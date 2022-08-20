Three Things to Know - 08/20/22

Inert Training Device Found in Car Prompted Temporary Street Closing Friday

NELSONVILLE - The City of Nelsonville reopened Myers Street between Watkins Street and Monroe Street late Friday morning. The roadway was closed at mid-morning due to a hand grenade found in a car. The Columbus Fire Department Bomb Squad responded with Nelsonville public safety personnel and secured the area. The Bomb Squad determined that the device found was an inert training device.

Coolville Strong to Host Fundraiser Sunday

COOLVILLE - Coolville Strong will host a pulled pork dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Coolville Fire Department.

The cost of the meal is a donation to the organization, which hopes to prevent the village of Coolville from being dissolved.

Proceeds will go toward yard signs, mailings and other expenses.

This Day in Sports History

On this day, August 20, 2000, Tiger Woods becomes the first golfer since Ben Hogan in 1953 to win three majors in a calendar year and wins back-to-back PGA titles in a three-hole playoff with Bob May at the PGA Championship Men's Golf Tournament at the Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, KY.