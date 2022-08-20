Read full article on original website
Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, says the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since hearing from the woman.
Horry County shelter takes in 34 adult dogs, 12 puppies after police investigation
Horry County police on Friday recovered 34 adult dogs and 12 puppies after another law enforcement agency told the department about multiple dogs being housed in poor conditions and without adequate food, housing and water on a property of Highway 905 near Conway, the Horry County Animal Care Center said in a Facebook post.
'This is not the end:' Horry Co. 1-year-old has 4th heart surgery, mom says more to come
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At just one year old, Sophia Verikokkos is recovering from her fourth open heart surgery. In an ABC15 News exclusive interview, we spoke with Sophia's mother, Jenn Verikokkos, about her daughter's difficult medical journey. While she was 20 weeks pregnant, Verikokkos found out her...
Have you seen her? North Myrtle Beach residents want their 'Angel of Hope' statue back
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An angel statue that has importance to many residents of the Cherry Grove community is gone, and where it went is now a mystery. The Angel of Hope was put up in 2016 by a woman named Rhonda, who lived in the Inlet Point Villas.
Clear the shelter! Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach 'desperate' for adopters
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is desperate for adopters and will have an adoption fee-sponsored event on Saturday. According to a release, there has been a high influx of cats and dogs coming into the shelter this summer. Our shelter is...
Darlington County man charged with murder in Timmonsville-area killing
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old man Darlington County man has been charged with murder in the death of a man found shot to death Tuesday inside a car in the Timmonsville area, Florence County authorities said. Nicaise Antwan Stevenson, 23, of Lamar, was arrested on Sunday. He remained in the Florence County Detention Center […]
Missing Myrtle Beach woman found safe, police confirm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said a woman reported missing Monday was found. Darlene Gist, 58, who was last seen on Wedgewood Street, have been found safe. Police thank the community for their help to locate her.
SC elementary school principal shot, killed; suspect arrested
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. — A school district is mourning the loss of a principal after officials say she was shot and killed inside of a car. Wendy Cook, 54, died from gunshot wounds on Sunday. Dillon County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Southwind Road near Dillon, South Carolina around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday and found Cook with a gunshot wound and Kyle Church, 31, the suspected shooter, both inside of a vehicle.
Photos of Myrtle Beach since 1951 sit in boxes, photographer seeks spot to show them
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A photographer known by many through the Palmetto State has dedicated the past 70 years of his life to documenting Grand Strand history, and after a verbal lease he had in downtown Myrtle Beach was no longer an offer, his work is sitting in boxes with an uncertain future.
Robeson County deputies search for missing 20-year-old woman
Editor’s note: The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office initially included an incorrect photo in their release. They have since sent the correct photo. ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are searching for a missing 20-year-old woman. Wendy Lynn Jones, 20, of Maxton, was last seen on Aug. 12 in the Red Hill Road area, […]
Robeson County deputies search for man wanted in Lumberton shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for a Lumberton shooting in August. Terrell Mitchell is a 34-year-old man who is wanted for a shooting that happened in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton on August 3, according to the sheriff’s office. Mitchell […]
1 person in custody after barricade situation at Myrtle Beach motel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken into custody after Myrtle Beach police responded Tuesday morning to a barricade situation at a motel on North Ocean Boulevard, police said in a Facebook post. The incident took place at the Happy Holiday motel, according to police, who said the area was secure and that […]
Man accused of kidnapping woman in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies said they plan to file charges against a man accused of locking a woman in a bedroom, pushing her down some stairs and punching her. Deputies said they planned to charge Kenneth Mariner Jr., with kidnapping and resisting arrest. An incident report from...
46 dogs seized in Horry Co. animal investigation; Owner cited
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — We are learning more about an animal investigation that took place last week. The Horry County Animal Care Center is now the temporary home of 34 adult dogs and 12 puppies, in additional to the existing shelter population, after an Horry County Police Department animal investigation.
Coroner IDs man who died in Hartsville shooting
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who died after a shooting last month in Hartsville has been publicly identified. Tyler Bailey died from a gunshot wound, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, who told News13 that “the manner has not been determined yet.” The shooting happened in late July on Hunt Drive. Further information […]
Death Investigation Underway in Darlington County
An investigation is underway after a body was found last night on Whippoorwill Road outside of Hartsville and Darlington County. Officials are unsure of a cause of death and the homicide team is still investigating. More information is expected to be released today.
Darlington Co. parents relieved following arrest in connection to son's overdose death
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lynn and Tony Cassidy said they claim a small victory following an arrest this past Friday in their son's death. “I wish he was here today. I feel like my insides are being ripped every day that I wake up. Every day I am awake. Every night I try to sleep. I just want justice for Timmie. I want Timmie to matter. His life mattered to us," said Lynn Cassidy.
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody after an hours-long police standoff at the Happy Holiday motel in the Grand Strand. An armed, heavy police presence was on the scene early Tuesday morning after a man barricaded himself in the Happy Holiday Motel on N. Ocean Blvd., according to officials.
34 adult dogs, 12 puppies seized, placed in Horry County Animal Care Center
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WWAY) — An animal investigation on Friday by the Horry County Police Department led to 46 dogs being seized and taken to the Animal Care Center. Police say they received intelligence from another law enforcement agency indicating multiple dogs in poor condition and without adequate resources (housing, food, water) on a property off of Highway 905 near Conway.
Nearly 50 dogs seized, surrendered to HCACC in latest Horry County animal investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After announcing the shelter would temporarily close on Friday, the Horry County Animal Care Center is re-open to the public on Monday. Another group of animals had been removed from unsafe and unhealthy conditions into the care of the Horry County Animal Care Center (HCACC).
