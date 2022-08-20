Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
IBE releases report on Idaho health care worker shortage
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Business for Education (IBE) released a report on the worker shortage that is negatively impacting health care systems across the state. The report is a follow up to a summit IBE held in June which examined ways to address the problem. “This report...
kidnewsradio.com
Wyoming’s first monkeypox case identified
LARAMIE COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is announcing the first monkeypox case in a Wyoming resident has been identified in Laramie County. Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said public health representatives are following up with the individual to see if additional Wyoming residents are at higher risk of contracting monkeypox due to direct contact with the adult man, who was tested within the last week.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things you need to know for Wednesday
Here’s 3 things you need to know for Wednesday, August 24, 2022. 1, Idaho’s legislators are being called back to the capital. Governor Brad Little has called for a special session to look at the state’s 2-billion dollar budget surplus. The governor is looking at a tax rebate and adding more funding to education. The session begins on September 1st.
kidnewsradio.com
JRM Foundation Idaho’s Hometown Hero Medal 2022 recipients
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho’s Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony and Gala presents its 2022 recipients to be honored on Saturday, September 10, at the 10th Annual Idaho Hometown Hero Awards Ceremony, Gala Celebration and charity partner exposition at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. The free partner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kidnewsradio.com
State Board of Education members support Governor’s education proposals
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Board of Education opened its regular Board meeting Wednesday by expressing full support for Governor Brad Little’s education proposals that will be taken up next week during a special legislative session. “I think this is potentially the biggest thing that...
Comments / 0