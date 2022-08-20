Read full article on original website
Man, 31, killed in broad daylight triple shooting in Washington Heights
The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital.
Chicago shooting in Brainerd leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, CPD says
Chicago police are investigating a shooting on the South Side that left one person killed and two others injured.
Teen Gunned Down in South Side Alley, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was gunned down in an alley on the city’s South Side. According to authorities, the teen was in an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash at approximately 4:48 p.m. when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant.
Man fatally stabbed in neck near Magnificent Mile, Chicago police say
A man was fatally stabbed in the neck on near the Magnificent Mile Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot multiple times after domestic dispute in Washington Park
CHICAGO - A woman is in good condition after being shot several times in Washington Park by her domestic male partner Tuesday night. Police say there was a verbal altercation between the victim, 28, and her partner. The suspect shot the woman in the right leg, elbow, arm and left...
18-year-old shot, killed in South Side alley
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a South Side alley Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4:45 p.m., police responded to an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash, which is behind a McDonald’s. An 18-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and...
Chicago shootings: 6-year-old girl among 34 shot, 3 fatally in weekend violence, police say
At least 34 people have been shot, three fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.
After child injured in Englewood shooting, Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses Chicago violence
A 7-year-old boy was among three people shot on the city's South Side Monday, Chicago police said.
'No regard for life': 7-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say
A 7-year-old boy was among three people shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
Man Dies After Being Stabbed in Neck in River North, Flagging Down Police Near Mag Mile
A man has died after he was stabbed in the neck during a physical altercation near Chicago's Magnificent Mile on Tuesday evening. According to police, the stabbing occurred in River North on the first block of West Ohio at approximately 7:46 p.m. The man was stabbed in the neck during...
Police release surveillance images of suspects in murder of musician Ryan 'Tygercat' Arliskas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of a 27-year-old musician who was gunned down on the city's Southwest Side are now asking for your help in finding three people who appear in surveillance images.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Tuesday, Ryan Arliskas' family said the push for answers has been frustrating – until a break in the case came with the new surveillance images. The family is asking anyone with information — it could be one person — to help them get justice for which they have been fighting."They're so young," said Ryan's mother, Molly Arliskas, as she looked at...
NBC Chicago
‘Something Has to Change:' String of North Side Robberies Unnerve Residents
Chicago police are issuing public warnings after a rash of violent robberies on the city’s North Side in recent days, including two that happened within just minutes of one another. The armed robberies have similar features according to police, and while it’s unclear if they are being pulled off...
fox32chicago.com
3 Chicago men robbed Dick's Sporting Goods in NW Indiana, rammed getaway vehicle into police car: sheriff
SCHEREVILLE, Ind. - Three Chicago men have been charged in connection to a robbery that occurred at Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville, Indiana Saturday. Ricky C. Pierce, 30, faces one count of attempted theft and one count of resisting law enforcement. Jaleel S. Spencer, 32, faces one count of attempted...
fox32chicago.com
Man suspected of pushing person onto CTA tracks arrested in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man suspected of pushing a person off a CTA platform on the Near West Side in early August has been arrested. James Stamps, 28, of Joliet, was taken into custody Monday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in Little Village, according to Chicago police. On...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn these neighborhood residents of recent armed carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Southwest Side of recent armed carjackings in the early morning hours. In each incident, police say at least one offender would approach the victim and demand their vehicle at gunpoint. The crimes happened at the following times and locations in the...
cwbchicago.com
#29: Three-time felon shot robbery victim while on bail for felony gun case, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a three-time convicted felon robbed and shot a man while on bail for a pending Class X armed habitual criminal case in Chicago. Prez Bailey is the 29th person accused of killing or shooting — or attempting to kill or shoot — someone in Chicago while on bail for a felony this year. The alleged crimes involved at least 63 victims, 13 of whom died.
Chicago police say SWAT team responding to barricade situation in West Englewood
Chicago police said their SWAT team has responded to a barricade situation in West Englewood Monday afternoon.
Boy, 15, shot while riding bike in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said a car pulled up alongside the teen near 71st and Cregier around 6:15 a.m. and someone inside started shooting.The victim took off running, and lost a shoe as he fled the scene, jumping a few fences.Paramedics found him at 70th and East End, with gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody Tuesday morningArea One detectives were investigating.
hometownnewsnow.com
More Light Shed in Fatal Shooting
(La Porte, IN) - A man charged with taking his girlfriend's life in La Porte allegedly claimed that she accidentally shot herself when he first reported the shooting. Those are among the details released today in the case against John McCaw, charged in La Porte Circuit Court with murder. McCaw,...
CBS News
1 killed, 1 critically injured in pub shooting in Blue Island
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a pub in the south suburbs. Blue Island Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred outside Forge Pub around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in...
