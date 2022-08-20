Read full article on original website
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
How We Discovered More of Marietta's Marvelous Museums on a Meandering Walk Around the Historic City SquareDeanLandMarietta, GA
Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
NBA trade rumors: Surprise team is shaking up Kevin Durant landscape
A new team is now in the running for Brooklyn Nets star and trade piece Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and while things have been reportedly slow-moving thus far, a new team joining the sweepstakes could be the catalyst needed to move things along.
Report: Lakers may bring back ex-LeBron James teammate
Dennis Schroder hinted recently that he would like to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is a chance the veteran point guard will get his wish. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that the Lakers are giving “legit consideration” to re-signing Schroder. They first want to see how the rest of their roster takes shape, but they are at least open to the idea.
Celtics bringing in former lottery pick
The Boston Celtics are not done loading the boat for their Eastern Conference title defense. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Celtics have agreed to an Exhibit 10 training camp deal with veteran forward Denzel Valentine. Charania adds that Valentine will compete for one of Boston’s open roster spots in camp.
Tiki & Tierney: Should the Knicks give up RJ Barrett to get Donovan Mitchell?
Tiki and Tierney are conflicted on whether the Knicks should be willing to part with RJ Barrett in a package to acquire a proven star in Donovan Mitchell.
Marcell Ozuna gets brutal introduction from Braves’ announcer
Marcell Ozuna seems to have worn out his welcome with the Atlanta Braves at multiple levels of the organization at this point. Ozuna was in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against Houston two days after his arrest for driving under the influence. The outfielder hit eighth in the lineup and struck out twice in two plate appearances before being lifted for a pinch hitter.
Is WR Jared Bernhardt actually close to making Falcons roster?
92.9 The Game Atlanta Falcons Reporter Joe Patrick chats about WR Jared Bernhardt and if he’s actually closing in on a roster spot heading into the final preseason game.
Falcons cut roster down to 80 ahead of Tuesday deadline
The Atlanta Falcons lost their preseason matchup against the New York Jets on Monday night and there wasn’t much time to review the film before Tuesday’s cut deadline. In order to get the roster down to 80 players by 4:00 p.m. ET, the Falcons released WR Auden Tate, WR Geronimo Allison, LB Kuony Deng and defensive back Lafayette Pitts. The team also waived DL Jalen Dalton with an injury settlement.
Comments / 0