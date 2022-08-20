ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tyler Huntley is going viral

Tyler Huntley is having himself a strong preseason for the Baltimore Ravens, and he’s having fun with it as well. The Ravens’ backup quarterback went viral for a moment during the team’s 24-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, when he tried to get the Cardinals to jump offside on a fourth-down play.
How BYU quarterback greats size up Jaren Hall's game

Jaren Hall is going back to where it all began — Tampa, Florida. The junior quarterback from Spanish Fork will lead No. 25 BYU into South Florida on Sept. 3. It will be his second appearance at Raymond James Stadium. The first visit didn’t go so well. Hall, making...
