Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers may bring back ex-LeBron James teammate

Dennis Schroder hinted recently that he would like to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is a chance the veteran point guard will get his wish. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that the Lakers are giving “legit consideration” to re-signing Schroder. They first want to see how the rest of their roster takes shape, but they are at least open to the idea.
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics bringing in former lottery pick

The Boston Celtics are not done loading the boat for their Eastern Conference title defense. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Celtics have agreed to an Exhibit 10 training camp deal with veteran forward Denzel Valentine. Charania adds that Valentine will compete for one of Boston’s open roster spots in camp.
Larry Brown Sports

Marcell Ozuna gets brutal introduction from Braves' announcer

Marcell Ozuna seems to have worn out his welcome with the Atlanta Braves at multiple levels of the organization at this point. Ozuna was in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against Houston two days after his arrest for driving under the influence. The outfielder hit eighth in the lineup and struck out twice in two plate appearances before being lifted for a pinch hitter.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons cut roster down to 80 ahead of Tuesday deadline

The Atlanta Falcons lost their preseason matchup against the New York Jets on Monday night and there wasn’t much time to review the film before Tuesday’s cut deadline. In order to get the roster down to 80 players by 4:00 p.m. ET, the Falcons released WR Auden Tate, WR Geronimo Allison, LB Kuony Deng and defensive back Lafayette Pitts. The team also waived DL Jalen Dalton with an injury settlement.
