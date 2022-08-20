ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Found Fatally Shot in West Hollywood Near LASD Station

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - Sheriff's detectives working with Los Angeles police continued their search Saturday for three suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man near Beverly Center in West Hollywood.

The man was found in his vehicle, according to authorities.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. Friday in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a black Cadillac Escalade SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra told City News Service.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene and took the person to a hospital, where he later died. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Sheriff's investigators working with the LAPD determined the shooting originally occurred within the police department's jurisdiction at a gas station in the area of La Cienega and Beverly boulevards, near the Beverly Center.

The LAPD reported that a suspect who was sitting in their vehicle fired at the victim, who then fled the gas station in his Cadillac to the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards.

News reports from the scene said there were three suspects involved in the killing. Authorities were searching for a white car but have no descriptions of the three men.

Events leading up to the shooting remained under investigation.

40 arrests made in LA street takeover crackdown: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - Forty people were arrested and dozens of cars impounded as part of a two-day operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened on Friday and Saturday at various locations across Southern California, the LAPD said. In addition to...
La Cienega Shooting Leaves One Dead

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Homicide is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing a man in a shooting. On August 19, 2022, around 5:30 p.m., Wilshire Division patrol officers responded to the area of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard...
Woman, teenager wounded following argument in San Pedro

A woman and teenage boy were shot in San Pedro early Wednesday morning when an argument escalated into a double shooting. The incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 1st Street. When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims. According to police, one of the victims, a 20-year-old girl, was involved in some sort of verbal dispute with another woman while she and a 13-year-old boy were standing outside of the apartments in the area. A witness described the moments leading up to the shooting to CBS reporters on scene, detailing "arguing, a lot of screaming, a lot of shouting. Talking about, 'come out, do something,' and then you hear a shot and hear screaming afterwards."As the situation escalated, the suspect opened fire on the two victims, striking both the woman and the teenager. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the woman is said to be in critical condition and the teenager is showing stable vital signs. The suspect fled from the scene on foot.Police did not believe that the shooting was gang-related. 
Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles

A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
High-speed pursuit across L.A. ends with arrests in Bellflower

Authorities pursued a vehicle on multiple freeways and surface streets across Los Angeles Monday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department went back and forth between active pursuit and observation as the dark-colored sedan weaved in and out of traffic and sped through intersections. The pursuit began in Lakewood before the […]
Police investigating after body was found in El Sereno

Los Angeles Police officers are investigating after a body was found in El Sereno Monday morning.According to the LAPD, officers responded to the 3800 block of Drysdale Avenue to reports of a body.Upon their arrival, officers located a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.His identity was not immediately known and no other details have been provided.Homicide detectives were investigating. 
Palmdale man caught on camera fighting teen in Valencia arrested

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A Palmdale man has been arrested in connection with a viral video that shows a fight between himself and a 13-year-old boy in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station. The suspect, 46-year-old Regan Coultas, was arrested for felony child...
Authorities ID two killed in South LA traffic collision

LOS ANGELES – The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner’s office...
Man shot to death in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Montebello Monday. Deputies responded at approximately 3:12 p.m. to the 8100 block of East Slauson Avenue , near Rio Hondo, regarding a gunshot victim call and found a man lying between two motorhomes on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his back, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Suspicious Death Investigation in a Los Angeles Neighborhood

Broadway-Manchester, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported narcotics overdose at the intersection of South Main Street and East Century Boulevard in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles shortly after midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 23. When firefighters arrived, they determined the death to be suspicious in...
