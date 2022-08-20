Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationDaily Car NewsNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
NFL・
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut
The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots Released Notable Tight End: NFL World Reacts
As the New England Patriots continue to make cuts ahead of Tuesday's roster deadline, the team said goodbye to a former third-round pick on Sunday. Per ESPN's Field Yates, "The Patriots have waived TE Dalton Keene." The NFL world reacted to Keene's release on social media. "Belichick drafted two 3rd...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saints punter received questionable NFL drug test after big game
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin had about as good a game as a punter can have in Friday’s preseason matchup against the Green Bay Packers. So good, in fact, that it apparently attracted the notice of the NFL’s drug testers. Gillikin, entering his second year as the...
Saints 53-man Roster Prediction 4.0
With one preseason game to go before the big cut on August 30, here is my latest 53-man roster projections for New Orleans.
Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend
The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
Saints Reportedly Cut Notable Kicker On Sunday
The New Orleans Saints have made a move at the kicker position. According to a report from Nick Underhill, the Saints released one of their kickers on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans has parted ways with kicker John Parker Romo. The 24-year-old kicker will be looking for a new NFL team.
RELATED PEOPLE
Michael Thomas injury update should worry Saints fans
The New Orleans Saints are entering the 2022 NFL season under the radar. Part of that is because they are in the same division with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But also, they have without former Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas for essentially two years. He’s been out of sight, out of […] The post Michael Thomas injury update should worry Saints fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon
The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
Yardbarker
Broncos Claim RB Devine Ozigbo Off Waivers From Saints
Ozigbo, 25, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Jaguars. He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2021 and re-signed with the...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots part ways with third-year tight end
The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. ESPN's Field Yates reports the team has waived Dalton Keene. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jameis Winston takes big step in return from foot injury
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered an unfortunate foot injury earlier in training camp, but it appears he’s trending in the right direction. On Monday, Winston took a massive step, taking part in full team drills, which is a clear sign he’s not far from being game-ready again. Via Mike Triplett: Saints QB Jameis […] The post Jameis Winston takes big step in return from foot injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Thinking about college football coaches in a new season
There have been rumblings across the college football world this week. Some of it has come from Nick Saban again becoming college football’s highest-paid coach. It is possible to think many coaches are overpaid and at the same time realize a different standard should be applied to Saban. The GOAT has elevated Alabama in so many ways, it is almost impossible to overpay him.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2