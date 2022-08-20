Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Bearkats coming together with season opener against A&M 11 days away
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Both Sam Houston and Texas A&M are gearing up to play each other in the football season opener on September 3rd. Bearkats’ Head Coach KC Keeler says Sam Houston graduated one of the greatest teams in F-C-S football. They won a national championship during the...
Tim Brando Names 1 Highly 'Overrated' College Football Team
Tim Brando isn't a fan of one specific SEC team heading into the 2022 college football season. He thinks fans need to pipe it down when it comes to the Texas A&M Aggies. He doesn't think that they're even the third-best team in the conference right now (behind Alabama & Georgia).
KBTX.com
Texas A&M debuts 12th Man documentary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics and 12th Man Films debuts the much-anticipated STANDING ROOM ONLY - The Legend of the 12th Man on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus. The ambitious full-length documentary is a sweeping look at a tradition that is often imitated, but never duplicated.
kagstv.com
Texas A&M University held 2022-2023 campus move-in day for incoming students
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On August 22, Texas A&M University hosted a move-in day to welcome incoming freshmen and their parents to the university's residence halls. Parents of students shared that sending their children off to a new chapter in their lives is an emotional experience. Dewayne and Kristi...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Two Bryan ISD teachers get engaged
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Love is in the air at Bryan ISD. Only one week of school has passed and two teachers have received marriage proposals at their respective schools. Marine Veteran Cpl. Dennis Brantley surprised Taylor Parker, Long Intermediate 6th grade math teacher and coach, by popping the question during her class. Over at Ross Elementary, Alan Quintero proposed to 4th-grade teacher Kayla Siegert during the school’s first assembly.
kiiky.com
Top 15 Best Apartments in College Station | 2022 Ranking
College Station is well known for its luxury apartment and serene environment. If you have to be considering a move to College Station, Texas, then we must congratulate you. You are definitely in the right place. You might have some questions and reservations as well. This article clears them up quickly.
KBTX.com
Be Remarkable: A&M student is the area’s only state licensed wildlife rehabilitator
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the Bryan-College Station area there is only one state-licensed wildlife rehabilitator who takes in injured wildlife and she’s a 20-year-old student at Texas A&M University. Krista Bligh runs a non-profit organization in Brazos County called Paws and Claws Wildlife Rehabilitation and with the...
KBTX.com
Over 1 million bottle caps donated to Bottle Cap Alley
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station residents came to fill Bottle Cap Alley with new bottle caps Friday afternoon. The caps were donated by Shiner Beer and residents got to pour and throw bottle caps all over the alleyway. The alley is located next to Dixie Chicken and it’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
KBTX.com
Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A popular meat market was forced to close Tuesday following a fire that damaged the building. The Bryan Fire Department responded to the Texas Meat Market in the 600 block of North Texas Avenue near Downtown Bryan after smoke began to pour out the back of the business.
wtaw.com
Fire Strikes Downtown Bryan Business
A two year old business in downtown Bryan is hit by a fire. According to a statement from the family that owns the Texas Meat Market on North Texas between 21st and Pruitt, the Tuesday afternoon fire started in their kitchen. The statement goes on to say no one was...
53-year-old Wenjun Li Dead In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Brazos County (Brazos County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving 4 vehicles on Highway 6. The incident took place near Farm-to-Market 2154. The preliminary investigation drew the following findings – a little after 3 PM on Monday, a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 2022 Toyota Tacoma, and [..]
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Expanding Its Presence In Downtown Bryan As The Flagship Develops Guidelines For Staff Employees To Work Remotely
Texas A&M is expanding its presence in downtown Bryan. The board of regents at its August meeting approved leasing space at the Varisco building. A&M’s chief operations officer, Greg Hartman, told WTAW News that human resources and I-T functions will be occupying four floors of the building. Hartman made...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaw.com
Rookie College Station Firefighter Performs A Water Rescue Of A Stranded Dog
A rookie College Station firefighter volunteered to rescue a dog who was stranded on the island at the University Park dog park lake. CSFD captain Stuart Marrs said Apollo, a medium sized and friendly pit bull who is afraid of water, accidentally fell into the lake and swam the wrong way to the island.
Fajitas, it’s what’s for dinner: Report says these Tex Mex restaurants are the best across Lone Star State
DALLAS (KDAF) — Picture this, you’re sitting at the dinner table of your favorite Tex Mex restaurant with your friends and family, conversations and drinks are flowing while chips and salsa are being heavily consumed; when all of a sudden the crowd goes silent as a sizzling plate of fajitas walks past your table.
KBTX.com
Police: Man bites officers during altercation outside of College Station bar
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police arrested Stephen Rowe, 22, Saturday morning after an altercation outside of Goodbull Ice House in the Northgate entertainment district. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX, Rowe was being detained and resisted arrest. Rowe reportedly tried to escape from police custody...
KBTX.com
College Station Italian restaurant closing after 8 years
COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - A College Station restaurant will be closing its doors. In a post on Facebook, Paolo’s Italian Kitchen said their last day will be Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the post, the restaurant’s lease is coming to an end and the owners have been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer
THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas police officer pulled over a car last week and ended up snapping a selfie with one of the passengers: Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse became known nationwide in the wake of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020. Rittenhouse went to Kenosha in an effort to protect property, he told authorities, and shot and killed two men and hurt a third. A jury acquitted him in November.
Aggieland Humane Society announce 'Clear the Shelter' event
BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society is holding a 'Clear the Shelter' event on Fri, Aug 26 and Sat, Aug 27. The event will allow potential pet owners to adopt a pet from the shelter without an adoption fee. Throughout August, the shelter has been hosting Feline Fridays,...
KBTX.com
Lott City Council votes to disband police department
LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Lott City Council voted 3-1 Monday in favor of disbanding its police department as a result of a budget shortfall. “Our budget has been going down for about the last three years, and we just have to get it in hand,” said Mayor Sue Tacker. “It’s either that or we’re going to go broke and we won’t have a town, or a city council.”
KBTX.com
City of Bryan, BTU adopt ordinance to temporarily suspend reconnection deposits
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Representatives from BTU gave a presentation to the Bryan City Council at a special meeting Tuesday. The presentation updated council members on the policies surrounding the disconnection, reconnection, and late fees for customers during the extremely hot weather conditions over the past few months. City leaders...
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0