaser trailer. With each new promotional addition, the charm and elegance seems to be quickly unraveling, and yet the same crooning lullaby backs each one. According to an interview with Variety, Wilde revealed that singer and songwriter Styles contributed a creepy original song to the film, and that the song is performed by Pugh.
Collider
Why HBO Max’s Slew of Animation and Family Cuts Is Frustrating and Bleak
If only CEOs enjoyed animation as much as they devour money. Months after Netflix made promises to cut back on animation and family-friendly shows following a poor start to the year, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to do the same as the result of a merger between Discovery and Warner run by CEO David Zazlav.
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia-Led Series 'The Company You Keep' Picked Up at ABC
Just months after the show came to a close, This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia has secured his next role. ABC has officially picked up The Company You Keep to series, which will see Ventimiglia playing a con man named Charlie who falls in love with a CIA Agent. A writers' room for the series has reportedly begun with it expected to premiere on ABC in 2023.
Collider
Paul Rudd Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3
Paul Rudd made a surprise cameo during the finale of Hulu’s Only Murders in The Building Season 2 that certainly blew fans’ minds. The actor made a quick appearance during the last episode, which sets up the events for the third season. While fans thought it was a one-time event, Variety has revealed that Rudd has boarded the cast of Season 3.
Collider
'The Morning Show' Adds Nicole Beharie to Stacked Season 3 Cast
Season 3 of The Morning Show has added another cast member to its already expansive lineup. Apple TV+ today announced that Nicole Beharie will be joining the series for its upcoming third season. Beharie joins other notable cast additions such as Jon Hamm and returning guest star Julianna Margulies. Beharie...
Collider
Classic Horror Legends Get a Makeover in New Posters for Shudder's 'Queer for Fear'
This Fall, AMC's horror streaming service Shudder is putting the genre back into the hands of the LGBTQ+ community in a docuseries titled Queer for Fear. Aiming to amplify the voices of a marginalized group of people that have heavily influenced the foundations of horror, the four-part series spoke with those directly involved, or those associated with them, about how the community has shaped films, stories, and the culture of horror since its earliest days. As fans are gearing up to binge-watch, Bloody Disgusting shared a round of exclusive new posters that reimagine some classic horror icons with a queer spin.
Collider
Kate Hudson Takes on the Supernatural in 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon' Trailer
A new transgressive fantasy by acclaimed writer and director Ana Lily Amirpour titled Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon has recently received an official trailer. The film will tell the story of a young woman with powers who escapes from a mental institution and links up with a grifting single mother. Kate Hudson plays the single mother, while Jun Jong Seo, Craig Robinson, Ed Skrein, and Evan Whitten round out the rest of the cast.
Collider
The MCU's B Sides: The 10 Most Underrated Films of the MCU So Far
The massive cinematic empire known as Disney and Marvel Studios' MCU has dominated the blockbuster scene for years now, showing minimal signs of slowing down, if any. With well over a decade's worth of films released, fans have begun to re-assess the studio's catalog as a whole. This reflection and...
Collider
How to Watch 'Mo': Where to Stream the Dramedy Series
Representation is at its peak on screen, and the upcoming show Mo is no exception. The brainchild of comedians Mohammed “Mo” Amer and Ramy Youssef, the show portrays the title character navigating through his hurdles as he tries to make ends meet, and at the same time, living as a refugee in the U.S. without proper citizenship. On top of all of that, he bears the responsibility of maintaining relationships with his dynamic family and his girlfriend. Tackling the issues of race, identity, and the quintessential American dream, Mo’s comedic elements will have you laughing, but its dramatic plotline will get you crying.
Collider
'House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock: Who Plays Young Rhaenyra Targaryen?
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon.Game of Thrones starts in media res, leaving viewers with a lot of homework ahead of the pilot episode. Events such as the “Mad King’s” reign of terror and Robert’s rebellion are alluded to, but never actually seen onscreen. By comparison, House of the Dragon appears to be taking its time in setting up the story. Based on what we know of the series’ cast, the events of the pilot episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” takes place hundreds of years before the timeline of the overall series.
Collider
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Disney+ Release Date Announced
If you missed the new adventure from the god of thunder in theaters, or just didn’t feel like going, Disney+ has excellent news for you. The streamer revealed that Thor: Love and Thunder will be a part of this year’s Disney+ Day, so you’ll be able to watch the latest entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as early as September 8. The movie centers around Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embarking on a journey of self-discovery that gets interrupted when an intergalactic threat emerges.
