Read full article on original website
Related
calexicochronicle.com
Karla Soto Steps in as Scots AD
CALEXICO — When Karla Soto went to interview at Vincent Memorial Catholic High School, it was for the position of physical education teacher. What she would accept is the position of teacher and new Scots’ athletic director. Credit the COVID shutdown of 2020 for pushing Soto toward this...
calexicochronicle.com
Holtville Unified Schools Are Back in Session
HOLTVILLE — Around 1,600 Holtville Unified School District students made their way back to campuses from summer break, as the Holtville Chamber of Commerce worked to provide those students’ teachers with a welcome back luncheon. The schools opened on a hot and steamy Monday, Aug. 22, bringing new...
calexicochronicle.com
Schools Open Under New Management
CALEXICO — As classes begin this week for Calexico schools, Arturo Jimenez has a goal this year to establish a culture of “connectiveness” in an effort to strengthen the bonds between students, parents, and their teachers. Jimenez wants students from the elementary to high school levels to...
calexicochronicle.com
Victoria Terraza Residents Score A Win
IMPERIAL — The city of Imperial has agreed to waive all citations given to the residents of Victoria Terraza for short driveways after dozens of residents came to the Imperial City Council meeting to protest. The residents protested during the Aug. 17 council meeting after many of the homes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calexicochronicle.com
Calexico Unified Welcomes Back 8,300 Students
CALEXICO — The start of the school year for thousands of Calexico Unified School District students got underway the morning of Monday, Aug. 22. For incoming Calexico High School sophomore Uriel Higuera, the first day of school presented a chance to continue his quest for better grades. As someone...
calexicochronicle.com
Tigers (Big and Small) Tear Back into the Classroom
IMPERIAL — Barioni Boulevard buzzed with action as students trickled in for their first day of school at Imperial High School on Monday morning, Aug. 22, and School Resource Officer Octavio Ayala was there to greet them. “I couldn’t wait for the school year to start. (We’ve) got beautiful...
calexicochronicle.com
Oral Histories Meant to Inspire Community
EL CENTRO — Community members from across the Imperial Valley previewed a small number of interviews from “Voices of the Valley,” an oral history project on pioneering African American and Asian American families. The “Voices of the Valley” interviews shared on Saturday, Aug. 20, at El Centro’s...
calexicochronicle.com
Agencies Team to Address Mental Health Wellness
The Imperial County Public Health Department has launched a joint mental health awareness billboard campaign in partnership with the Imperial County Office of Education, Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, and Imperial County School-Based Mental Health Consortium. Funded through ICPHD’s Safe Schools for All program, this campaign aims at raising awareness...
Comments / 0