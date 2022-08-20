Read full article on original website
Why Tyler Huntley is going viral
Tyler Huntley is having himself a strong preseason for the Baltimore Ravens, and he’s having fun with it as well. The Ravens’ backup quarterback went viral for a moment during the team’s 24-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, when he tried to get the Cardinals to jump offside on a fourth-down play.
This former Utah quarterback has been named the starter at his new school
The well-traveled Charlie Brewer is going to start for the third FBS program in his career. Liberty coach Hugh Freeze announced Monday that Brewer, who played four seasons at Baylor and three games at Utah before hitting the transfer portal last year, will be the starting quarterback for the Flames in 2022.
This Utah native’s first NFL touchdown united both sides of the Utah, BYU rivalry
Samson Nacua has fans on both sides of the BYU-Utah rivalry. That makes sense, after the former Timpview High wide receiver played for the University of Utah for five seasons before finishing out his college career with one season at BYU. Now, Nacua is trying to make an NFL roster,...
‘I love two tight-end sets’: Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid are double-trouble for Utah’s opponents
For as much as Utah tight ends Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid have accomplished during their collegiate careers, both are expected to be even better this season in various ways. Kuithe and Kincaid opted to return to the Utes for one more year instead of declaring for last spring’s NFL...
How BYU quarterback greats size up Jaren Hall’s game
Jaren Hall is going back to where it all began — Tampa, Florida. The junior quarterback from Spanish Fork will lead No. 25 BYU into South Florida on Sept. 3. It will be his second appearance at Raymond James Stadium. The first visit didn’t go so well. Hall, making...
