The country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game and says playing for the Buckeyes would be “amazing.”
JOSEPH ON OSU QBs (FORMER) JUSTIN FIELDS AND (CURRENT) CJ STROUD. “They look the exact same on the field. I was looking at CJ and it looked like I was watching Justin Fields. Their demeanor, size—I don't know if he's as big as Justin. Justin was huge, but they look the exact same. I think Justin was probably more of a runner and CJ throws a little bit prettier, in my opinion.”
