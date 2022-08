Howard Webb is to become the new chief refereeing officer of the Premier League when Mike Riley steps down. Webb, 51, has been with the Professional Referee Organisation (PRO) in the United States since 2017, first as boss of VAR operations before becoming general manager in 2018. He will leave his position with Major League Soccer at the end of his contract later this year, with his start date with PGMOL, the body which overseas refereeing in English football, to be confirmed.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 HOURS AGO