PTN Deep Dive: Linebackers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the linebackers. Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims talk...
Deke Adams Bringing Stability to D-Line, Recruiting
FAYETTEVILLE — Deke Adams is the third defensive line coach for Sam Pittman in as many seasons, but he brings vast experience to the job including some SEC stops. Adams and the Razorbacks currently have four defensive line commitments in the Class of 2023. They have North Little Rock’s Quincy Rhodes, 6-7, 253; Mansfield (Texas) High School’s Kaleb James, 6-5, 265; Fayetteville (Ga.) High School’s Stephen Johnson, 6-4, 320; and Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy’s Ian Geffrard, 6-6, 350. Johnson and Geffrard are interior defensive linemen, Rhodes is considered more of an edge rusher and James is capable of playing all four spots on the line.
3 Arkansas Commitments Make All-State in Oklahoma
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has three commitments in the Class of 2023 in Oklahoma and all three were named to the Preseason Oklahoman All-State Team. The three are Tulsa Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, and Bixby pair of four-star tight end Luke Hasz, 6-3, 228, and three-star defensive back Dylan Hasz, 5-10, 180. Good news for Razorback fans in Northwest Arkansas as well since the trio will play there in the next two Fridays.
ESPN Places Hogs in Tier 6
FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s David M. Hale has rated 131 college football teams in tiers as we near the 2022 season. Hale placed Arkansas in Tier 6 which is supposedly the under-the-radar gems. With Arkansas is BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa, Ole Miss and Pitt. Here’s what Hale wrote about this tier.
SEC Picks, Kickoff Time, Network For August 27
FAYETTEVILLE — Well college football is back and one SEC school is in action on Saturday. Vanderbilt is at Hawai’i in a game that saw both teams struggle last season. Hawai’i finished 6-7 in 2021 while Vanderbilt was 2-10. Last year I made the picks, which are...
Arkansas Returns to Practice Fields Following Scrimmage
FAYETTEVILLE — Following Saturday’s second scrimmage of the preseason the Hogs returned to the practice fields on Monday in shorts. The first five periods on Monday were open to the media. Quarterback Malik Hornsby completed a couple passes in a row to running back AJ Green. Monday’s practice saw junior running back Dominique Johnson back on the field in a green protective jersey. Sam Pittman had promised Johnson’s return today.
Bleacher Report Places Hogs at No. 16 in Preseason
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 16 in the Bleacher Report preseason Top 25. That places the Razorbacks No. 4 in the SEC behind Alabama (1), Georgia (3) and Texas A&M (7). Ole Miss is No. 21 and Kentucky No. 24 to finish up the SEC. Arkansas will travel...
PTN Deep Dive: Quarterbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team will give you a closer look at one of Arkansas’ position groups. On Monday, they discussed one of the most important groups: the quarterbacks. Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims discuss how KJ Jefferson...
PTN Deep Dive: Secondary
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team will give you a closer look at one of Arkansas’ position groups. On Monday, they discussed one group that is having a lot of good competition among it this year: Arkansas’ secondary. Alyssa Orange,...
Razorbacks Back to Florida For Bowl Game?
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas went to the Outback Bowl in January and defeated Penn State 24-10 now Action Network’s Brett McMurphy projects to head back to The Sunshine State. McMurphy predicts the Razorbacks will take on Michigan State in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 2. If that game were to take place it would be the first meeting in the school’s history just like last year’s Penn State and Arkansas was the initial game between the pair.
Barry Odom Talks Recruiting
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom works hard at recruiting as he knows that is the lifeblood to a program. However recruiting has changed a lot even in recent years. The schools are offering prospects earlier and earlier. Odom talked about how recruiting offers are going out earlier and earlier and how that can lead to some mistakes.
Jalen Catalon Named to AP All-America Squad
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ redshirt junior safety Jalen Catalon has been named an Associated Press preseason All-America. Catalon is a second-team selection on the AP squad. Catalon, also tabbed a preseason All-American by The Athletic, Athlon, CBS Sports/247Sports, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus and Sporting News, is on preseason watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award.
