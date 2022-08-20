LARAMIE COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is announcing the first monkeypox case in a Wyoming resident has been identified in Laramie County. Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said public health representatives are following up with the individual to see if additional Wyoming residents are at higher risk of contracting monkeypox due to direct contact with the adult man, who was tested within the last week.

