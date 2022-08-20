Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Money available for renters and homeowners in Traverse CityJake WellsTraverse City, MI
Northern Michigan’s Hippie TreeKyle SchepperleyTraverse City, MI
Visit the most unique bookstore in MichiganJake WellsTraverse City, MI
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
recordpatriot.com
Baby pantry organizers plan for permanent Manistee location
MANISTEE — A baby pantry that was born out of collaboration has organizers working toward gaining a permanent home in Manistee after it received a $10,000 donation from a Manistee group. Holy Trinity plans to convert most of the lower level of its Trinity Hall building located at 110...
recordpatriot.com
Volunteer support key to Ironman 70.3 Michigan
FRANKFORT — When any large event takes place, the thing people often overlook in contributing to its success is the dedicated efforts of people who serve as volunteers. Event organizers are always quick to point out that participants are important, but without volunteers the activity would never take place. That is why the organizers of the Ironman 70.3 Michigan competition being held in Frankfort on Sept. 10-11 utilize the services of so many volunteers.
recordpatriot.com
More than half of Michiganders with E. coli ate food at Wendy's
A "fast-moving" multi-state E. coli outbreak resulted in 43 Michigan residents falling ill from late July through early August, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported. Cases were reported from 18 jurisdictions including the counties of Allegan, Branch, Clinton, Genesee, Gratiot, Jackson, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland,...
recordpatriot.com
2022 Ironman event schedule - Frankfort, Michigan
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 2022 Ironman 70.3 Michigan event will take place in Frankfort on Sept. 11. The schedule is subject to change; last update on July 28, 2022. Visit ironman.com/im703-michigan-athletes for more information. All events take place or begin at Open...
recordpatriot.com
Frankfort Elementary School to host open house for new, returning students
FRANKFORT – Frankfort Elementary will be hosting Back to School Night for first through sixth grades. The open house will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the elementary school. Parents and students will have an opportunity to visit their classrooms and meet their teachers.
recordpatriot.com
'It's A Wonderful Life' actress from Michigan dies
Her role was small, but the movie she was in was huge. Virginia Patton Moss, who played Ruth Dakin Bailey in the classic film "It's A Wonderful Life," died last week, Aug. 18 at the age of 97, according to multiple reports. Moss' character comes as a surprise in the...
recordpatriot.com
NAACP leader in Florida quits over 'racist marginalization'
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The president of a local NAACP branch in Florida has resigned, saying that as a South Asian woman she experienced “racist marginalization" from others in the civil rights group. Dr. Vanessa Toolsie, an elected vice president of the Orange County branch of the National...
recordpatriot.com
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
recordpatriot.com
In-depth look at Benzie Central football's 2022 schedule
August has officially arrived, bringing with it the start of football season. Friday nights lights are about to shine bright for Benzie Central, but before the start of the season on Aug. 25 against Boyne City, here's an in-depth look at the history between the Huskies and their 2022 opponents.
