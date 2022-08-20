ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ioane King, ‘Spartacus’ Star, Dead at 49 Months After Cancer Diagnosis

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xB7jE_0hOiCbv900

Spartacus actor Ioane “John” King passed away on Saturday in a string of recent celebrity deaths. Several include Another World actress Anne Heche and Grease icon Olivia Newton-John. At 49 years old, the star of the historical drama succumbed to adenocarcinoma cancer after a months-long battle.

According to the Daily Mail, Ioane “John” King was first diagnosed with cancer in January of this year. After first receiving the diagnosis, the affliction quickly spread to his pancreas and other major organs. The outlet further reports that the Spartacus actor’s diagnosis was terminal. Nevertheless, he began treatments to help prolong his life.

Fans of the historical drama will recall that Ioane King played the gladiator named Rhaskos. Originally, producers cast King solely as an extra. However, the character’s role eventually grew and he became a forerunning character within the franchise.

Following his death, friends and fans alike have shared their thoughts and prayers. King’s Spartacus costar, Manu Bennett, spoke out about the actor’s death in an emotional post.

“John had a long battle with cancer but faced that fight with dignity & a constant resolve not to be defeated,” Bennett began. “On Spartacus, John was hired as an extra, but with a powerful presence & ever positive attitude amongst the cast & crew, won himself the speaking role of Rhaskos.”

However, while the Spartacus star recalled Ioane King as a talented and committed actor, he also spoke about his personal experiences with him.

“I remember John most fondly for his huge grin & sparkle in his eye when he would welcome me & others onto set each day offering the gladiatorial forearm handshake & acknowledging in his deep raspy voice, ‘Brother!'”

Ioane King Sunk Life Savings Into Brand New Home Weeks Before Death

Having begun treatment for his terminal cancer diagnosis in January, it appears Ioane King had big plans before his August death. Per the news outlet, he and his wife Christelle had purchased a new home together just six weeks before he died. Friends and family, working to cover the cost of the new home, have since organized a fundraiser.

The statement detailing the fundraiser reads, “They put their life savings into building a new home and intended to continue to work on it for the next few years.”

Moving into the details regarding Ioane King’s death, the statement continued, “the pride and happiness surrounding this project were struck down. Six weeks after moving into their home total devastation hit with John’s diagnosis.”

As such, “They have had to reassess their priorities completely.”

The conclusion of the fundraiser’s statement read, “To his family John is our golden child. To his friends he is the most amazing, selfless soul we know. To everyone else, John is a wonderful stranger who makes this world better simply by being who he is.”

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manu Bennett
Person
Spartacus
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Anne Heche
Us Weekly

Robyn Griggs Dead at 49: ‘Another World’ Star Battled Cervical Cancer Before Her Death

Robyn Griggs died on Saturday, August 13, at age 49. She battled endocervical adeno cancer prior to her death. The news was shared by a friend of the Another World star on her official Facebook page. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories,” the announcement, published on Saturday, read. “I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you.”
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain#Celebrity#Grease#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

'No Remorse': Monkeypox-Infected Man Visits Burger King In NEW VIDEO After Defending Trip To L.A. McDonald's

A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
RESTAURANTS
StyleCaster

Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Just Revealed the Last Words She Said Before Her Death—Here’s if She Was ‘Afraid of Dying’

Click here to read the full article. She’ll always be remembered. Olivia Newton-John’s last words to her family before she passed reveal her true thoughts about death. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in 1971. The album peaked at number 14 on the Australian album charts and 158 on the American album charts. Newton-John went...
CANCER
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

549K+
Followers
58K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy