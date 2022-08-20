ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Android Police

Google Podcasts wasn’t enough: YouTube Podcasts sub-page is rolling out

Google is finally cleaning up its product portfolio and merging services that just make sense to merge. Both of the company’s video calling platforms, Meet and Duo, are joining forces under the Meet brand, and Google has long been in the process of phasing out Hangouts in favor of Chat. The latest move then doesn’t make any sense, at least on the surface. Google has silently launched a dedicated YouTube Podcasts website, all while it offers a dedicated podcast service of its own under the Google Podcasts brand.
Android Police

Best arcade games on Android in 2022

Arcade games encompass many genres, from sidescrolling shooters to epic racing games. However, discovering the best Android games that offer all the arcade action you require is a pain since the Play Store is allergic to game discovery. This is why we here at Android Police have compiled a hand-picked selection of our favorite Arcade games to help everyone find the titles that are indeed worth playing. So if you've been on the hunt for some excellent mobile games that call back to the simpler times of arcades, you've come to the right place. Let's dig in!
Android Police

Reddit’s themed app icon for Android 13 is officially here

Themed icons for third-party apps are one of the most highly anticipated parts of the new Android 13 update that arrived earlier this week. This allows your apps to match the design of the rest of your Material You-themed Android software with a monochromatic design of that app's logo and a background that matches your phone's overall color palette.
Android Police

The best Android 13 beta feature for Pixels is missing in action

Android 13 finally launched this week, and so far, it seems like a great update. While user-facing new features might seem limited, Android 13 does an excellent job cleaning up last year's overhaul, all while offering a ton of new and improved security and privacy features. Unfortunately, upgrading beta users have likely noticed one major change no longer on their devices: unified search.
Android Police

Android 13 tips and tricks: 7 features to try after updating

After months of developer previews and beta releases, Android 13 has finally arrived on Pixel phones. Compared to the major overhaul that was Android 12, it's a relatively light release as far as new, user-facing features go, but it features a lot of tweaks to existing features—and not all of them are for the better. Here are seven tips and tricks for navigating the latest Android release on your Pixel.
Android Police

YouTube's new watermarks for Shorts are here to discourage cross-posting to TikTok and Instagram

Scrolling through your social media feed and encountering TikToks cross-posted to Instagram as Reels (before eventually, everything ends up on YouTube) isn't exactly something out of the ordinary. Sure, maybe you've already seen the creator's work on its original platform, but users in general don't seem to mind the repetition. Developers are another story, and we've already seen attempts to watermark videos to discourage cross-posting. Unlike TikTok, YouTube hasn't been placing a watermark on Shorts videos thus far, but that's all changing now.
Android Police

How to make photo collages on Android

Photo collages have become trendy. Instead of spamming social media with a bunch of pictures, you can create a memorizing collage to share with friends and followers. Thanks to Google Photos and several photo editing apps, making photo collages on Android doesn't get any better. Google has transformed Google Photos...
Android Police

8 best AR games and apps on Android for spicing up your photos

Augmented reality is digital technology that embeds real-world environments and objects with virtual elements enhanced by computer generation. You're essentially seeing a mixed perception of reality within a game/app that supports AR functionality, slightly different from virtual reality (VR), where everything is digital and mimics a real-world environment. Even Google has jumped on the bandwagon by introducing ARCore (Google Play Services for AR), a platform designed for AR functionality where developers can access the necessary APIs for their AR games. People may pick up AR-supported apps and games to get creative with photography, educate people using AR models (like Google's 3D animals for kids), gather information for future purchases and renovations, and find entertainment while going out in the real world by playing games and joining social activities. With AR, the world is your oyster.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Weekend poll: What do you think of Android 13?

Android 13 finally arrived this week, somehow both earlier and later than expected. For such a small upgrade compared to last year's massive Material You overhaul, it's easy to feel disappointed. As the update makes its way out to more users — both on Pixel phones and once companies like Samsung launch their own updates in the coming weeks — we're bound to see plenty of first impressions shared online. If you just can't wait, I think this weekend is the perfect time to throw out some Android 13 hot takes.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android 13's wireless charging bug is ruining one of the only reasons to buy a flagship Pixel

Android 13 is built on the concept of adding some much-needed stability and improvements to last year's complete overhaul. For the most part, we're pretty impressed with what Google's brought to the table this year, but as usual, a handful of bugs have appeared in an otherwise quiet launch. On top of some RCS issues and at least one bricked phone, numerous reports surrounding wireless charging issues on Pixels are starting to pop up on Reddit.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google may have finally fixed Samsung Galaxy S22 series Android Auto glitches

You'd think that sticking with a wired Android Auto connection would be more reliable than going wireless, but it seems like ever since their phones debuted, Samsung Galaxy S22 users have been having trouble with cables in their cars. Problems with black screens on AA units have plagued the phone for months, though it started to look like a solution was within reach when a beta fix rolled out in May. It sounds like that's finally making its way to everyone, as Google reports the S22 AA black-screen issue resolved.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung seeds another One UI Watch 4.5 beta for the Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung has been running the One UI Watch 4.5 beta program based on Wear OS 3.5 for the Galaxy Watch 4 series the entire summer. The company officially announced the skin in mid-July and mentioned that it should arrive for the Watch 4 lineup in Q3 2022. So far, the Korean giant has seeded five beta builds, with newer releases focusing on bug fixes and stability. As the promised launch timeline is fast approaching, Samsung has seeded another beta build of One UI Watch 4.5 with plenty of bug fixes.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

How to Say Goodbye hands-on: A gorgeous narrative puzzle game that explores life and death

Over the years, we've covered more than a few ARTE Experience titles in our gaming roundups, including Homo Machina and Type:Rider. ARTE may be better known for its public cultural television channel, but seeing that its games created under the ARTE Experience banner align with the cultural themes of its televised content, we're excited for the upcoming launch of the studio's latest title, How to say Goodbye. As a matter of fact, since today is the start of Gamescom, we had the chance to go hands-on with the narrative-based platformer on the show floor. Let's dig in and see what ARTE Experience has up its sleeves before How to say Goodbye launches.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

ChromeOS could gain Google Pixel-style contextual widgets

Google offers a widget called At a Glance which offers all kinds of essential information right on your home screen ranging from commute time to weather data. Recently, Google has stepped up efforts to make the widget more useful for Pixel users through frequent Feature Drops with the inclusion of air quality alerts and Nest Doorbell video feeds. A similar “glanceable” widget tailored for larger screens could be in the works for devices running ChromeOS.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

The best Galaxy Watch 5 bands in 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are beautiful smartwatches, and their in-box bands are pretty decent, but they may not flex enough for smaller wrists to get a good, consistent fit. Thankfully, you don't have to stick with that band as both smartwatches support standard 20mm watch bands, which are plentiful, diverse, and allow you to address your watch up or down as needed. We have handpicked some of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 straps to get you started.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Nothing Phone 1's Android 13 update is not going to arrive anytime soon

Nothing created quite a hype for the Phone 1, its first smartphone which launched in July this year. Despite being buggy, the company's Glyph interface was praised for offering a near-stock Android experience. It even resolved the lingering issues through multiple software updates since the phone's release. If you were hoping Nothing would also be quick to update the Phone 1 to Android 13, prepare to be disappointed.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Netflix's next big gaming move could be a cloud platform

Since the start of this year, Netflix has doubled down on its promise to deliver the “best gaming service available.” Recent reports of heavy expenditures to expand the game library with titles such as Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales lend credence to its commitment. Moreover, Netflix isn’t likely to stop at Android games. It seems to be building a team of specialists to develop a yet-unfinished cross-platform game streaming service.
VIDEO GAMES
