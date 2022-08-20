ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Texas A&M debuts 12th Man documentary

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics and 12th Man Films debuts the much-anticipated STANDING ROOM ONLY - The Legend of the 12th Man on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus. The ambitious full-length documentary is a sweeping look at a tradition that is often imitated, but never duplicated.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
College Station, TX
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Two Bryan ISD teachers get engaged

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Love is in the air at Bryan ISD. Only one week of school has passed and two teachers have received marriage proposals at their respective schools. Marine Veteran Cpl. Dennis Brantley surprised Taylor Parker, Long Intermediate 6th grade math teacher and coach, by popping the question during her class. Over at Ross Elementary, Alan Quintero proposed to 4th-grade teacher Kayla Siegert during the school’s first assembly.
BRYAN, TX
kiiky.com

Top 15 Best Apartments in College Station | 2022 Ranking

College Station is well known for its luxury apartment and serene environment. If you have to be considering a move to College Station, Texas, then we must congratulate you. You are definitely in the right place. You might have some questions and reservations as well. This article clears them up quickly.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Over 1 million bottle caps donated to Bottle Cap Alley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station residents came to fill Bottle Cap Alley with new bottle caps Friday afternoon. The caps were donated by Shiner Beer and residents got to pour and throw bottle caps all over the alleyway. The alley is located next to Dixie Chicken and it’s...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Person
Jimbo Fisher
KBTX.com

Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A popular meat market was forced to close Tuesday following a fire that damaged the building. The Bryan Fire Department responded to the Texas Meat Market in the 600 block of North Texas Avenue near Downtown Bryan after smoke began to pour out the back of the business.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Fire Strikes Downtown Bryan Business

A two year old business in downtown Bryan is hit by a fire. According to a statement from the family that owns the Texas Meat Market on North Texas between 21st and Pruitt, the Tuesday afternoon fire started in their kitchen. The statement goes on to say no one was...
BRYAN, TX
#Texas A M Football#Running Away#American Football#College Football#Aggie#Lsu
KBTX.com

College Station Italian restaurant closing after 8 years

COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - A College Station restaurant will be closing its doors. In a post on Facebook, Paolo’s Italian Kitchen said their last day will be Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the post, the restaurant’s lease is coming to an end and the owners have been...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
CW33

Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas police officer pulled over a car last week and ended up snapping a selfie with one of the passengers: Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse became known nationwide in the wake of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020. Rittenhouse went to Kenosha in an effort to protect property, he told authorities, and shot and killed two men and hurt a third. A jury acquitted him in November.
THRALL, TX
KAGS

Aggieland Humane Society announce 'Clear the Shelter' event

BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society is holding a 'Clear the Shelter' event on Fri, Aug 26 and Sat, Aug 27. The event will allow potential pet owners to adopt a pet from the shelter without an adoption fee. Throughout August, the shelter has been hosting Feline Fridays,...
KBTX.com

Lott City Council votes to disband police department

LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Lott City Council voted 3-1 Monday in favor of disbanding its police department as a result of a budget shortfall. “Our budget has been going down for about the last three years, and we just have to get it in hand,” said Mayor Sue Tacker. “It’s either that or we’re going to go broke and we won’t have a town, or a city council.”
LOTT, TX
KBTX.com

City of Bryan, BTU adopt ordinance to temporarily suspend reconnection deposits

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Representatives from BTU gave a presentation to the Bryan City Council at a special meeting Tuesday. The presentation updated council members on the policies surrounding the disconnection, reconnection, and late fees for customers during the extremely hot weather conditions over the past few months. City leaders...
BRYAN, TX
