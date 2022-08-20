JOSEPH ON OSU QBs (FORMER) JUSTIN FIELDS AND (CURRENT) CJ STROUD. “They look the exact same on the field. I was looking at CJ and it looked like I was watching Justin Fields. Their demeanor, size—I don't know if he's as big as Justin. Justin was huge, but they look the exact same. I think Justin was probably more of a runner and CJ throws a little bit prettier, in my opinion.”

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO