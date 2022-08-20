ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Newfield man arrested after attempted robbery in Ithaca

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Newfield man was arrested and another is still on the loose after an attempted robbery at a store in Ithaca on Friday.

According to Ithaca Police, two black males had attempted to rob the Dankie’s Glass Shop at 219 Elmira Road in Ithaca sometime around 7 p.m.

Police say the two males encountered resistance from the owner and after a brief struggle, the suspects fled the area.

Shots fired at restaurant employee

One officer was able to locate the suspect’s vehicle after a search and located 32-year-old Dominique T. Stewart, 32, of Newfield. He was found operating the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. The second suspect was not apprehended and the investigation into his identity is continuing.

Stewart was charged with Attempted Robbery in the 1st Degree, a Class C Felony. He was arraigned in Tompkins County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash/$100,000 bond.

Anyone with information or camera systems that may aid police in this investigation is asked to contact Ithaca Police.

Betsy Speck Schlesinger
4d ago

Is it my imagination or has violence as a way of ‘problem solving’ significantly increased—and with permission by some?

