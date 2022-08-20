ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Three Things to Know - 08/20/22

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 4 days ago

Inert Training Device Found in Car Prompted Temporary Street Closing Friday

NELSONVILLE - The City of Nelsonville reopened Myers Street between Watkins Street and Monroe Street late Friday morning. The roadway was closed at mid-morning due to a hand grenade found in a car. The Columbus Fire Department Bomb Squad responded with Nelsonville public safety personnel and secured the area. The Bomb Squad determined that the device found was an inert training device.

Coolville Strong to Host Fundraiser Sunday

COOLVILLE - Coolville Strong will host a pulled pork dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Coolville Fire Department.

The cost of the meal is a donation to the organization, which hopes to prevent the village of Coolville from being dissolved.

Proceeds will go toward yard signs, mailings and other expenses.

This Day in Sports History

On this day, August 20, 2000, Tiger Woods becomes the first golfer since Ben Hogan in 1953 to win three majors in a calendar year and wins back-to-back PGA titles in a three-hole playoff with Bob May at the PGA Championship Men's Golf Tournament at the Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, KY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
SOUTH POINT, OH
WHIZ

Putnam Jamfest 2022 Slated for Saturday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Every summer area churches coordinate to provide a street-fair-like gathering to promote Christian values through fellowship and music. Putnam Jamfest 2022 Coordinator Rick Tanner and Rolling Plains United Methodist Church Pastor John Alice talked about the free event and what it brings to the community. “This...
ZANESVILLE, OH
The Athens NEWS

Athens: Explore your own backyard

By Miles Layton Welcome back students! Even if you’ve lived here a few days or a few years, always take an opportunity to explore Athens to create memories. Places to go – coffee – Donkey Coffee is a great place to people watch, do homework and have a cup of fair trade coffee. It’s an...
ATHENS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nelsonville, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Coolville, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, OH
Nelsonville, OH
Accidents
City
Nelsonville, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
madlyodd.com

The great memories and food of the ‘Bob Evans’ restaurants

Few American restaurants are as beloved as ‘Bob Evans.’ Many meals have been shared with family and friends at this classic restaurant. It all started in 1946 when Bob opened a small, twelve-stool diner in Gallipolis, Ohio. It was called ‘The Bob Evans Steakhouse’ and specialized in steaks....
GALLIPOLIS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned to Vinton County

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Cole Tilton has been assigned to Vinton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Tilton previously served in Scioto County. Originally from Stark County, Officer Tilton, 30, is...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Dog of the Week: Meet Clover

ZANESVILLE, OH- Another day for Pet of the Week and today we got to meet a very lucky dog. Meet Clover, she’s an outgoing dog who loves car rides and loves being around kids. Canine Adoption Center Volunteer Doug Mcquaid, spoke more about Clover. “She’s full of life and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Hogan
Person
Tiger Woods
ycitynews.com

176th Muskingum County Fair Royalty

Another yearly occurrence of the county fair may now be over, but four motivated, mentoring and highly-involved young adults will spend the next 51 weeks representing Muskingum County as fair royalty both locally and around the state. For some like King Ethan Etters and Queen Eliza Jane Morrow, this triumph...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ross County veteran deputy dies

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a 22-year veteran deputy. Lt. Mont Steele died after what the office called a “courageous medical battle,” the sheriff’s office said. At the time of his death, Steele was working as a patrol lieutenant for the department. “I ask that you keep […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

WHIZ Radio week two football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week two of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. The Z92 Radio crew will be in Perry County for the Watkins Memorial-Sheridan game. The Generals will look to start the season with back-to-back wins over Licking County teams after hanging on to beat Licking Valley in week one. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call from Paul Culver Jr. Stadium.
ZANESVILLE, OH
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

OHIO’S DEVIN MORAN WINS BATTLE AT THE BORDER AT SHARON

HARTFORD, OH – Devin Moran added a mark to his record book on a milestone night in World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series history. While the Dresden, OH driver has won at many tracks across his home state, Sharon Speedway was a missing piece of his resume.
DRESDEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Bomb Squad#Pga
NBC4 Columbus

Woman missing from west Columbus found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Faith Trischler has been found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman they said is a missing endangered adult. Faith Trischler has blonde hair with red streaks and blue tips and blue eyes. Faith is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Faith was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

"Notable Souls Tour" of Chillicothe's Grandview Cemetery Sunday

Hear from veterans who died in service, in a tour of Chillicothe's Grandview Cemetery this Sunday, August 21st, 2022. The "All Souls Tour" by the Chillicothe Restoration Foundation is being held in conjunction with the Memorial Events for Navy man, Joseph Hoffman, killed in the 1941 Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WCPO

Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans are starting to receive notices that they are eligible to receive money from the FirstEnergy House Bill 6 scandal, but it is long from over. FirstEnergy and Energy Harbor reached a $49 million class action settlement to claims that they "influenced the passage of a law," which in turn increased the price of electricity, according to Ohio Electricity Litigation.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Attempts to Shoot a Southern Ohio Teacher on Way to School

Lawrence County – A woman took off from someone who possibly attempted to kill her on her way to school this morning. In response to the shooting, the local schools were locked down in Lawence County Ohio. Accoridng to the Sheriffs office, about 7:42 AM, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy