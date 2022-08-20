ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams snap counts: Bobby Evans plays entire game, rookie CBs get more run vs. Texans

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
The Rams’ offensive line was a major weakness in Friday night’s loss to the Texans, struggling to protect John Wolford and Bryce Perkins. The group also didn’t open up many running lanes, aside from the hole created on Trey Ragas’ late touchdown.

Bobby Evans was among the blockers who struggled, and it’s probably not a great sign that the fourth-year safety is playing as much as he is. Evans was on the field for every offensive snap Friday one of just two players (Jeremiah Kolone was the other) to play 100% of the snaps.

On defense, the Rams’ rookie cornerbacks, Decobie Durant and Derion Kendrick, got more playing time than they did in the preseason opener, and they made the most of their increased opportunities by combining for a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a sack and a pass breakup.

Here’s a look at the complete snap counts on each side of the ball.

Offense

As previously mentioned, Evans and Kolone were the only players to play every snap in the game. Kolone is unlikely to make the 53-man roster, and this could be a bad sign for Evans’ chances, too. He hasn’t exactly impressed this preseason and his struggles in pass protection on Friday night could worsen his odds of making the team.

Lance McCutcheon led the wide receivers again with a 91% snap share, but it was Austin Trammell who got a good amount of work, too. He helped fill in for the injured J.J. Koski. Jacob Harris also got a bunch of opportunities in his return to the field after missing Week 1, playing 62% of the snaps.

John Wolford played nine more snaps than Bryce Perkins, though that wasn’t by design. They each played a half and it just so happens that the Rams ran more offensive plays in the first half than the second.

Raymond Calais was the top running back for the second straight week but like the Rams’ other backs, he’s failed to produce; he had 14 yards on four carries. Calais also missed a blitz pickup, which led to a sack.

Logan Bruss was limited to only 17 snaps before injuring his knee. Fellow rookie A.J. Arcuri played 28 snaps and looked like the best lineman on the field throughout the night.

Brycen Hopkins may have an edge on Kendall Blanton for TE2, playing 13 more snaps and making a much bigger impact as a receiver.

Defense

The Rams continued to protect Robert Rochell, Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick, knowing they’re going to make the 53-man roster, but Sean McVay gave them more playing time than they got in the preseason opener. Kendrick played the most of the three (28 snaps), with Rochell and Durant each playing 23 snaps. They all made key plays in the game, including a forced fumble by Durant, a recovery by Kendrick and a pass breakup by Rochell.

Jake Hummel led the linebacker unit again with 47 snaps played, followed by Anthony Hines (31). Jake Gervase also played 29 snaps, making them the only three inside linebackers who suited up.

Daniel Hardy’s lack of playing time was surprising, earning just nine snaps. That could be a sign that the Rams know he’s going to make the team and play a key role, thus keeping him out of harm’s way.

T.J. Carter and Russ Yeast played the most snaps among the safety group, with Dan Isom and Jairon McVea playing 24 and 22 snaps respectively. Terrell Burgess played even more than he did in the opener, which like with Evans, may not be a great sign.

Keir Thomas and Benton Whitley were the leading edge rushers in terms of snap counts. Jonah Williams and Michael Hoecht, two players who could make the 53-man roster, got the most playing time among the Rams’ defensive linemen. Williams played especially well.

4 free agent offensive lineman the Steelers should consider

Despite multiple signings in the offseason, the woes of the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line remain. There are only two preseason games left to get things in order and the Steelers might need to consider bringing some players in to see if they can improve the situation at either guard or center. Here are four guys still on the market who could realistically be upgrades on the Pittsburgh offensive line.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers vs Lions: 5 big storylines for this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers head into the third game of the preseason and take on the Detroit Lions. In years past, the third week of the preseason was the one that really mattered for Pittsburgh beause this was the one game of the preseason where the bulk of the starters played. Things have changed from that perspective but we still expect this is be a huge game for evaluation purposes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
QB Anthony Brown is breaking out in the preseason, leaving Oregon fans to question Mario Cristobal

This isn’t quite the Anthony Brown that we saw in Eugene over the past couple of years. While many of the fall months in Eugene a year ago were spent with fans of the Oregon Ducks frustrated by the play of their starting quarterback, and occasionally calling for him to be benched, the former Boston College transfer is now getting his chance to make a spot on the Baltimore Ravens roster in the NFL, using the preseason to show what he’s capable of. It turns out he’s capable of a lot more than what we saw with the Ducks a year ago. Mario...
EUGENE, OR
