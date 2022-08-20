Man Found Fatally Shot in West Hollywood Near LASD Station

Photo: Getty Images

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - Sheriff's detectives working with Los Angeles police continued their search Saturday for three suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man near Beverly Center in West Hollywood.

The man was found in his vehicle, according to authorities.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. Friday in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a black Cadillac Escalade SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra told City News Service.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene and took the person to a hospital, where he later died. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Sheriff's investigators working with the LAPD determined the shooting originally occurred within the police department's jurisdiction at a gas station in the area of La Cienega and Beverly boulevards, near the Beverly Center.

The LAPD reported that a suspect who was sitting in their vehicle fired at the victim, who then fled the gas station in his Cadillac to the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards.

News reports from the scene said there were three suspects involved in the killing. Authorities were searching for a white car but have no descriptions of the three men.

Events leading up to the shooting remained under investigation.