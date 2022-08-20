ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Escaped Goats Run Amok Through Streets in Rockland County

Some goats in Rockland County were acting very baaaaadly last week. Rockland County isn't known for being the most rural part of the Hudson Valley. I guess it is known for residents owning pet goats. Pet goats actually offer a lot of benefits. They can produce milk, they're good companions, their waste is a good fertilizer and they are even nature's little lawn mowers. They can naturally clean overgrown grass and weeds.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York

A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Elderly New York Woman Dies After Pulled From Hudson Valley Lake

An elderly woman who is said to be an "avid swimmer" died after she was rescued from a lake in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units were told that 81-year-old Carol Smith from New York City was visiting friends in the Hudson Valley.
101.5 WPDH

Gas Finally Dips Below $4 in Hudson Valley, New York

Hudson Valley drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump. Gas prices across New York State and the Hudson Valley continue to drop. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.215. The national average is $3.883. Some Hudson Valley drivers are seeing significantly lower prices.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Treat Your Hudson Valley Pooch to the Best Gift Ever

Let’s face it. Hudson Valley residents love their dogs. Okay, no matter where you live people love their dogs. I have friends whose dogs have better lives than I do. I’m not kidding. Dogs with their own rooms, dogs that get homemade dog food, dogs who rule the house. I know some very spoiled dogs.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Pop-Up Flea Market at Historic Hudson Valley Site this Weekend

There are many reasons to love the Hudson Valley. The mountains, the river, the great hiking, and the history. Included in that history are several Hudson Valley mansions. Roosevelt, Vanderbilt, Mills Mansion, just to name a few. And one that is north of Dutchess County called Olana. I had heard of Olana because it was affiliated with the Hudson River School of Painting. The home and estate were owned by Frederic Edwin Church, an important figure in the school.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Murder Victim Saved Killer Night Before Murder

In a shocking revelation, we've learned a Hudson Valley murder victim saved the life of his killer the night before his murder. On Tuesday, a Montgomery, New York man was sentenced to prison for murder and arson following the death of a 46-year-old man who was trapped in the house and died of smoke inhalation.
MONTGOMERY, NY
WestfairOnline

Fire at popular orchard and farm in Dutchess

A fire has struck Barton Orchards, a 175-acre apple orchard and vegetable farm located in the Dutchess County community of Poughquag that has been a popular destination for residents and tourists alike. The farm has been in the Barton family for more than 40 years and billed itself as the premier “Pick Your Own” farm in the Hudson Valley. Barton Orchards also features a petting zoo, ice cream shop, tap room, live music on weekends, an aerial adventure climbing course, and announced plans for a new farmer market and coffee shop.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
