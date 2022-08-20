FRANKFORT — When any large event takes place, the thing people often overlook in contributing to its success is the dedicated efforts of people who serve as volunteers. Event organizers are always quick to point out that participants are important, but without volunteers the activity would never take place. That is why the organizers of the Ironman 70.3 Michigan competition being held in Frankfort on Sept. 10-11 utilize the services of so many volunteers.

FRANKFORT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO