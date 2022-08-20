Read full article on original website
Ethereum overtakes reigning champion Cardano in terms of…
The developers of a blockchain network play a critical role in the growth and expansion of the network. From designing and maintaining the architecture to building smart contracts — developers do it all. And, in light of recent developments, Ethereum [ETH] has come out on top to have the maximum developer activity.
Expect this ‘unexpected’ from Ethereum [ETH] in the weeks ahead
After being in a consistent uptrend, Ethereum recently registered a downtrend along with several other cryptocurrencies. After hitting the lowest mark of $911 in mid-June, ETH gained strong upward momentum and even crossed $2,000. This gave hope to investors of brighter days ahead. However, things took a U-turn on 14...
Will Bitcoin [BTC] continue finding fresher levels? The answer is…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] has recovered decently in its up-channel trajectory since the beginning of July. However, the $23.8k-$24.4k resistance range evoked a reversal and brought down the king coin to confirm a patterned breakdown.
BTC posted third week of outflows- What could it mean for investors
The collapse of Terra [LUNA] foisted upon the general cryptocurrency market ‘extreme market conditions’ that have forced many major crypto lenders to declare bankruptcy. Furthermore, the past few months have been marked by the suspension of withdrawals and deposits across several cryptocurrency exchanges, with some permanently put out of business.
Betting against the Bitcoin tide? Consider these on-chain metrics first
After hitting the year’s lowest of $17,774 in mid-June, Bitcoin has gained a steady upward trajectory for the last two months. It also managed to cross the $24,000 mark recently. This indicated that the selling pressure on the king coin took a back seat. However, a trend reversal happened...
Reasons why Ethereum traders can consider going long this week
Ethereum [ETH] is starting to rank among accolades lately as the Merge release date appears closer. The expected- 15 September launch has gripped the crypto community with huge promised incentives. The upcoming Merge has also led to a spike in the development activity on the Ethereum network in the past...
Bitcoin’s thorough on-chain analysis to help you sail through ennui
Bitcoin [BTC] is in the news, and things seemed to have gone awry once again. Following a momentary rally in July, BTC witnessed a decline in network activity that has culminated in a series of sell-offs in the last 22 days, as per Glassnode’s report. When Bitcoin [BTC] registered...
Dogecoin, Ethereum, XLM Price Analysis: 23 August
While the broader market is still stuck in a slump, the global cryptocurrency market cap, at press time, was above the $1 trillion mark with a 0.64% decline over the last day. Bitcoin’s price dipped by 10.52% over the last seven days as the world’s most popular cryptocurrency was trading at $21,426 during press time.
Au Revoir Ethereum, Chiliz [CHZ] has relied enough on you
Many cryptocurrencies, on multiple occasions, have followed Bitcoin [BTC] where price plunges are concerned. It was almost the same between 17 August and 18 August when the latest capitulation happened as BTC fell from $24,000. Chiliz [CHZ], the social engagement fan token, did accompany Bitcoin in the fall. However, the...
Bitcoin, Ethereum trade secrets revealed; going short might be…
The crypto market’s infamous swinging volatility continues to see different fortunes on a monthly basis. From traders selling their tokens at a loss to betting against the market (hoping for an uptick)- the market has seen it all. But what’s up this time around?. Following the market recovery,...
ETH 2.0: All the latest development investors could capitalize on
With eight days till the end of August, the start of the next month comes with increased anticipation for the most significant event within the blockchain ecosystem in the last year – the Ethereum Merge or, as many put it, “Ethereum 2.0.”. With 15 September confirmed as the...
Dear Binance Coin [BNB] investors, here’s what you really must know
Binance Coin [BNB] has not been spared from the prevailing selling pressure that has overwhelmed the cryptocurrency market. In fact, according to data from Coinglass, $1,057,144 was liquidated from the BNB market in the last 24 hours. This, on the back of the ongoing wave of daily liquidations in the...
Assessing if Solana holders are struggling to stay profitable
Bitcoin [BTC] is not the only cryptocurrency that has taken a hit in the past few days. Altcoin, Solana [SOL] too hopped on the same bandwagon of plummeting prices. Down by a massive 20% in the last seven days, the price of SOL stood at $34.96, on 23 August, at the time of writing.
Seedify announces cross-chain integrations with the Ethereum network to boost growth
The long-awaited Ethereum merge (software update) will most likely occur in September this year, this will be the largest fundamental shift in the history of crypto. The network has suffered an immense increase in traffic and uncontrolled spikes in gas fees (transaction fees). The merge will ultimately alleviate these bottlenecks, making the network even more secure and less energy-intensive by switching from the Proof-of-Work to the Proof-of-Stake framework.
Five years from now, where will the NFT market really be?
A study by the UK-based market research firm Juniper Research recently analyzed the trajectory of the non-fungible token (NFT) market over the next five years. It has predicted that the number of global NFT transactions will hit the 40 million-mark by 2027. In fact, in a recently published whitepaper titled...
Tiny Tesla: A safe place to make passive income and obtain financial freedom
Tiny Tesla was founded because, like many, the team (which is a group of friends) experienced too many scams and empty promises. They decided to do something about it to change the space for good! As a group of friends and family with the same vision. They are proud to say they have a diverse background of highly qualified teams from all different regions with one goal; to bring their holders a safe place to make passive income and obtain the financial freedom they all deserve! Regardless of financial ability, race, or the region in which they live.
Fantom investors, whale transaction count has a quirky tale for you
In its latest “Weekly Recap Week,” report, Fantom revealed that it was impacted by the bearish sentiment of the cryptocurrency market in the last week as it suffered some on-chain decline. According to the information provided, between 11-18 August, the network logged 310,000 weekly active users. This was...
Monero observations that can save your portfolio from market crash
If you bought Monero [XMR] at its August top so far, you would be down by roughly 11.5% at its $153.55 press time price. And, if you purchased it at its bottom in June, you would still be up by roughly 58%. These outcomes depict Monero as a healthy option for riding the bullish recovery wave after the May and June crash.
This NFT collection is defying crypto winter to impress investors
NFT global sales experienced a sharp decline in volume during the seventh month of the year. This was mainly due to decreased investors’ interest in digital collectibles. But a new course or a battleground might be brewing for enthusiasts to look into. Winter is here. As mentioned above, NFT...
Cardano and Ethereum case studies you don’t want to miss out on
The crypto community is hyped about Cardano as the Vasil hard fork is expected to be released soon. Over the last few days, developers have been working extensively on the testnet. This, to ensure a smooth rollout of the Vasil hard fork. However, ADA’s daily chart indicated that its price...
